Six of the best for Friday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples

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Today’s selections

He has been in superb form this season with a pair of wins and a creditable third in the St James’s Palace last time. Finishing just behind Bow Echo and Gstaad at Royal Ascot suggests he will have no issue in Group 3 company.

Talk Of New York 14:25 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: Charlie Appleby

A dominant debut win at Yarmouth was followed by a much more difficult time in the Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot when seemingly drawn on the wrong side. He is related to some smart all-weather winners and should go well.

Siouxperb 14:45 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Oisin Orr Tnr: Archie Watson

This consistent type has solid recent form, including a creditable fourth in the Royal Hunt Cup and an impressive third at Sandown. He was second in this last year and has a strong chance of going one better.

Ebt's Guard 15:00 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Lewis Edmunds Tnr: William Muir & Chris Grassick

He was quite unlucky at York last time when short of room for effectively the final two furlongs. He is much better than that, having won in Listed company on his reappearance this season, and can bounce back here.

Dickensian 15:35 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Shane Gray Tnr: Kevin Ryan

He has been running well in higher grades than this and was a good fourth in the Wolferton Stakes at Royal Ascot last time after a four-month layoff. He should come on for that run and can go well now in calmer waters.

Galen 16:10 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Dylan Browne McMonagle Tnr: Joseph Patrick O'Brien

She has gone close on her two outings this season, outrunning her odds with an eye-catching third at the Curragh last time when she got into a good position but was unable to take advantage. She should go well now up in trip.

Zadawa 19:10 Galway View Racecard Jky: Chris Hayes Tnr: D K Weld

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