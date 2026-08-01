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Six of the best for Saturday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples
Our daily tipping feature puts six horses who could be included in accumulators under the microscope
Today’s selections
2.25 Goodwood: Ghostwriter ★★★★✩
Showed plenty of promise as a two- and three-year-old before being bought for £2 million by Amo Racing in June 2025. A classy performer on his day, he finished 12th in the Wolferton on his sole start this season. Expect more today.
2.30 Doncaster: Encounter ★★★★✩
This Sean Woods trained-colt has been well fancied and regarded by his stable. Runs in a nursery for the first time today off a mark of 82 after finishing second, third and sixth on his first three starts.
3.00 Goodwood: Goodie Two Shoes ★★★✩✩
Third in this race last year, Goodie Two Shoes has since finished second in the Melbourne Cup and last month came a good second to Floresta in a Group 3 at Fairyhouse. He can take another step forward in this 1m6f contest for Joseph O'Brien.
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3.35 Goodwood: Fandom ★★★★★
Having started out with Wesley Ward in 2023, Fandom has been with a few trainers during his career and is now with Richard Hannon. This five-year-old has been running well in this sort of company and has reason to step forward in the Stewards' Cup.
4.10 Goodwood: Proud Nation ★★★✩✩
Followed up an eye-catching fifth at Chester in June with a good second at Newmarket last month. With further improvement expected off the same rating as at Chester, he can get off the mark in handicaps in this 7f contest at Goodwood.
4.45 Goodwood: Al Wathba ★★★★★
Made his debut at the Newmarket July festival, going down only to the improving Aidan O'Brien-trained Haffner, who has since gone on to run well in a Group 2. He can go one better in this 7f maiden for the in-form Charlie Appleby.
Read more here:
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A new JP McManus acquisition and key quotes for two lucrative handicap hurdles on day six
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- Six of the best for Friday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples
- Six of the best for Thursday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples
- Six of the best for Wednesday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples
- Six of the best for Tuesday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples
- Six of the best for Monday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples
- Glorious Goodwood day five free bets: get £500+ in bookmaker offers for Stewards' Cup day
- Glorious Goodwood betting offer: get £40 in free bets with BOYLE Sports for day four
- Paddy Power free bets: Get a £5 free bet with this bonus code for Glorious Goodwood day four
- Betway Glorious Goodwood betting offer: get £40 in free bets for day three
- Claim £40 in Kwiff free bets for the Nassau Stakes at Glorious Goodwood