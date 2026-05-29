'I'm very strong on my Saturday nap' - Johnny and DJ with their Oaks fancy, Royal Ascot bankers and Netflix recommendations

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How did last weekend go for you – did you win or lose?

Johnny: I played well on Sunday with the opening two favourites landing a short-priced double and I managed to avoid falling into the True Love and Minnie Hauk traps later on in the card. Last year's Arc runner-up did really take a seismic drift at one stage so market watchers like myself couldn't say they weren't warned, and, as is regularly the case in these instances when something is too good to be true, it usually is. A very underwhelming effort followed. I lost on Saturday. I was roughly par for the day facing into the concluding maiden at the Curragh, where I plumped for the Willie Mullins-trained The Shandyman, who fizzled out extremely tamely. Even though he has not as yet joined my dirty list, you'd have to say he's not very far away from it. His next appearance could see him getting full membership!

DJ: Purview, I love you. The imposing son of Kingman is a colt I've liked for a long time and he produced a scintillating display in the Listed event at the Curragh on Saturday, scoring by an eased-down six lengths. Could he even be an Arc contender? Sorry, I'm probably getting carried away. He was my nap in this column last weekend and obliged at 4-1, so that will do for now. City Of Memphis scoring on Sunday was important, too.

Can Constitution River defy a dreadful draw to win the French Derby?

DJ: Yes. Those who know the horse best seem to think he's got immense talent and the one thing they all say is just how straightfoward he is, so that professionalism could be his trump card at Chantilly. I think he's the best three-year-old around right now, and I'm including Bow Echo in that.