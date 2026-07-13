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Six of the best for Monday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples
Our new daily tipping feature puts six horses who could be included in accumulators under the microscope
Today’s selections
2.42 Newton Abbot: Gore Point ★★★☆☆
Gore Point looks to have the measure of his two rivals in this 2m1½f handicap chase as he bids for a hat-trick. He's 13lb higher than for the first of those victories, but that rise is justified given he has won his last two starts by a combined 27 lengths and there could still be more to come.
3.00 Ayr: Water Of Leith ★☆☆☆☆
Water Of Leith finished third over 5f here last time, but eight of his 12 wins have come over this 6f trip. Jim Goldie steps his eight-year-old back up in distance and he's only 1lb higher than for his last success, which also came over 6f.
4.12 Newton Abbot: Ellerton ★★☆☆☆
Since returning from a winter break in May, Joe Tizzard's Ellerton has won and finished second in two starts, both coming at Newton Abbot. He was no match for a well-treated winner last time, but faces only three rivals here and should be capable of bouncing back.
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5.30 Killarney: Oklahoma ★★★★☆
Aidan O'Brien's Oklahoma sets the standard as the only runner in this field of six with racecourse experience. He finished second on debut behind his highly regarded stablemate Giant Sequoia and was well clear of the third, so his experience could prove decisive.
6.00 Killarney: Mai Dahlia ★★★☆☆
There should be more to come from Mai Dahlia, who impressed when winning easily by five lengths at Naas last time after finishing third and second on her first two starts. The Joseph O'Brien-trained filly looks the one with the most potential and can continue her progress.
7.30 Killarney: Vauntingly ★★☆☆☆
This fillies' maiden looks a good opportunity for Vauntingly to get off the mark after a promising start to her career, with form figures of 322. She could not match the winner's turn of foot when second last time, but this extra furlong could help her go one better.
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