'I couldn't even entertain backing Teahupoo' - Johnny Dineen is in an unforgiving mood ahead of Thursday's action at Punchestown

Are you keeping the faith with Teahupoo in the Champion Stayers Hurdle?

Johnny Dineen: Teahupoo arrives here on the back of the worst run of his career and, with connections reaching for first-time blinkers, it is not easy to get overly enthusiastic about his chances. Father time is possibly grabbing hold of him, as well, so it's not difficult to see him coming up short. The expected rain may well help his cause but there are obvious warning signs and I couldn't possibly entertain backing him.

Can Teahupoo bounce back? Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

David Jennings: That’s harsh, Johnny. You’re writing him off after just one bad run? You’d swear you were a saint yourself. He was brilliant in this race last year and I don’t think there is anything in this that would frighten the life out of you. Far from it, in fact. This is a winnable race and I think he’ll win it. Rumour has it the blinkers have worked a treat at home.

Who is your banker at Punchestown on Thursday?

DJ: It will be just like old times in the La Touche (3.40), where Enda Bolger can roll back the years and win it again with Busselton . Not since Auvergnat in 2018 has the banks king won the biggest banks race. You can bet your bottom dollar Busselton has been aimed at this for absolutely ages. He won it last year and I fancy him strongly to go back-to-back.