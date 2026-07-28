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TippingMultiple Choice

Six of the best for Tuesday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples

Our daily tipping feature puts six horses who could be included in accumulators under the microscope

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Today’s selections

2.25 Goodwood: Al Hudaiba ★★★★★★

Won the Superlative Stakes, beating Abraham Lincoln, who had already beaten Haffner, Al Hudaiba's closest market rival. Would still be unbeaten but for unseating his rider at Yarmouth, and should win this en route to the big Group 1s for two-year-olds later in the season.

Silk
Al Hudaiba14:25 Goodwood
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Jky: William Buick Tnr: Charlie Appleby

3.00 Goodwood: Witness Stand ★★★★★✩

Won this race at 25-1 last year, beating Lake Forest. Finished second to Queen Anne winner Ten Bob Tony on his penultimate start and you can forget his last outing at Chester when he had no luck in running.

Silk
Witness Stand15:00 Goodwood
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Jky: Kieran Shoemark Tnr: Dr Richard Newland & Jamie Insole

3.35 Goodwood: Scandinavia ★★★★★✩

Proved himself the top stayer when beating Trawlerman in the Gold Cup. Has age on his side and can confirm his superiority. 

Silk
Scandinavia15:35 Goodwood
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Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: A P O'Brien

4.40 Galway: Lizzie Twigg ★★★★✩

Two from two over hurdles so far, showing improvement on her second start. She’s the pick of Gordon Elliott's two runners.

Silk
Lizzie Twigg16:40 Galway
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Jky: Jack Kennedy Tnr: Gordon Elliott

5.55 Goodwood: Hold A Dream ★★★✩✩

Runs in a handicap for the first time and can exploit a mark of 96 if running to the pick of her form from last year.

Silk
Hold A Dream17:55 Goodwood
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Jky: P J McDonald Tnr: Clive Cox

6.15 Galway: Argentarius ★★★✩✩

Daughter of Pinatubo who finished a promising second on her debut behind subsequent Group 3 winner Balliena Star. Should improve with experience and step up in trip should suit.

Silk
Argentarius18:15 Galway
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Jky: Ben Coen Tnr: Daniel James Murphy

Read more...

Free horseracing tips for Tuesday, July 28 at Goodwood and Galway  

Goodwood Placepot picks - Paul Kealy's perm for the £200k guaranteed pool on day one  

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets

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