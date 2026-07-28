Six of the best for Tuesday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples

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Today’s selections

Won the Superlative Stakes, beating Abraham Lincoln, who had already beaten Haffner, Al Hudaiba's closest market rival. Would still be unbeaten but for unseating his rider at Yarmouth, and should win this en route to the big Group 1s for two-year-olds later in the season.

Al Hudaiba 14:25 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: Charlie Appleby

Won this race at 25-1 last year, beating Lake Forest. Finished second to Queen Anne winner Ten Bob Tony on his penultimate start and you can forget his last outing at Chester when he had no luck in running.

Witness Stand 15:00 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Kieran Shoemark Tnr: Dr Richard Newland & Jamie Insole

Proved himself the top stayer when beating Trawlerman in the Gold Cup. Has age on his side and can confirm his superiority.

Scandinavia 15:35 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: A P O'Brien

Two from two over hurdles so far, showing improvement on her second start. She’s the pick of Gordon Elliott's two runners.

Lizzie Twigg 16:40 Galway View Racecard Jky: Jack Kennedy Tnr: Gordon Elliott

Runs in a handicap for the first time and can exploit a mark of 96 if running to the pick of her form from last year.

Hold A Dream 17:55 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: P J McDonald Tnr: Clive Cox

Daughter of Pinatubo who finished a promising second on her debut behind subsequent Group 3 winner Balliena Star. Should improve with experience and step up in trip should suit.

Argentarius 18:15 Galway View Racecard Jky: Ben Coen Tnr: Daniel James Murphy

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