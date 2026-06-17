'I fancy him strongly' - Johnny Dineen is taking on the Royal Ascot favourites on Gold Cup day, with one notable exception

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Is Scandinavia too short in the Gold Cup at 6-4?

Johnny: I fancy Scandinavia quite strongly, but he is unlikely to go below 6-4 and will possibly be close to 2-1 by the time the race comes along. He has plenty going for him and looks tailor-made for this exacting stamina test, as his style of racing looks conducive to him relishing extreme distances. He has won over two miles so has fewer stamina doubts than most, and with last year's winner Trawlerman appearing to have had an interrupted preparation and landing here without the benefit of a run, everything is pointing to Scandinavia.

DJ: I think he'll probably win, but Rahiebb scares the living daylights out of me. There was something different about Rahiebb at York; he's starting to look like the finished article now, so I would prefer to back him in the betting without Scandinavia market, rather than back the favourite straight.

What's the best bet at Royal Ascot on Thursday?

Johnny: Scandinavia, as it's a day when some of the more obvious favourites appear to have an air of vulnerability about them. Many of the other races look too difficult to decipher, so I'll play it safe with Scandinavia.