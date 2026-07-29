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TippingMultiple Choice

Six of the best for Wednesday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples

Our daily tipping feature puts six horses who could be included in accumulators under the microscope

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Today’s selections

2.25 Goodwood: Wild Blossom ★★★★✩

Got herself into a good position last time out in the Queen Mary but, having done the hard work, failed to put the race to bed. However, it was a strong race and, given how impressive she was on her debut, she could bounce back here.

Silk
Wild Blossom14:25 Goodwood
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Jky: James Doyle Tnr: K R Burke

3.00 Goodwood: Zanthos ★★★✩✩

Has been slightly underwhelming this season, finishing well beaten in the French 1,000 Guineas and Commonwealth Cup. She proved that she does her best work over 7f last season and the drop back into Group 3 company should suit.

Silk
Zanthos15:00 Goodwood
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Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Simon & Ed Crisford

3.35 Goodwood: Adonius ★★★✩✩

Has won all three of his starts and put up an impressive victory last time out, making all from stall one at Chester. That win suggests he will handle the undulations at Goodwood and he looks the type to progress again.

Silk
Adonius15:35 Goodwood
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Jky: Kaiya Fraser Tnr: Rebecca Menzies

4.10 Goodwood: Opera Ballo ★★★★★

Just beaten last time out at Ascot after dictating the pace, that performance provides plenty of confidence for this race. He will need to be at his best, but a repeat of last time would make him hard to beat.

Silk
Opera Ballo16:10 Goodwood
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Jky: William Buick Tnr: Charlie Appleby

6.27 Leicester: My Maria ★★★★✩

Has been steadily progressing and went very close last time out, just being headed in the final furlong after leading for most of the race. However, she stayed on well and looks to be on a decent mark.

Silk
My Maria18:27 Leicester
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Jky: William Cox Tnr: Archie Watson

7.25 Sandown: Galba ★★★✩✩

Slightly unlucky last time out, getting short of room when making a move for the lead. However, it was arguably the best performance of his career, the step back up to a mile should suit, and he comes here with a solid chance.

Silk
Galba19:25 Sandown
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Jky: Jack Mitchell Tnr: Kevin & Lauren Frost

Read more...

Free horseracing tips for Wednesday, July 29 at Galway and Goodwood 

Goodwood Placepot picks - Paul Kealy's perm for the £200k guaranteed pool on day two 

Paul Kealy's play of the day at Goodwood 

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