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Premium tips

Signposts: punting pointers for Tuesday's racing
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Signposts: punting pointers for Tuesday's racing

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Signposts
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Harry Wilson returns with four Tuesday tips - including one who 'has the potential to be underestimated in the betting'
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Harry Wilson returns with four Tuesday tips - including one who 'has the potential to be underestimated in the betting'
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Harry Wilson
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Graeme Rodway with a 9-1 selection who is fancied to make a splash on his stable debut
Graeme Rodway with a 9-1 selection who is fancied to make a splash on his stable debut
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Pricewise Extra
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Signposts: punting pointers for Monday's racing
Signposts: punting pointers for Monday's racing
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Signposts
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'She's in the form of her life' - Denis Harney with two tips at Ballinrobe
'She's in the form of her life' - Denis Harney with two tips at Ballinrobe
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Denis Harney
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Harry Wilson found a 9-2 winner in his last column - he returns with five tips from across the tracks on Monday
Harry Wilson found a 9-2 winner in his last column - he returns with five tips from across the tracks on Monday
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Harry Wilson
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Harry Wilson is backing a 6-1 shot who is 'ready to strike now returned to a mile' at Chepstow
Harry Wilson is backing a 6-1 shot who is 'ready to strike now returned to a mile' at Chepstow
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Pricewise Extra
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Signposts: punting pointers for Sunday's racing
Signposts: punting pointers for Sunday's racing
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Signposts
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Robbie Wilders is taking on the Ballydoyle favourites in two cracking Group 1s in France and Ireland on Sunday
Robbie Wilders is taking on the Ballydoyle favourites in two cracking Group 1s in France and Ireland on Sunday
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'He was explosive in his maiden win and can beat Sun Goddess' - David Jennings with five selections on a busy day in Ireland
'He was explosive in his maiden win and can beat Sun Goddess' - David Jennings with five selections on a busy day in Ireland
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David Jennings
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Paul Kealy has tipped 5-2 winner Archers Bay and has an each-way play for the final race at the Shergar Cup
Paul Kealy has tipped 5-2 winner Archers Bay and has an each-way play for the final race at the Shergar Cup
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Paul Kealy
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Keith Melrose has opened up with a 4-1 winner and has more tips for Shergar Cup day
Keith Melrose has opened up with a 4-1 winner and has more tips for Shergar Cup day
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Pricewise
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Robbie Wilders likes an 11-2 shot with top course form at Haydock
Robbie Wilders likes an 11-2 shot with top course form at Haydock
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Pricewise Extra
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Signposts: punting pointers for Saturday's racing
Signposts: punting pointers for Saturday's racing
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Signposts
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'I'll be having a proper bet at evens' - Johnny and DJ with strong views, best bets and a jumps horse to follow for the winter
'I'll be having a proper bet at evens' - Johnny and DJ with strong views, best bets and a jumps horse to follow for the winter
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Johnny v DJ
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'He's going to be hard to catch from the front' - David Jennings with a 3pt play at Wexford on Saturday
'He's going to be hard to catch from the front' - David Jennings with a 3pt play at Wexford on Saturday
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David Jennings
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'Her rivals are famously hard to win with' - Keith Melrose with an 8-1 sprint selection
'Her rivals are famously hard to win with' - Keith Melrose with an 8-1 sprint selection
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Pricewise Extra
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Signposts: punting pointers for Friday's racing
Signposts: punting pointers for Friday's racing
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Signposts
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'She's firing on all cylinders just in time to defend her title' - Denis Harney with two tips on Friday
'She's firing on all cylinders just in time to defend her title' - Denis Harney with two tips on Friday
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Denis Harney
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'I found myself quite strongly fancying her' - Paul Kealy has three Friday tips
'I found myself quite strongly fancying her' - Paul Kealy has three Friday tips
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Paul Kealy
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'He's been operating at a higher level' - Paul Kealy's morning value pick is one 'on his way back up'
'He's been operating at a higher level' - Paul Kealy's morning value pick is one 'on his way back up'
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Pricewise Extra
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Signposts: punting pointers for Thursday's racing
Signposts: punting pointers for Thursday's racing
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Signposts
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'He goes well fresh and has dropped to a lowly mark' - Alan Sweetman has fancies at Leopardstown and Sligo on Thursday evening
'He goes well fresh and has dropped to a lowly mark' - Alan Sweetman has fancies at Leopardstown and Sligo on Thursday evening
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View from Ireland
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'He's being offered plenty of good chances and this looks another' - Paul Kealy is siding with a top amateur jockey among his three tips
'He's being offered plenty of good chances and this looks another' - Paul Kealy is siding with a top amateur jockey among his three tips
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Paul Kealy
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Signposts: punting pointers for Tuesday's racing
NEW

Signposts: punting pointers for Tuesday's racing

icon
Signposts
padlock
Harry Wilson returns with four Tuesday tips - including one who 'has the potential to be underestimated in the betting'
NEW
Harry Wilson returns with four Tuesday tips - including one who 'has the potential to be underestimated in the betting'
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Harry Wilson
padlock
Graeme Rodway with a 9-1 selection who is fancied to make a splash on his stable debut
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Pricewise Extra
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Signposts: punting pointers for Monday's racing
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Signposts
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Graeme Rodway with a 9-1 selection who is fancied to make a splash on his stable debut
icon
Pricewise Extra
padlock
Signposts: punting pointers for Monday's racing
icon
Signposts
padlock
'She's in the form of her life' - Denis Harney with two tips at Ballinrobe
'She's in the form of her life' - Denis Harney with two tips at Ballinrobe
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Denis Harney
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Harry Wilson found a 9-2 winner in his last column - he returns with five tips from across the tracks on Monday
Harry Wilson found a 9-2 winner in his last column - he returns with five tips from across the tracks on Monday
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Harry Wilson
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Harry Wilson is backing a 6-1 shot who is 'ready to strike now returned to a mile' at Chepstow
Harry Wilson is backing a 6-1 shot who is 'ready to strike now returned to a mile' at Chepstow
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Pricewise Extra
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Signposts: punting pointers for Sunday's racing
Signposts: punting pointers for Sunday's racing
icon
Signposts
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Robbie Wilders is taking on the Ballydoyle favourites in two cracking Group 1s in France and Ireland on Sunday
Robbie Wilders is taking on the Ballydoyle favourites in two cracking Group 1s in France and Ireland on Sunday
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Pricewise
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'He was explosive in his maiden win and can beat Sun Goddess' - David Jennings with five selections on a busy day in Ireland
'He was explosive in his maiden win and can beat Sun Goddess' - David Jennings with five selections on a busy day in Ireland
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David Jennings
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Paul Kealy has tipped 5-2 winner Archers Bay and has an each-way play for the final race at the Shergar Cup
Paul Kealy has tipped 5-2 winner Archers Bay and has an each-way play for the final race at the Shergar Cup
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Paul Kealy
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Keith Melrose has opened up with a 4-1 winner and has more tips for Shergar Cup day
Keith Melrose has opened up with a 4-1 winner and has more tips for Shergar Cup day
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Pricewise
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Robbie Wilders likes an 11-2 shot with top course form at Haydock
Robbie Wilders likes an 11-2 shot with top course form at Haydock
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Pricewise Extra
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Signposts: punting pointers for Saturday's racing
Signposts: punting pointers for Saturday's racing
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Signposts
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'I'll be having a proper bet at evens' - Johnny and DJ with strong views, best bets and a jumps horse to follow for the winter
'I'll be having a proper bet at evens' - Johnny and DJ with strong views, best bets and a jumps horse to follow for the winter
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Johnny v DJ
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'He's going to be hard to catch from the front' - David Jennings with a 3pt play at Wexford on Saturday
'He's going to be hard to catch from the front' - David Jennings with a 3pt play at Wexford on Saturday
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David Jennings
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'Her rivals are famously hard to win with' - Keith Melrose with an 8-1 sprint selection
'Her rivals are famously hard to win with' - Keith Melrose with an 8-1 sprint selection
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Pricewise Extra
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Signposts: punting pointers for Friday's racing
Signposts: punting pointers for Friday's racing
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Signposts
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'She's firing on all cylinders just in time to defend her title' - Denis Harney with two tips on Friday
'She's firing on all cylinders just in time to defend her title' - Denis Harney with two tips on Friday
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Denis Harney
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'I found myself quite strongly fancying her' - Paul Kealy has three Friday tips
'I found myself quite strongly fancying her' - Paul Kealy has three Friday tips
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Paul Kealy
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'He's been operating at a higher level' - Paul Kealy's morning value pick is one 'on his way back up'
'He's been operating at a higher level' - Paul Kealy's morning value pick is one 'on his way back up'
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Pricewise Extra
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Signposts: punting pointers for Thursday's racing
Signposts: punting pointers for Thursday's racing
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Signposts
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'He goes well fresh and has dropped to a lowly mark' - Alan Sweetman has fancies at Leopardstown and Sligo on Thursday evening
'He goes well fresh and has dropped to a lowly mark' - Alan Sweetman has fancies at Leopardstown and Sligo on Thursday evening
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View from Ireland
padlock
'He's being offered plenty of good chances and this looks another' - Paul Kealy is siding with a top amateur jockey among his three tips
'He's being offered plenty of good chances and this looks another' - Paul Kealy is siding with a top amateur jockey among his three tips
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Paul Kealy
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