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'He's one of the best bets of the whole meeting' - Johnny Dineen straps on his punting boots early with a 'proper bet' in the Royal Ascot opener
Pro punter Johnny Dineen and his sparring partner David Jennings answer the big questions ahead of Tuesday
What's the best bet on Tuesday at Royal Ascot?
Johnny: I'm not going to have many proper bets at Royal Ascot, probably no more than five, but one of those is going to be in the Queen Anne (2.30), where I just have to be with Notable Speech. If he does what he usually does, then he will win, it's as simple as that, and at odds of just under 2-1 he rates one of the best bets of the whole meeting, never mind the day.
DJ: After spending far too long studying the Wolferton Stakes (5.35) while Scotland were stumbling over Haiti in the early hours of Sunday morning, I've come around to thinking Ghostwriter is a cut above this lot. He posted a Racing Post Rating of 117 when third in the Hardwicke last year, and put three 120-rated performances back-to-back earlier in his career. When you have a horse like Ghostwriter who is not quite good enough to win a Group 1, the Wolferton is the ideal place for him. Is 8-1 not a huge price?
What's your best piece of advice for punters this week?
Johnny: Try to be selective, ignore all the handicaps and be very wary of all races on the straight track, especially ones that have huge fields. Another thing I'm convinced of is that, as is the case with most festivals, the better punting opportunities arrive early. I would be inclined to make hay at the start, because it gets trickier as the week progresses.
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- 'The trainer of my banker has caught my eye' - Johnny and DJ share their Royal Ascot Lucky 15s, weekend wagers and wade in on the Derby
- 'I'm definitely laying him big' - Johnny Dineen is taking on a superstar as he gives his best bets for Derby day
- 'I'm very strong on my Saturday nap' - Johnny and DJ with their Oaks fancy, Royal Ascot bankers and Netflix recommendations
- Johnny Dineen is taking on Minnie Hauk and True Love at the Curragh on Sunday after DJ's 4-1 nap lands
- 'I think he'll win the Commonwealth Cup so take the 16-1 now' - Johnny and DJ with their weekend wagers, Classic tips and thoughts on VAR
- Get £50 in free bets with Betfair's Royal Ascot offer
- Paddy Power Royal Ascot 2026 offer: get £40 in free bets when you bet just £5
- Royal Ascot 2026 betting offers and free bets: get up to £700
- Scotland vs Haiti: get 50-1 for a goal to be scored with Sky Bet
- Brazil vs Morocco: get 50-1 for a goal to be scored plus a £5 England bet builder with Betfair