Six of the best for Wednesday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Today’s selections

Got herself into a good position last time out in the Queen Mary but, having done the hard work, failed to put the race to bed. However, it was a strong race and, given how impressive she was on her debut, she could bounce back here.

Wild Blossom 14:25 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: James Doyle Tnr: K R Burke

Has been slightly underwhelming this season, finishing well beaten in the French 1,000 Guineas and Commonwealth Cup. She proved that she does her best work over 7f last season and the drop back into Group 3 company should suit.

Zanthos 15:00 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Simon & Ed Crisford

Has won all three of his starts and put up an impressive victory last time out, making all from stall one at Chester. That win suggests he will handle the undulations at Goodwood and he looks the type to progress again.

Adonius 15:35 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Kaiya Fraser Tnr: Rebecca Menzies

Just beaten last time out at Ascot after dictating the pace, that performance provides plenty of confidence for this race. He will need to be at his best, but a repeat of last time would make him hard to beat.

Opera Ballo 16:10 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: Charlie Appleby

Has been steadily progressing and went very close last time out, just being headed in the final furlong after leading for most of the race. However, she stayed on well and looks to be on a decent mark.

My Maria 18:27 Leicester View Racecard Jky: William Cox Tnr: Archie Watson

Slightly unlucky last time out, getting short of room when making a move for the lead. However, it was arguably the best performance of his career, the step back up to a mile should suit, and he comes here with a solid chance.

Galba 19:25 Sandown View Racecard Jky: Jack Mitchell Tnr: Kevin & Lauren Frost

Read more...

Free horseracing tips for Wednesday, July 29 at Galway and Goodwood

Goodwood Placepot picks - Paul Kealy's perm for the £200k guaranteed pool on day two

Paul Kealy's play of the day at Goodwood

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets