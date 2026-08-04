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TippingMultiple Choice

Six of the best for Tuesday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples

Our daily tipping feature puts six horses who could be included in accumulators under the microscope

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Today's selections

14.15 Catterick: Waakabb ★★★✩✩

Related to plenty of winners, Waakabb made a promising debut when third at Wolverhampton. Well backed before the off, he showed signs of greenness, and there should be plenty more to come now switched to turf.

Silk
Waakabb14:15 Catterick
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Jky: Jason Hart Tnr: Simon & Ed Crisford

15.00 Ffos Las: Avionics ★★★✩✩

Avionics built on his encouraging fourth on debut at Pontefract when finishing runner-up at Salisbury and looks ready to get off the mark. Andrew Balding's yard is in good form, and his two-year-old should prove tough to beat while receiving 7lb from his main rival.

Silk
Avionics15:00 Ffos Las
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Jky: Ebrahim Nader Tnr: Andrew Balding

16.30 Ffos Las: Flagbearer ★★★✩✩

Flagbearer, a 485,000gns yearling for the high-flying Wathnan Racing operation, is related to the smart pair Star Catcher and Cannock Chase. With only modest form on offer, William Haggas' son of Sea The Stars looks to have been found an excellent opportunity to make a winning debut.

Silk
Flagbearer16:30 Ffos Las
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Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: William Haggas

17.48 Lingfield: Langdale Lass ★★★★✩

David Simcock's filly made an encouraging debut when finishing a close second over 6f at Lingfield, coming from off the pace at a track that often favours front-runners. She sets the standard on that form and, with normal improvement, looks the one to beat.

Silk
Langdale Lass17:48 Lingfield (A.W)
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Jky: Jack Mitchell Tnr: David Simcock

18.00 Roscommon: Clay Pigeons ★✩✩✩✩

Willie Mullins' six-year-old is unbeaten in two bumper starts but disappointed on his hurdling debut at Fakenham in January when sent off odds-on. He should be sharper for that experience, and the drop back in trip could help him show much improved form.

Silk
Clay Pigeons18:00 Roscommon
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Jky: Brian Hayes Tnr: W P Mullins

19.00 Roscommon: Hashtag Pretender ★★✩✩✩

Hashtag Pretender finished second to the 143-rated Downmexicoway on his chase debut last season before a respectable third at Listowel on ground softer than ideal. Provided he has suffered no ill effects from his early fall last time, he looks capable of opening his account over fences.

Silk
Hashtag Pretender19:00 Roscommon
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Jky: Sean Flanagan Tnr: Barry Connell

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