'I've fancied him for absolutely ages' - Johnny and DJ both agree on their 2,000 Guineas pick and it's not Gstaad

How did last weekend go for you – did you win or lose?

Johnny Dineen: Last weekend was a punting massacre, Friday and Saturday doing serious damage to my P&L. The racing on Sunday was horrific, so it was easy to take a badly required time out and draw a line on what, figures-wise, was my worst individual week of the year so far. In fact, even though I’m tempting fate by saying this, there's a realistic chance that it could well be my most destructive weekly period for the calendar year. The break on Sunday was a godsend and it gave me time to regroup, clear my head before starting fresh again. It had been a good year up until last weekend.

David Jennings: It wasn’t a great weekend for me either, although my Saturday tip on this page – Cosi Bello – stuck his neck out to win at Haydock, so that was hugely important.

Who wins the Betfred 2,000 Guineas ?

DJ: All spring I’ve been chopping and changing my mind between Publish and Distant Storm. Now that Juddmonte colt is missing with a setback, it has got to be Distant Storm. He’s got course form and the fact that William Buick has picked him can only be a positive.