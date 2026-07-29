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Six of the best for Wednesday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples
Our daily tipping feature puts six horses who could be included in accumulators under the microscope
Today’s selections
2.25 Goodwood: Wild Blossom ★★★★✩
Got herself into a good position last time out in the Queen Mary but, having done the hard work, failed to put the race to bed. However, it was a strong race and, given how impressive she was on her debut, she could bounce back here.
3.00 Goodwood: Zanthos ★★★✩✩
Has been slightly underwhelming this season, finishing well beaten in the French 1,000 Guineas and Commonwealth Cup. She proved that she does her best work over 7f last season and the drop back into Group 3 company should suit.
3.35 Goodwood: Adonius ★★★✩✩
Has won all three of his starts and put up an impressive victory last time out, making all from stall one at Chester. That win suggests he will handle the undulations at Goodwood and he looks the type to progress again.
4.10 Goodwood: Opera Ballo ★★★★★
Just beaten last time out at Ascot after dictating the pace, that performance provides plenty of confidence for this race. He will need to be at his best, but a repeat of last time would make him hard to beat.
6.27 Leicester: My Maria ★★★★✩
Has been steadily progressing and went very close last time out, just being headed in the final furlong after leading for most of the race. However, she stayed on well and looks to be on a decent mark.
7.25 Sandown: Galba ★★★✩✩
Slightly unlucky last time out, getting short of room when making a move for the lead. However, it was arguably the best performance of his career, the step back up to a mile should suit, and he comes here with a solid chance.
Read more...
Free horseracing tips for Wednesday, July 29 at Galway and Goodwood
Goodwood Placepot picks - Paul Kealy's perm for the £200k guaranteed pool on day two
Paul Kealy's play of the day at Goodwood
Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets
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- Kwiff Glorious Goodwood free bets: get up to £40 for new customers
- Best Galway Festival betting offers: claim £500+ in free bets for day two
- Tote Glorious Goodwood free bets offer: get £20 for day one
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- Six of the best for Tuesday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples
- Six of the best for Monday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples
- Six of the best for Sunday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples
- Six of the best for Saturday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples
- Six of the best for Friday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples
- Glorious Goodwood free bets: get £500+ in bookmaker betting offers for day two
- Kwiff Glorious Goodwood free bets: get up to £40 for new customers
- Best Galway Festival betting offers: claim £500+ in free bets for day two
- Tote Glorious Goodwood free bets offer: get £20 for day one
- Coral Glorious Goodwood Offer: get £30 in free bets when you bet just £5