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TippingJohnny vs DJ
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'I can't believe her price' - Johnny Dineen and David Jennings fancy a pair of 33-1 shots at Royal Ascot on Friday

Pro punter Johnny Dineen and his sparring partner David Jennings answer the big questions on the Friday card

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Deputy Ireland editor
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Should we all listen to Aidan O’Brien and back Albert Einstein in the Commonwealth Cup?

Johnny: I don’t get the Albert Einstein hype and he has far too many convictions to think he is anywhere near the horse he was reputed to be. In all three runs this season he has underperformed and I can’t take him seriously as a possible winner of the Commonwealth Cup. On top of it being a really hot race, I have the feeling he’s simply not that talented and I'll be extremely surprised if he bounces back in this. The trip and track will suit but I still have grave doubts and think he'll come up short again. 

DJ: Likewise, Johnny. He's a good horse, but not a great one. Maybe this will be the day he shows us all what Aidan O'Brien has been seeing all the time, but I doubt it. It wouldn't surprise me if he weren't even placed. 

Is Precise the biggest certainty of the week?

Johnny: Royal Ascot and certainties don't really go hand in hand, but you have to say Precise holds exceptionally strong claims. Quite simply, if she reproduces her Irish 1,000 Guineas effort she will win again and there's no real reason why she won’t. It's hard to envisage any real danger barring an underperformance and at around 4-6 she certainly does look value. I'll be backing her. 

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