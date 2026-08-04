- More
Six of the best for Tuesday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples
Our daily tipping feature puts six horses who could be included in accumulators under the microscope
Today's selections
14.15 Catterick: Waakabb ★★★✩✩
Related to plenty of winners, Waakabb made a promising debut when third at Wolverhampton. Well backed before the off, he showed signs of greenness, and there should be plenty more to come now switched to turf.
15.00 Ffos Las: Avionics ★★★✩✩
Avionics built on his encouraging fourth on debut at Pontefract when finishing runner-up at Salisbury and looks ready to get off the mark. Andrew Balding's yard is in good form, and his two-year-old should prove tough to beat while receiving 7lb from his main rival.
16.30 Ffos Las: Flagbearer ★★★✩✩
Flagbearer, a 485,000gns yearling for the high-flying Wathnan Racing operation, is related to the smart pair Star Catcher and Cannock Chase. With only modest form on offer, William Haggas' son of Sea The Stars looks to have been found an excellent opportunity to make a winning debut.
17.48 Lingfield: Langdale Lass ★★★★✩
David Simcock's filly made an encouraging debut when finishing a close second over 6f at Lingfield, coming from off the pace at a track that often favours front-runners. She sets the standard on that form and, with normal improvement, looks the one to beat.
18.00 Roscommon: Clay Pigeons ★✩✩✩✩
Willie Mullins' six-year-old is unbeaten in two bumper starts but disappointed on his hurdling debut at Fakenham in January when sent off odds-on. He should be sharper for that experience, and the drop back in trip could help him show much improved form.
19.00 Roscommon: Hashtag Pretender ★★✩✩✩
Hashtag Pretender finished second to the 143-rated Downmexicoway on his chase debut last season before a respectable third at Listowel on ground softer than ideal. Provided he has suffered no ill effects from his early fall last time, he looks capable of opening his account over fences.
Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
Published on inMultiple Choice
Last updated
- Six of the best for Monday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples
- Six of the best for Sunday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples
- Six of the best for Saturday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples
- Six of the best for Friday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples
- Six of the best for Thursday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples
- Six of the best for Monday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples
- Six of the best for Sunday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples
- Six of the best for Saturday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples
- Six of the best for Friday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples
- Six of the best for Thursday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples