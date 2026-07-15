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Six of the best for Wednesday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples
Our new daily tipping feature puts six horses who could be included in accumulators under the microscope
Today’s selections
3.40 Catterick: Two Commanders ★★★★☆
Has made a good start to his racing career, winning second time out and running strongly into second when last seen two weeks ago. His opening mark of 78 looks workable and he should make a good start in handicaps.
4.18 Uttoxeter: Le Gentleman ★★★☆☆
Has shown good form recently, winning in May and second last time, when he could have won had it not been for jumping errors over the last two fences. Looks to be on a good mark and a cleaner round of jumping should see him go close.
6.10 Yarmouth: Henley On Thames ★★★☆☆
Showed a good level of progress last time out when finishing second at Brighton, running on strongly in the closing stages to finish well clear. He should improve again and has a good chance here.
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6.40 Yarmouth: Sea Suite ★★★☆☆
Fluffed his lines last time when stepped up in trip, running well early but fading in the closing stages. Will need to bounce back but today’s drop to 7f will suit, as both his career wins have come over that trip, and he should go well.
7.00 Killarney: Cromac Quay ★★★★★
Has shown steady progress over her three career runs, winning impressively last time. Connections have suggested she will get further in time so the step back up to a mile should not be a problem and she looks set to go well.
7.20 Lingfield: Classic Encounter ★★★★☆
Put in what could be considered a personal best last time out, just being denied the win after a sustained battle to the line. Today’s slight step back in trip should not be an issue and he looks to be on the up.
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- Six of the best for Tuesday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples
- Six of the best for Monday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples
- Six of the best for Sunday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples
- Six of the best for Saturday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples
- Six of the best for Friday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples