Six of the best for Saturday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples

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Today’s selections

Showed plenty of promise as a two- and three-year-old before being bought for £2 million by Amo Racing in June 2025. A classy performer on his day, he finished 12th in the Wolferton on his sole start this season. Expect more today.

Ghostwriter 14:25 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: David Egan Tnr: Kevin Philippart De Foy

This Sean Woods trained-colt has been well fancied and regarded by his stable. Runs in a nursery for the first time today off a mark of 82 after finishing second, third and sixth on his first three starts.

Encounter 14:30 Doncaster View Racecard Jky: Neil Callan Tnr: S Woods

Third in this race last year, Goodie Two Shoes has since finished second in the Melbourne Cup and last month came a good second to Floresta in a Group 3 at Fairyhouse. He can take another step forward in this 1m6f contest for Joseph O'Brien.

Goodie Two Shoes 15:00 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Dylan Browne McMonagle Tnr: Joseph Patrick O'Brien

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Having started out with Wesley Ward in 2023, Fandom has been with a few trainers during his career and is now with Richard Hannon. This five-year-old has been running well in this sort of company and has reason to step forward in the Stewards' Cup.

Fandom 15:35 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Sean Levey Tnr: Richard Hannon

Followed up an eye-catching fifth at Chester in June with a good second at Newmarket last month. With further improvement expected off the same rating as at Chester, he can get off the mark in handicaps in this 7f contest at Goodwood.

Proud Nation 16:10 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Warren Fentiman (3lb) Tnr: Richard & Peter Fahey

Made his debut at the Newmarket July festival, going down only to the improving Aidan O'Brien-trained Haffner, who has since gone on to run well in a Group 2. He can go one better in this 7f maiden for the in-form Charlie Appleby.

Al Wathba 16:45 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: Charlie Appleby

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