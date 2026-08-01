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TippingMultiple Choice

Six of the best for Saturday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples

Our daily tipping feature puts six horses who could be included in accumulators under the microscope

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Today’s selections

2.25 Goodwood: Ghostwriter ★★★★✩

Showed plenty of promise as a two- and three-year-old before being bought for £2 million by Amo Racing in June 2025. A classy performer on his day, he finished 12th in the Wolferton on his sole start this season. Expect more today.

Silk
Ghostwriter14:25 Goodwood
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Jky: David Egan Tnr: Kevin Philippart De Foy

2.30 Doncaster: Encounter ★★★★✩

This Sean Woods trained-colt has been well fancied and regarded by his stable. Runs in a nursery for the first time today off a mark of 82 after finishing second, third and sixth on his first three starts.

Silk
Encounter14:30 Doncaster
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Jky: Neil Callan Tnr: S Woods

3.00 Goodwood: Goodie Two Shoes ★★★✩✩

Third in this race last year, Goodie Two Shoes has since finished second in the Melbourne Cup and last month came a good second to Floresta in a Group 3 at Fairyhouse. He can take another step forward in this 1m6f contest for Joseph O'Brien.

Silk
Goodie Two Shoes15:00 Goodwood
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Jky: Dylan Browne McMonagle Tnr: Joseph Patrick O'Brien
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3.35 Goodwood: Fandom ★★★★★

Having started out with Wesley Ward in 2023, Fandom has been with a few trainers during his career and is now with Richard Hannon. This five-year-old has been running well in this sort of company and has reason to step forward in the Stewards' Cup.

Silk
Fandom15:35 Goodwood
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Jky: Sean Levey Tnr: Richard Hannon

4.10 Goodwood: Proud Nation ★★★✩✩

Followed up an eye-catching fifth at Chester in June with a good second at Newmarket last month. With further improvement expected off the same rating as at Chester, he can get off the mark in handicaps in this 7f contest at Goodwood.

Silk
Proud Nation16:10 Goodwood
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Jky: Warren Fentiman (3lb)Tnr: Richard & Peter Fahey

4.45 Goodwood: Al Wathba ★★★★★

Made his debut at the Newmarket July festival, going down only to the improving Aidan O'Brien-trained Haffner, who has since gone on to run well in a Group 2. He can go one better in this 7f maiden for the in-form Charlie Appleby.

Silk
Al Wathba16:45 Goodwood
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Jky: William Buick Tnr: Charlie Appleby

Read more here:

The trainer who can't stop winning could now add the Stewards' Cup to his haul - but with which horse? 

Stewards' Cup runner-by-runner guide: key quotes and Keith Melrose's star ratings for every contender 

Amelia Earhart was favourite for the Oaks - now she has questions to answer in the Group 2 Lillie Langtry 

'He’s a real bridle horse so he’s quite fun to ride' - inside the world of Al Aasy, the nine-year-old bidding for a Glorious hat-trick 

JP McManus aiming to break new ground as pair bid to give leading owner a first Goodwood winner 

A new JP McManus acquisition and key quotes for two lucrative handicap hurdles on day six 

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