Racing Post logo
Search iconStar iconFree Bets
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
13:50 GoodwoodHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
My Bookmakers
Profile icon
Log in
Profile icon
Racing Post logo
Star iconFree Bets
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
13:50 GoodwoodHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
TippingMultiple Choice

Six of the best for Friday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples

Our daily tipping feature puts six horses who could be included in accumulators under the microscope

Google

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Today’s selections

2.25 Goodwood: Talk Of New York ★★★★★

He has been in superb form this season with a pair of wins and a creditable third in the St James’s Palace last time. Finishing just behind Bow Echo and Gstaad at Royal Ascot suggests he will have no issue in Group 3 company.

Silk
Talk Of New York14:25 Goodwood
View Racecard
Jky: William Buick Tnr: Charlie Appleby

2.45 Newcastle: Siouxperb ★★★✩✩

A dominant debut win at Yarmouth was followed by a much more difficult time in the Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot when seemingly drawn on the wrong side. He is related to some smart all-weather winners and should go well.

Silk
Siouxperb14:45 Newcastle (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Oisin Orr Tnr: Archie Watson

3.00 Goodwood: Ebt’s Guard ★★★✩✩

This consistent type has solid recent form, including a creditable fourth in the Royal Hunt Cup and an impressive third at Sandown. He was second in this last year and has a strong chance of going one better.

Silk
Ebt's Guard15:00 Goodwood
View Racecard
Jky: Lewis Edmunds Tnr: William Muir & Chris Grassick

3.35 Goodwood: Dickensian ★★★★✩

He was quite unlucky at York last time when short of room for effectively the final two furlongs. He is much better than that, having won in Listed company on his reappearance this season, and can bounce back here.

Silk
Dickensian15:35 Goodwood
View Racecard
Jky: Shane Gray Tnr: Kevin Ryan

4.10 Goodwood: Galen ★★★★✩

He has been running well in higher grades than this and was a good fourth in the Wolferton Stakes at Royal Ascot last time after a four-month layoff. He should come on for that run and can go well now in calmer waters.

Silk
Galen16:10 Goodwood
View Racecard
Jky: Dylan Browne McMonagle Tnr: Joseph Patrick O'Brien

7.10 Galway: Zadawa ★★★✩✩

She has gone close on her two outings this season, outrunning her odds with an eye-catching third at the Curragh last time when she got into a good position but was unable to take advantage. She should go well now up in trip.

Silk
Zadawa19:10 Galway
View Racecard
Jky: Chris Hayes Tnr: D K Weld

Read these next:

Paul Kealy's play of the day at Goodwood 

Free horseracing tips for Friday, July 31 at Goodwood and Galway 

'This trip should unlock more improvement' - why this horse can win on day four of Glorious Goodwood  

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on inMultiple Choice

Last updated

iconCopy
Google

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

more inMultiple Choice
more inBetting offers
more inMultiple Choice
more inBetting offers