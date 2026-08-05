Six of the best for Wednesday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples

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Today's selections

His only turf win came in a nursery over this course and distance last year. He’s been running well without going close and his mark has tumbled gradually, leaving him just 3lb higher than when he won here.

Beach Partee 14:30 Brighton View Racecard Jky: Tyler Heard Tnr: Scott Dixon

This filly is coming off back-to-back seconds in classified stakes and, given how most in this race have shown very little, it’s expected she'll go one better now she's stepped back up to a mile, which should suit at this stage of her career.

Rovinia 15:00 Brighton View Racecard Jky: Owen Lewis (5lb) Tnr: Roger Teal

This two-time course-and-distance winner is coming off a second at Ripon, beaten only a head. He won this race last year off 8lb higher and still appears to have love for the game at the age of 11.

Garden Oasis 15:45 Pontefract View Racecard Jky: David Allan Tnr: Tim Easterby

This course-and-distance winner has had two seconds and a third in a busy campaign this year. His last two runs in big-field handicaps at York can be ignored and he should put up a much better showing at a preferred track.

Mister Sox 16:45 Pontefract View Racecard Jky: Sean Kirrane Tnr: Tim Easterby

This three-year-old made a promising debut when third at Windsor against more experienced rivals, with the runner-up in that race winning next time out. He should improve from his first run and looks good enough to win a race of this calibre.

Colonnade 18:50 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Jack Mitchell Tnr: Simon & Ed Crisford

This Ralph Beckett-trained three-year-old was narrowly beaten on his debut and, with plenty of stamina in his pedigree, is sure to appreciate the step up in trip. He receives 16lb from Purple Moon, who runs in Britain for the first time.

Dialstone 19:20 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Rossa Ryan Tnr: Ralph Beckett

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