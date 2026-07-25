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Six of the best for Saturday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples
Our daily tipping feature puts six horses who could be included in accumulators under the microscope
Today’s selections
1.45 Ascot: Dark Issue ★★★✩✩
Dark Issue appeals in this 6f fillies' Group 3 for Richard Hannon. She ran a solid fourth in the Albany at Royal Ascot behind three smart fillies and looks the one most likely to improve significantly from their respective Royal Ascot runs.
2.00 York: Pocklington ★★★✩✩
Pocklington underwent wind surgery in April and produced a solid front-running effort at Newcastle last time, his second start since the procedure. With Joanna Mason taking the ride for the first time, he looks capable of improving again to win this 6f handicap.
2.35 York: Pride Of Arras ★★★★✩
I'm keen to oppose Item in this 1m2½f Group 2. Pride Of Arras might just be the answer. His two best runs have come at York and he can make it a hat-trick of wins on the Knavesmire.
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2.55 Ascot: Great Acclaim ★★★✩✩
I like Great Acclaim for Eve Johnson Houghton at an each-way price. He has a strong record over 7f at Ascot and, despite a rising mark, looks capable of hitting the frame again in this heritage handicap.
3.22 Gowran Park: Believed ★★★✩✩
A good third in the King George V Stakes on her most recent run, she also finished second to Irish Oaks winner Johanna Walsh earlier in the season. I expect her to get the better of the Aidan O'Brien-trained favourite in this 1m4f Listed contest.
3.35 Ascot: Calandagan ★★★★✩
Calandagan had excuses at Epsom due to the testing conditions, but bounced back impressively in the Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud, making up significant ground to win on the line. He also beat Masquerade Ball on his home turf in Japan last year, and I don’t expect the Japanese raider to overturn the form.
Read more here
Paul Kealy's play of the day at Ascot
Ascot Placepot picks: Paul Kealy's perm for the £150,000 guaranteed pool on the King George card
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