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TippingMultiple Choice

Six of the best for Thursday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples

Our daily tipping feature puts six horses who could be included in accumulators under the microscope

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Today’s selections

1.55 Sandown: Brave Nation ★★★✩✩

Three-time 5f winner who failed to score last year and is now 5lb below his last winning mark. Makes stable debut for new yard who are in good form.

Silk
Brave Nation13:55 Sandown
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Jky: Kieren Fox Tnr: Michael Attwater

2.55 Sandown: Aperoll ★★★★★

Impressive winner on debut having been well supported in the market. Finished third in the Chesham, has the best form in this and should be winning.

Silk
Aperoll14:55 Sandown
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Jky: Pat Dobbs Tnr: Richard Hannon

3.30 Sandown: Kamaway ★★★★★

Has progressed rapidly since stepping up to a mile and switching to turf, with form figures of 121. Runs over 1m2f for the first time, a trip her pedigree suggests will suit.

Silk
Kamaway15:30 Sandown
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Jky: Callum Hutchinson Tnr: Eve Johnson Houghton

6.08 Leopardstown: Alpha ★★★★✩

Left debut effort well behind when going clear to win by an emphathic six lengths at the Curragh last time. This daughter of Sea The Stars can go to the very top and should be too good in this Group 3.

Silk
Alpha18:08 Leopardstown
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Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: A P O'Brien

7.18 Leopardstown: Dark Viper ★★★✩✩

Stayed on for second over a mile here last time. Now in good order and can go one better over this 1m1f trip.

Silk
Dark Viper19:18 Leopardstown
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Jky: Shane Foley Tnr: Mrs John Harrington

7.40 Newbury: Campeona ★★★★★

Classic Sir Mark Prescott runner, improving markedly when upped in trip for handicaps. She’s likely well ahead of her mark of 67 and should win this comfortably.

Silk
Campeona19:40 Newbury
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Jky: Luke Morris Tnr: Sir Mark Prescott Bt

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