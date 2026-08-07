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TippingJohnny v DJ
premium

'I'll be having a proper bet at evens' - Johnny and DJ with strong views, best bets and a jumps horse to follow for the winter

Pro punter Johnny Dineen and his sparring partner David Jennings look forward to a big weekend of action

How was last weekend for you - did you win or lose?

Johnny: I actually finished up in front after a very poor start to the week. It's not every week that you successfully dig yourself out of a gaping hole, so it's particularly satisfying when you can accomplish that rare feat. The thing is, though, I'm back in trouble again this week and hoping lightning will strike twice over the weekend. It rarely does. 

DJ: Apache Outlaw was an absolute sickener at Galway on Saturday. He was my banker of the whole week in the 7f handicap on day six and, needless to say, I told the world, its mother, grandmother and great grandmother. All he needed was one more stride. It was puking territory. It summed up a pretty poor weekend overall, although Blood Destiny helped clean up the mess on Sunday.

What's your view on the Shergar Cup?

DJ: Team events and racing go about as well together as oil and water. Enough said.

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Upping The Ante star
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Deputy Ireland editor

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