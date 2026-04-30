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'She should be 1-4 not 4-9' - Johnny Dineen thinks Lossiemouth is actually overpriced at Punchestown on Friday
Pro punter Johnny Dineen and sparring partner David Jennings on Friday's card
Is Lossiemouth a stone-cold certainty in the Boodles Champion Hurdle at Punchestown and should she be included in all mutiples?
Johnny Dineen: Punchestown and stone-cold certainty don't normally go hand in hand, but Lossiemouth does look pretty bombproof and it is extremely hard to make any kind of compelling case for opposing her in this kind of company. Quite simply, bar her underperforming to a huge degree, she should add yet another Grade 1 to what is already a stellar CV. Quotes of 2-5 and bits of 4-9 look on the generous side and she really is a must-have inclusion in any short-priced multiple on the day. She should be 1-4 not 4-9. There is juice in her odds.
David Jennings: Exactly, Johnny. There is no Constitution Hill, no Brighterdaysahead, no State Man and no The New Lion, so why is she not 1-4? It is hard to envisage anything other than a straightforward success.
And in the Mares Chase, are there any chinks in Dinoblue?
DJ: She surely isn’t as bulletproof as Lossiemouth? Only By Night made her work every step of the way at Cheltenham and, personally, I think there is too much between them in the market.
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Published on inJohnny v DJ
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- 'It's not a two-horse race and this one could cause a shock' - Johnny Dineen is against both Fact To File and Gaelic Warrior
- Our team are at odds on day one of Punchestown as Johnny calls DJ's best bet 'the lay of the whole meeting'
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