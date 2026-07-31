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Six of the best for Friday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples
Our daily tipping feature puts six horses who could be included in accumulators under the microscope
Today’s selections
2.25 Goodwood: Talk Of New York ★★★★★
He has been in superb form this season with a pair of wins and a creditable third in the St James’s Palace last time. Finishing just behind Bow Echo and Gstaad at Royal Ascot suggests he will have no issue in Group 3 company.
2.45 Newcastle: Siouxperb ★★★✩✩
A dominant debut win at Yarmouth was followed by a much more difficult time in the Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot when seemingly drawn on the wrong side. He is related to some smart all-weather winners and should go well.
3.00 Goodwood: Ebt’s Guard ★★★✩✩
This consistent type has solid recent form, including a creditable fourth in the Royal Hunt Cup and an impressive third at Sandown. He was second in this last year and has a strong chance of going one better.
3.35 Goodwood: Dickensian ★★★★✩
He was quite unlucky at York last time when short of room for effectively the final two furlongs. He is much better than that, having won in Listed company on his reappearance this season, and can bounce back here.
4.10 Goodwood: Galen ★★★★✩
He has been running well in higher grades than this and was a good fourth in the Wolferton Stakes at Royal Ascot last time after a four-month layoff. He should come on for that run and can go well now in calmer waters.
7.10 Galway: Zadawa ★★★✩✩
She has gone close on her two outings this season, outrunning her odds with an eye-catching third at the Curragh last time when she got into a good position but was unable to take advantage. She should go well now up in trip.
Read these next:
Paul Kealy's play of the day at Goodwood
Free horseracing tips for Friday, July 31 at Goodwood and Galway
'This trip should unlock more improvement' - why this horse can win on day four of Glorious Goodwood
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- Betway Glorious Goodwood betting offer: get £40 in free bets for day three
- Claim £40 in Kwiff free bets for the Nassau Stakes at Glorious Goodwood
- Glorious Goodwood betting offer: get £20 in free bets with Tote for Thursday
- Glorious Goodwood free bets: get £500+ in bookmaker betting offers for day three
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- Six of the best for Thursday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples
- Six of the best for Wednesday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples
- Six of the best for Tuesday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples
- Six of the best for Monday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples
- Six of the best for Sunday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples
- Betway Glorious Goodwood betting offer: get £40 in free bets for day three
- Claim £40 in Kwiff free bets for the Nassau Stakes at Glorious Goodwood
- Glorious Goodwood betting offer: get £20 in free bets with Tote for Thursday
- Glorious Goodwood free bets: get £500+ in bookmaker betting offers for day three
- Back the Nassau Stakes with William Hill's £30 free bet offer