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'I've liked him for this race for quite a while' - Johnny and DJ with strong views, best bets and their York naps for next week
Pro punter Johnny Dineen and his sparring partner David Jennings look forward to a big weekend of action
How was last weekend for you – did you win or lose?
Johnny: I was a long way behind from early in the week and didn’t recover a whole pile over the weekend. I did win a few bob on the Saturday and the following day wasn’t harmful, but those hardly put a dent in the overall weekly picture. I've been playing poorly for over a month or so and haven’t been making the right decisions regarding when to play and when to stay away. Right now, while my confidence is low, when I stay away from an intended play, that play is winning, and when I do dip my toenail in, I seem to get scalded. All you can do is hope your luck changes.
DJ: Lost. The Shergar Cup is not my cup of tea, and it turns out the action at Haydock or Newmarket wasn't either. I got everything wrong.
Who wins the Hungerford Stakes at Newbury?
DJ: Fancying one in a Group 2 after he was stuffed in a handicap might sound ludicrous, but Extremely Zain remains a horse of serious potential and I'm willing to forgive him that Ascot flop. This looks the perfect spot to show what he is made of. It's a Group 2 in name, but not in nature.
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Published on inJohnny v DJ
Last updated
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- 'I'll be having a proper bet at evens' - Johnny and DJ with strong views, best bets and a jumps horse to follow for the winter
- 'She's 4-1 and I'll be having a proper go' - Johnny and DJ with their best bets, views on Bow Echo and their Galway and Goodwood eyecatchers
- 'He's vulnerable and going backwards' - it's a Goodwood-Galway special and Johnny and DJ both believe Bow Echo will be beaten
- 'I can't believe you can get 3-1' - Johnny and DJ give their best bets and weigh in on the new BHA chair and Argentina's World Cup final antics
- 'She's the best bet of the day by miles' - Johnny and DJ's weekend bankers, World Cup final tips and views on Ombudsman v Constitution River