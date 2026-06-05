'I'm definitely laying him big' - Johnny Dineen is taking on a superstar as he gives his best bets for Derby day

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How did last weekend go for you – did you win or lose?

Johnny: It was a profitable weekend for me, but only because God above was shining down on me. I always say that if the gods are with you in this game, that's an absolutely marvellous start to any day's proceedings. On Saturday, Burning Ability was the beneficiary when clear leader Speed For Fun parted company with Anna McGuinness at the final flight and, even on Sunday, my nap of the day Beibhinn fought back after looking beaten to land a Listowel maiden by half a length. The same distance separated Ndaawi from Sky Captain in the concluding event and I was on that winner too. Those half-lengths are hugely important and you just know your luck's in when they're in your favour, but when fortune deserts you the opposite is the case, so you have to embrace the feeling when you're getting the rub of the green because it's unlikely to last forever.

DJ: Middlin'. And that's being kind. Imagine putting up a nap at evens. Not only putting up a nap at evens, but getting a nap beaten at evens. Town Queen was a bad second in the opener at Chester. Shame on me. The Scallionator saved my bacon on Sunday at Listowel.

Who wins the Betfred Derby?

DJ: I'm an Item man. It'll probably look silly when Aidan O'Brien wins the race for a 12th time and taking on the superpower in the ultimate Classic is a stupid move, but there's just something a bit different about Andrew Balding's colt. I loved him on his debut at Kempton, liked him at Bath, and I thought his brilliance was confirmed in the Dante. No doubt at 4.05pm I'll be shaking my head after Benvenuto Cellini bolts up.