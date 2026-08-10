Six of the best for Saturday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples

Six of the best for Sunday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples

Six of the best for Monday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples

Six of the best for Tuesday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples

Six of the best for Wednesday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples

Six of the best for Thursday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples

Six of the best for Friday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples

Six of the best for Saturday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples

Six of the best for Sunday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples

Six of the best for Monday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples

What are your Accumulator betting tips?

Accumulator betting tips are all about going for big wins by combining multiple selections into a single bet. Instead of placing separate bets on each selection, an accumulator (or "acca") rolls your stake and winnings from one leg onto the next. That means all selections in the bet must win for a return, but the payoff can be massive due to the way odds compound.

Our accumulator tips are carefully selected each day to balance strong favourites with value picks, aiming to boost your odds without going overboard. We often focus on football or horse racing accumulators, depending on the day’s best opportunities.

How do Accumulator bets work?

Accumulator bets combine two or more selections into one single wager. All selections must be successful for the bet to win. Here's how it breaks down:

Double – 2 selections

Treble – 3 selections

Four-fold – 4 selections

Five-fold, Six-fold, and so on – 5 or more selections

For example, a four-fold accumulator with odds of 2/1, 3/1, 5/2 and 4/1 would return a huge profit if all four selections win, since your winnings from one leg roll into the next. However, if just one leg fails, the entire bet is lost.

That’s why we provide carefully thought-out accumulator tips – to help increase your chances of all selections landing.

Why choose Accumulator tips?

Accumulator tips offer a thrilling high-risk, high-reward experience. Instead of betting big on singles, you can place a small stake on an acca and aim for a big payout. Our experts sift through hundreds of races and matches daily to identify strong combinations that offer value and genuine win potential.

How many legs do your Accumulator tips have?

We vary our accumulators based on the day's best opportunities. Most often we post:

Daily doubles and trebles for more modest returns with higher strike rates

Weekend football four-folds or five-folds with juicy odds

Horse racing accumulators focused around major meetings or value races

You’ll find everything from cautious trebles to ambitious six-folds depending on the confidence of our tipsters and the value available.

What other tips do you offer?

Looking for more betting tips today? Check out the rest of our expert selections: