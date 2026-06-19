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TippingJohnny vs DJ
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'She is a confident choice' - Johnny Dineen tells DJ he has another good thing for Saturday following his successful Ascot nap

Pro punter Johnny Dineen and his sparring partner David Jennings look forward to the final day of Royal Ascot

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Deputy Ireland editor
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How is Royal Ascot going for you – are you winning or losing?  

Johnny: After a tumultuous start to the week, things have improved markedly and I just have my head back in front facing into the final day. The meeting couldn't have got off to a more damaging start, with Notable Speech fading tamely in the Queen Anne and Great Barrier Reef defying his second-string status from a low draw on the straight track. I laid him and got caught out badly. Ombudsman helped stave off another losing day on Wednesday, but Thursday was the day that really helped repair the damage, with Enceladus landing the Duke of Edinburgh under Ryan Moore and Legacy Link disappointing in the Ribblesdale; I laid her for plenty. Moore did me another huge favour when Scandinavia won the Gold Cup.

DJ: Limestone sticking his neck out to win the Queen's Vase by a nose was huge for me. He was my banker of the week. Ombudsman was important, too, while I managed to get a bit of 14-1 about Moonfall in the Britannia. I must apologise to my followers (probably just my mother!) for the deplorable effort of Wise Approach in the Commonwealth Cup. I was talking garbage about him for weeks and you had to listen to me. My deepest apologies. 

Would you prefer to back or lay Joliestar in the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes?

DJ: Back. She looks in a different league to this moderate lot and her last piece of proper work at Flemington against Overpass was very easy on the eye. I think 9-4 is smashing value. 

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