Premium tips

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next race
18:45 Windsor
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Home
Horse racing tips
NEW
Signposts: punting pointers for Tuesday's racing
Signposts
NEW
Harry Wilson returns with four Tuesday tips - including one who 'has the potential to be underestimated in the betting'
Harry Wilson
Graeme Rodway with a 9-1 selection who is fancied to make a splash on his stable debut
Pricewise Extra
Signposts: punting pointers for Monday's racing
Signposts
'She's in the form of her life' - Denis Harney with two tips at Ballinrobe
Denis Harney
Harry Wilson found a 9-2 winner in his last column - he returns with five tips from across the tracks on Monday
Harry Wilson
Harry Wilson is backing a 6-1 shot who is 'ready to strike now returned to a mile' at Chepstow
Pricewise Extra
Signposts: punting pointers for Sunday's racing
Signposts
Robbie Wilders is taking on the Ballydoyle favourites in two cracking Group 1s in France and Ireland on Sunday
Pricewise
'He was explosive in his maiden win and can beat Sun Goddess' - David Jennings with five selections on a busy day in Ireland
David Jennings
Paul Kealy has tipped 5-2 winner Archers Bay and has an each-way play for the final race at the Shergar Cup
Paul Kealy
Keith Melrose has opened up with a 4-1 winner and has more tips for Shergar Cup day
Pricewise
Robbie Wilders likes an 11-2 shot with top course form at Haydock
Pricewise Extra
Signposts: punting pointers for Saturday's racing
Signposts
'I'll be having a proper bet at evens' - Johnny and DJ with strong views, best bets and a jumps horse to follow for the winter
Johnny v DJ
'He's going to be hard to catch from the front' - David Jennings with a 3pt play at Wexford on Saturday
David Jennings
'Her rivals are famously hard to win with' - Keith Melrose with an 8-1 sprint selection
Pricewise Extra
Signposts: punting pointers for Friday's racing
Signposts
'She's firing on all cylinders just in time to defend her title' - Denis Harney with two tips on Friday
Denis Harney
'I found myself quite strongly fancying her' - Paul Kealy has three Friday tips
Paul Kealy
'He's been operating at a higher level' - Paul Kealy's morning value pick is one 'on his way back up'
Pricewise Extra
Signposts: punting pointers for Thursday's racing
Signposts
'He goes well fresh and has dropped to a lowly mark' - Alan Sweetman has fancies at Leopardstown and Sligo on Thursday evening
View from Ireland
'He's being offered plenty of good chances and this looks another' - Paul Kealy is siding with a top amateur jockey among his three tips
Paul Kealy
Home
Horse racing tips
NEW
Signposts: punting pointers for Tuesday's racing
Signposts
NEW
Harry Wilson returns with four Tuesday tips - including one who 'has the potential to be underestimated in the betting'
Harry Wilson
Graeme Rodway with a 9-1 selection who is fancied to make a splash on his stable debut
Pricewise Extra
Signposts: punting pointers for Monday's racing
Signposts
Graeme Rodway with a 9-1 selection who is fancied to make a splash on his stable debut
Pricewise Extra
Signposts: punting pointers for Monday's racing
Signposts
'She's in the form of her life' - Denis Harney with two tips at Ballinrobe
Denis Harney
Harry Wilson found a 9-2 winner in his last column - he returns with five tips from across the tracks on Monday
Harry Wilson
Harry Wilson is backing a 6-1 shot who is 'ready to strike now returned to a mile' at Chepstow
Pricewise Extra
Signposts: punting pointers for Sunday's racing
Signposts
Robbie Wilders is taking on the Ballydoyle favourites in two cracking Group 1s in France and Ireland on Sunday
Pricewise
'He was explosive in his maiden win and can beat Sun Goddess' - David Jennings with five selections on a busy day in Ireland
David Jennings
Paul Kealy has tipped 5-2 winner Archers Bay and has an each-way play for the final race at the Shergar Cup
Paul Kealy
Keith Melrose has opened up with a 4-1 winner and has more tips for Shergar Cup day
Pricewise
Robbie Wilders likes an 11-2 shot with top course form at Haydock
Pricewise Extra
Signposts: punting pointers for Saturday's racing
Signposts
'I'll be having a proper bet at evens' - Johnny and DJ with strong views, best bets and a jumps horse to follow for the winter
Johnny v DJ
'He's going to be hard to catch from the front' - David Jennings with a 3pt play at Wexford on Saturday
David Jennings
'Her rivals are famously hard to win with' - Keith Melrose with an 8-1 sprint selection
Pricewise Extra
Signposts: punting pointers for Friday's racing
Signposts
'She's firing on all cylinders just in time to defend her title' - Denis Harney with two tips on Friday
Denis Harney
'I found myself quite strongly fancying her' - Paul Kealy has three Friday tips
Paul Kealy
'He's been operating at a higher level' - Paul Kealy's morning value pick is one 'on his way back up'
Pricewise Extra
Signposts: punting pointers for Thursday's racing
Signposts
'He goes well fresh and has dropped to a lowly mark' - Alan Sweetman has fancies at Leopardstown and Sligo on Thursday evening
View from Ireland
'He's being offered plenty of good chances and this looks another' - Paul Kealy is siding with a top amateur jockey among his three tips
Paul Kealy
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