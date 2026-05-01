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'I've fancied him for absolutely ages' - Johnny and DJ both agree on their 2,000 Guineas pick and it's not Gstaad
Pro punter Johnny Dineen and sparring partner David Jennings on the action this weekend
How did last weekend go for you – did you win or lose?
Johnny Dineen: Last weekend was a punting massacre, Friday and Saturday doing serious damage to my P&L. The racing on Sunday was horrific, so it was easy to take a badly required time out and draw a line on what, figures-wise, was my worst individual week of the year so far. In fact, even though I’m tempting fate by saying this, there's a realistic chance that it could well be my most destructive weekly period for the calendar year. The break on Sunday was a godsend and it gave me time to regroup, clear my head before starting fresh again. It had been a good year up until last weekend.
David Jennings: It wasn’t a great weekend for me either, although my Saturday tip on this page – Cosi Bello – stuck his neck out to win at Haydock, so that was hugely important.
Who wins the Betfred 2,000 Guineas?
DJ: All spring I’ve been chopping and changing my mind between Publish and Distant Storm. Now that Juddmonte colt is missing with a setback, it has got to be Distant Storm. He’s got course form and the fact that William Buick has picked him can only be a positive.
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Published on inJohnny v DJ
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- 'She should be 1-4 not 4-9' - Johnny Dineen thinks Lossiemouth is actually overpriced at Punchestown on Friday
- 'I couldn't even entertain backing Teahupoo' - Johnny Dineen is in an unforgiving mood ahead of Thursday's action at Punchestown
- 'It's not a two-horse race and this one could cause a shock' - Johnny Dineen is against both Fact To File and Gaelic Warrior
- Our team are at odds on day one of Punchestown as Johnny calls DJ's best bet 'the lay of the whole meeting'
- 'I can't believe his odds' - who are Johnny Dineen and David Jennings' Punchestown festival bankers?