What are your Lucky 15 tips?

Lucky 15 tips provide a balance between the safety of singles (gaining a good chunk of your stake back if just one horse wins – so if the first of your 4 horses wins you definitely have a return) and the huge returns of an accumulator across four winning horses. They also remove that horrible feeling of being one leg off landing an accumulator as even if one horse loses you still win a large number of the 15 bets meaning healthy returns!

Our Each Way Lucky 15 tips consists of 30 bets in total – 15 “to win” bets, and 15 “to place” bets. Therefore, a £1 Each Way Lucky 15 totals £30, but even just one place will get you a return – albeit a small one!

How do Lucky 15 bets work?

A Lucky 15 involves backing 4 selections (horses) with 15 different bets – 4 singles, 6 doubles, 4 trebles and one four fold accumulator. It offers a return for just one winning horse, while also increasing returns as more of your 4 horses win. As a Lucky15 involves 15 bets, the total cost of the bet is your Stake times 15. So a £1 Lucky 15 actually costs £15, a £2 Lucky 15 costs £30, and so on.

What other types of Lucky bets are there?

There are 3 types of “Lucky” bets in total:

Lucky 15 – 4 selections, 15 bets

Lucky 31 – 5 selections, 31 bets

Lucky 63 – 6 selections, 63 bets

Betfair’s bonuses increase as you add more selections – a Lucky 31 provides a 20% bonus if all 5 win while the Lucky 63 bonus is 25% for 6 winners.

How do you pick your Lucky 15 tips?

We usually tip a To Win Lucky 15, rather than an Each Way Lucky 15, which means we need the 4 selections to win and not just place. Our tips vary in price from Evens to 5/1, but we generally try to keep them above 5/2 although it will depend on the tips our tipsters have available.

As with all our horse racing selections, many hours every day go into selecting out our tips. We utilise a number of statistical tools which combined with note taking and tracking horses while watching every race run in the UK & Ireland every day has allowed us to build up a huge database of horses we believe will run well – or will run poorly, as the case may be.