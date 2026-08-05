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TippingMultiple Choice

Six of the best for Wednesday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples

Our daily tipping feature puts six horses who could be included in accumulators under the microscope

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Today's selections

2.30 Brighton: Beach Partee ★★★★✩

His only turf win came in a nursery over this course and distance last year. He’s been running well without going close and his mark has tumbled gradually, leaving him just 3lb higher than when he won here.

Silk
Beach Partee14:30 Brighton
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Jky: Tyler Heard Tnr: Scott Dixon

3.00 Brighton: Rovinia ★★★★★

This filly is coming off back-to-back seconds in classified stakes and, given how most in this race have shown very little, it’s expected she'll go one better now she's stepped back up to a mile, which should suit at this stage of her career.

Silk
Rovinia15:00 Brighton
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Jky: Owen Lewis (5lb)Tnr: Roger Teal

3.45 Pontefract: Garden Oasis ★★★✩✩

This two-time course-and-distance winner is coming off a second at Ripon, beaten only a head. He won this race last year off 8lb higher and still appears to have love for the game at the age of 11.

Silk
Garden Oasis15:45 Pontefract
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Jky: David Allan Tnr: Tim Easterby

4.45 Pontefract: Mister Sox ★★★★✩

This course-and-distance winner has had two seconds and a third in a busy campaign this year. His last two runs in big-field handicaps at York can be ignored and he should put up a much better showing at a preferred track.

Silk
Mister Sox16:45 Pontefract
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Jky: Sean Kirrane Tnr: Tim Easterby

6.50 Kempton: Colonnade ★★★★★

This three-year-old made a promising debut when third at Windsor against more experienced rivals, with the runner-up in that race winning next time out. He should improve from his first run and looks good enough to win a race of this calibre.

Silk
Colonnade18:50 Kempton (A.W)
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Jky: Jack Mitchell Tnr: Simon & Ed Crisford

7.20 Kempton: Dialstone ★★★★★

This Ralph Beckett-trained three-year-old was narrowly beaten on his debut and, with plenty of stamina in his pedigree, is sure to appreciate the step up in trip. He receives 16lb from Purple Moon, who runs in Britain for the first time.

Silk
Dialstone19:20 Kempton (A.W)
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Jky: Rossa Ryan Tnr: Ralph Beckett

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