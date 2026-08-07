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'I'll be having a proper bet at evens' - Johnny and DJ with strong views, best bets and a jumps horse to follow for the winter
Pro punter Johnny Dineen and his sparring partner David Jennings look forward to a big weekend of action
How was last weekend for you - did you win or lose?
Johnny: I actually finished up in front after a very poor start to the week. It's not every week that you successfully dig yourself out of a gaping hole, so it's particularly satisfying when you can accomplish that rare feat. The thing is, though, I'm back in trouble again this week and hoping lightning will strike twice over the weekend. It rarely does.
DJ: Apache Outlaw was an absolute sickener at Galway on Saturday. He was my banker of the whole week in the 7f handicap on day six and, needless to say, I told the world, its mother, grandmother and great grandmother. All he needed was one more stride. It was puking territory. It summed up a pretty poor weekend overall, although Blood Destiny helped clean up the mess on Sunday.
What's your view on the Shergar Cup?
DJ: Team events and racing go about as well together as oil and water. Enough said.
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Published on inJohnny v DJ
Last updated
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- 'He's a maximum investment for me' - Johnny and DJ's weekend bankers and a World Cup shout that looks very good odds at 5-1
- 'She's 4-1 and I'll be having a proper go' - Johnny and DJ with their best bets, views on Bow Echo and their Galway and Goodwood eyecatchers
- 'He's vulnerable and going backwards' - it's a Goodwood-Galway special and Johnny and DJ both believe Bow Echo will be beaten
- 'I can't believe you can get 3-1' - Johnny and DJ give their best bets and weigh in on the new BHA chair and Argentina's World Cup final antics
- 'She's the best bet of the day by miles' - Johnny and DJ's weekend bankers, World Cup final tips and views on Ombudsman v Constitution River
- 'He's a maximum investment for me' - Johnny and DJ's weekend bankers and a World Cup shout that looks very good odds at 5-1