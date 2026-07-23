Six of the best for Thursday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples

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Today’s selections

Three-time 5f winner who failed to score last year and is now 5lb below his last winning mark. Makes stable debut for new yard who are in good form.

Brave Nation 13:55 Sandown View Racecard Jky: Kieren Fox Tnr: Michael Attwater

Impressive winner on debut having been well supported in the market. Finished third in the Chesham, has the best form in this and should be winning.

Aperoll 14:55 Sandown View Racecard Jky: Pat Dobbs Tnr: Richard Hannon

Has progressed rapidly since stepping up to a mile and switching to turf, with form figures of 121. Runs over 1m2f for the first time, a trip her pedigree suggests will suit.

Kamaway 15:30 Sandown View Racecard Jky: Callum Hutchinson Tnr: Eve Johnson Houghton

Left debut effort well behind when going clear to win by an emphathic six lengths at the Curragh last time. This daughter of Sea The Stars can go to the very top and should be too good in this Group 3.

Alpha 18:08 Leopardstown View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: A P O'Brien

Stayed on for second over a mile here last time. Now in good order and can go one better over this 1m1f trip.

Dark Viper 19:18 Leopardstown View Racecard Jky: Shane Foley Tnr: Mrs John Harrington

Classic Sir Mark Prescott runner, improving markedly when upped in trip for handicaps. She’s likely well ahead of her mark of 67 and should win this comfortably.

Campeona 19:40 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Luke Morris Tnr: Sir Mark Prescott Bt

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