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'She is a confident choice' - Johnny Dineen tells DJ he has another good thing for Saturday following his successful Ascot nap
Pro punter Johnny Dineen and his sparring partner David Jennings look forward to the final day of Royal Ascot
How is Royal Ascot going for you – are you winning or losing?
Johnny: After a tumultuous start to the week, things have improved markedly and I just have my head back in front facing into the final day. The meeting couldn't have got off to a more damaging start, with Notable Speech fading tamely in the Queen Anne and Great Barrier Reef defying his second-string status from a low draw on the straight track. I laid him and got caught out badly. Ombudsman helped stave off another losing day on Wednesday, but Thursday was the day that really helped repair the damage, with Enceladus landing the Duke of Edinburgh under Ryan Moore and Legacy Link disappointing in the Ribblesdale; I laid her for plenty. Moore did me another huge favour when Scandinavia won the Gold Cup.
DJ: Limestone sticking his neck out to win the Queen's Vase by a nose was huge for me. He was my banker of the week. Ombudsman was important, too, while I managed to get a bit of 14-1 about Moonfall in the Britannia. I must apologise to my followers (probably just my mother!) for the deplorable effort of Wise Approach in the Commonwealth Cup. I was talking garbage about him for weeks and you had to listen to me. My deepest apologies.
Would you prefer to back or lay Joliestar in the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes?
DJ: Back. She looks in a different league to this moderate lot and her last piece of proper work at Flemington against Overpass was very easy on the eye. I think 9-4 is smashing value.
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Published on inJohnny v DJ
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- bet365 Royal Ascot betting offer: £30 in free bets plus Precise 1-1 odds boost
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- SBK Royal Ascot betting offer: get £40 in free bets for Friday's races
- Betfred Royal Ascot Friday betting offer: £50 in free bets for new customers
- Get £50 in free bets with Sky Bet for Royal Ascot Friday
- 'I can't believe her price' - Johnny Dineen and David Jennings fancy a pair of 33-1 shots on Friday after nailing Thursday's two big handicaps
- 'I fancy him strongly' - Johnny Dineen is taking on the Royal Ascot favourites on Gold Cup day, with one notable exception
- 'I'm laying Daryz all day long' - Johnny Dineen can't have the Arc winner - but reckons there's a banker in the Queen's Vase
- 'He's one of the best bets of the whole meeting' - Johnny Dineen straps on his punting boots early with a 'proper bet' in the Royal Ascot opener
- 'The trainer of my banker has caught my eye' - Johnny and DJ share their Royal Ascot Lucky 15s, weekend wagers and wade in on the Derby
- bet365 Royal Ascot betting offer: £30 in free bets plus Precise 1-1 odds boost
- Tote Royal Ascot betting offer: bet £5 on the Albany Stakes and get £30 in free bets
- SBK Royal Ascot betting offer: get £40 in free bets for Friday's races
- Betfred Royal Ascot Friday betting offer: £50 in free bets for new customers
- Get £50 in free bets with Sky Bet for Royal Ascot Friday