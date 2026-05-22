'I'm taking on Gstaad, Minnie Hauk and True Love' - Johnny Dineen is against the Curragh hotpots but who with?

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How did last weekend go for you – did you win or lose?

Johnny: I have been adopting a rather different approach to both the Flat and the summer jumps this year as over the last five to six years my figures strongly suggest I haven't been playing well for the middle part of the year. Lower stakes and extra caution are two changes that had to be made as the numbers don't lie. My new system has started pretty well with a small profit last weekend. Maybe it's my imagination, but I feel in previous years without the added discipline, I would have lost last weekend. Everyone has their own rules and quite often they get broken but with the game constantly evolving, tweaking becomes inevitable. If something isn't working it needs fixing.

DJ: Notable Speech, Kalpana and Lost Boys winning at Newbury ensured Saturday showed a shade of profit. Don't give up on Wise Approach, by the way. He's still a big Commonwealth Cup player, but do give up on Twisting Phsyics. He was a bitter disappointment and he's not the brilliantly handicapped horse I thought he was.

Is Gstaad a good thing in the Irish 2,000 Guineas ? If not, what's the alternative?

DJ: It just looks blatantly obvious, doesn't it? I know 4-9 is short, but he's the best of these. I'd be very surprised if he were beaten.