'I've liked him for this race for quite a while' - Johnny and DJ with strong views, best bets and their York naps for next week

How was last weekend for you – did you win or lose?

Johnny: I was a long way behind from early in the week and didn’t recover a whole pile over the weekend. I did win a few bob on the Saturday and the following day wasn’t harmful, but those hardly put a dent in the overall weekly picture. I've been playing poorly for over a month or so and haven’t been making the right decisions regarding when to play and when to stay away. Right now, while my confidence is low, when I stay away from an intended play, that play is winning, and when I do dip my toenail in, I seem to get scalded. All you can do is hope your luck changes.

DJ: Lost. The Shergar Cup is not my cup of tea, and it turns out the action at Haydock or Newmarket wasn't either. I got everything wrong.

Who wins the Hungerford Stakes at Newbury?

DJ: Fancying one in a Group 2 after he was stuffed in a handicap might sound ludicrous, but Extremely Zain remains a horse of serious potential and I'm willing to forgive him that Ascot flop. This looks the perfect spot to show what he is made of. It's a Group 2 in name, but not in nature.