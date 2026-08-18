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'He cannot win and he's a maximum lay for me, but this stayer is my banker at 7-2' - Johnny and DJ with strong views for York
Pro punter Johnny Dineen and his sparring partner David Jennings look forward to a huge week
What is the best piece of advice you can give punters betting at York this week?
Johnny: Don't bet in any race in which they don't go around the bend – in other words, leave all the sprints alone. Handicaps at any distance are other contests to be treated with the utmost caution.
DJ: That doesn't leave a lot, Johnny. It's like telling me to go to a restaurant and not eat the steak, chicken, fish, any pasta dish or anything with rice. Matt Williams is someone I love as a pundit and he's always told me to keep an eye out for the plot jobs. York is a plot meeting because of where it stands in the calendar. The Dancing Pirate, owned by Jeff Smith and who runs in the concluding 6f nursery (5.20) on the opening day, looks to have been laid out for this meeting.
Who is your banker of the meeting?
DJ: Johnny will be tearing out the little bit of hair he has left as my banker is Lexington Blitz in the opening race of the meeting, the Hong Kong Jockey Club World Pool Handicap (1.50), a 22-runner sprint. He ran the most remarkable race at Goodwood, where about a dozen doors were slammed shut in his face, and the early pace he showed in the Dash at Epsom was impressive. He's going to take a world of beating if he can get a clear run up the far rail from stall one. He was 14-1 in a few spots a few days ago. Even the 8-1 still available is serious value.
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Published on inJohnny v DJ
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- 'He's vulnerable and going backwards' - it's a Goodwood-Galway special and Johnny and DJ both believe Bow Echo will be beaten
- 'I can't believe you can get 3-1' - Johnny and DJ give their best bets and weigh in on the new BHA chair and Argentina's World Cup final antics
- 'I've liked him for this race for quite a while' - Johnny and DJ with strong views, best bets and their York naps for next week
- 'I'll be having a proper bet at evens' - Johnny and DJ with strong views, best bets and a jumps horse to follow for the winter
- 'She's 4-1 and I'll be having a proper go' - Johnny and DJ with their best bets, views on Bow Echo and their Galway and Goodwood eyecatchers
- 'He's vulnerable and going backwards' - it's a Goodwood-Galway special and Johnny and DJ both believe Bow Echo will be beaten
- 'I can't believe you can get 3-1' - Johnny and DJ give their best bets and weigh in on the new BHA chair and Argentina's World Cup final antics