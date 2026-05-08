'If there’s any sort of a star in the race then surely it’s her' - DJ opposes Johnny in the Lingfield Oaks Trial

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

How did last weekend go for you – did you win or lose?

Johnny: After a horrendous week previous I was happy to put any kind of plus on the card and managed to do so, and considering that Punchestown, as per usual, proved extremely difficult to decipher, to finish with a positive was particularly satisfying. As I've said before, I do find Punchestown exceptionally hard and even though I will play on it, you have to exercise the utmost caution when plotting your way through the five days. What I call the Punchestown wall was very much in evidence on the hurdle track and I counted around ten horses who inexplicably managed to snatch defeat from victory having traded various shades of odds-on in running. Even regular strong finishers like Teahupoo and Wodhooh fell victim to the invisible hindrance and uncharacteristically produced extremely tame finishes.

DJ: Saturday was great, actually. Flora Of Bermuda was a 7-2 winning nap on this page, while Night Raider finally gave me some crumbs back after thinking he would win a nice sprint since about 1963. That made his 9-1 success in the Palace House all the more sweeter.

Who wins the Lingfield Derby Trial ?

DJ: I know Ballydoyle have been mopping up at Chester and look to have the Derby sewn up, but this is surely one for Godolphin. There was a real swagger about the way Maho Bay won at Newmarket and I’d be very surprised if he were beaten here.