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TippingJohnny vs DJ
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'He's one of the best bets of the whole meeting' - Johnny Dineen straps on his punting boots early with a 'proper bet' in the Royal Ascot opener

Pro punter Johnny Dineen and his sparring partner David Jennings answer the big questions ahead of Tuesday

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What's the best bet on Tuesday at Royal Ascot?

Johnny: I'm not going to have many proper bets at Royal Ascot, probably no more than five, but one of those is going to be in the Queen Anne (2.30), where I just have to be with Notable Speech. If he does what he usually does, then he will win, it's as simple as that, and at odds of just under 2-1 he rates one of the best bets of the whole meeting, never mind the day. 

DJ: After spending far too long studying the Wolferton Stakes (5.35) while Scotland were stumbling over Haiti in the early hours of Sunday morning, I've come around to thinking Ghostwriter is a cut above this lot. He posted a Racing Post Rating of 117 when third in the Hardwicke last year, and put three 120-rated performances back-to-back earlier in his career. When you have a horse like Ghostwriter who is not quite good enough to win a Group 1, the Wolferton is the ideal place for him. Is 8-1 not a huge price?

What's your best piece of advice for punters this week?

Johnny: Try to be selective, ignore all the handicaps and be very wary of all races on the straight track, especially ones that have huge fields. Another thing I'm convinced of is that, as is the case with most festivals, the better punting opportunities arrive early. I would be inclined to make hay at the start, because it gets trickier as the week progresses. 

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