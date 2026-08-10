Multiple Choice

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Six of the best for Monday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples
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Six of the best for Sunday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples
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Six of the best for Saturday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples
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Six of the best for Friday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples
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Six of the best for Thursday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples
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Six of the best for Wednesday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples
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Six of the best for Tuesday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples
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Six of the best for Monday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples
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Six of the best for Sunday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples
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Six of the best for Saturday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples
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Six of the best for Friday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples
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Six of the best for Thursday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples
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Six of the best for Wednesday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples
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Six of the best for Tuesday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples
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Six of the best for Monday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples
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Six of the best for Sunday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples
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Six of the best for Saturday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples
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Six of the best for Friday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples
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Six of the best for Thursday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples
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Six of the best for Wednesday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples
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Six of the best for Tuesday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples
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Six of the best for Monday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples
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Six of the best for Sunday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples
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Six of the best for Saturday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples
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Horse racing tips
Six of the best for Monday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples
Multiple Choice
Six of the best for Sunday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples
Multiple Choice
Six of the best for Saturday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples
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Six of the best for Friday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples
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Six of the best for Saturday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples
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Six of the best for Friday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples
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Six of the best for Thursday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples
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Six of the best for Wednesday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples
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Six of the best for Tuesday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples
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Six of the best for Monday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples
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Six of the best for Sunday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples
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Six of the best for Saturday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples
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Six of the best for Friday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples
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Six of the best for Thursday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples
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Six of the best for Wednesday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples
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Six of the best for Tuesday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples
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Six of the best for Monday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples
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Six of the best for Sunday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples
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Six of the best for Saturday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples
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Six of the best for Friday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples
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Six of the best for Thursday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples
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Six of the best for Wednesday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples
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Six of the best for Tuesday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples
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Six of the best for Monday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples
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Six of the best for Sunday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples
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Six of the best for Saturday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples
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