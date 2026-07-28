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Six of the best for Tuesday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples
Our daily tipping feature puts six horses who could be included in accumulators under the microscope
Today’s selections
2.25 Goodwood: Al Hudaiba ★★★★★★
Won the Superlative Stakes, beating Abraham Lincoln, who had already beaten Haffner, Al Hudaiba's closest market rival. Would still be unbeaten but for unseating his rider at Yarmouth, and should win this en route to the big Group 1s for two-year-olds later in the season.
3.00 Goodwood: Witness Stand ★★★★★✩
Won this race at 25-1 last year, beating Lake Forest. Finished second to Queen Anne winner Ten Bob Tony on his penultimate start and you can forget his last outing at Chester when he had no luck in running.
3.35 Goodwood: Scandinavia ★★★★★✩
Proved himself the top stayer when beating Trawlerman in the Gold Cup. Has age on his side and can confirm his superiority.
4.40 Galway: Lizzie Twigg ★★★★✩
Two from two over hurdles so far, showing improvement on her second start. She’s the pick of Gordon Elliott's two runners.
5.55 Goodwood: Hold A Dream ★★★✩✩
Runs in a handicap for the first time and can exploit a mark of 96 if running to the pick of her form from last year.
6.15 Galway: Argentarius ★★★✩✩
Daughter of Pinatubo who finished a promising second on her debut behind subsequent Group 3 winner Balliena Star. Should improve with experience and step up in trip should suit.
Read more...
Free horseracing tips for Tuesday, July 28 at Goodwood and Galway
Goodwood Placepot picks - Paul Kealy's perm for the £200k guaranteed pool on day one
Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets
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