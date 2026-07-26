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'He's vulnerable and going backwards' - it's a Goodwood-Galway special and Johnny and DJ both believe Bow Echo will be beaten
Pro punter Johnny Dineen and his sparring partner David Jennings look forward to a big week of action
What is your best piece of advice for punters betting at Galway and Goodwood next week?
Johnny: Concentrate on the jumps at Galway with minimal involvement in the Flat code, bar maybe the two-year-old maidens. Over at Goodwood, I would be sticking to the Group races and completely ignore all the handicaps. As far as I’m concerned, there are only about 15 races across both tracks you should consider betting on throughout the course of the week. Keep Willie Mullins on your side at Ballybrit, too.
DJ: Keep a close eye on gambles from stables who target the Galway festival, including the likes of Ross O'Sullivan, who will have put a nice team aside for the week. Alan O'Sullivan's claim will be a steal, particularly on Hopeful Hero in the 2m handicap hurdle (5.40) on the opening day. As for Goodwood, prepare to be frustrated. Course form is crucial and that's why the likes of Lexington Blitz and Night In Vegas will be two important plays for me over the next week.
Will Scandinavia beat Trawlerman again in the Goodwood Cup?
DJ: Yes, I think he will. He always finds a way to win, no matter what is thrown at him. Some, probably Johnny, will argue that Trawlerman will be better here than he was at Ascot given his preparation for that, but Scandinavia always seems to scramble home and I envisage a similar sort of outcome here.
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Published on inJohnny v DJ
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- 'She's the best bet of the day by miles' - Johnny and DJ's weekend bankers, World Cup final tips and views on Ombudsman v Constitution River
- 'He's a maximum investment for me' - Johnny and DJ's weekend bankers and a World Cup shout that looks very good odds at 5-1
- 'If you wrote to Santa and asked him for something to lay, he'd deliver this mare' - Johnny Dineen is dead against a Saturday hotpot
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