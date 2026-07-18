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TippingMultiple Choice

Six of the best for Saturday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples

Our new daily tipping feature puts six horses who could be included in accumulators under the microscope

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Today’s selections

1.55 Newbury: Silawi ★★★★✩

Winner at the highest level on fast ground in Canada last year and will be hard to beat if replicating his Group 1 runner-up effort behind the top-class Opera Ballo at Meydan in January. Escapes a penalty in this, too.

Silk
Silawi13:55 Newbury
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Jky: Faleh Bughenaim Tnr: Hamad Al Jehani

2.25 Newbury: Almuhit ★★✩✩✩

Exposed dual-purpose horse, but remains in good form in both spheres, including course-and-distance second last time. Dropped 1lb to a rating of 82, which is 2lb lower than when winning this race last year.

Silk
Almuhit14:25 Newbury
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Jky: Sean Levey Tnr: Faye Bramley

2.45 Market Rasen: Queensbury Boy ★★✩✩✩

Has long been aimed at this contest by trainer Mickey Bowen and failed to stay the 3m trip at Uttoxeter last time. Remains on a mark of 127, having been beaten only a neck over this trip two starts ago.

Silk
Queensbury Boy14:45 Market Rasen
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Jky: James Bowen Tnr: Mickey Bowen

3.02 Newbury: Song Of The Clyde ★★✩✩✩

Has a strong track record, including winning a course-and-distance Listed contest on Lockinge day in May. Far from disgraced when seventh in the Commonwealth Cup last time and does well on quick ground.

Silk
Song Of The Clyde15:02 Newbury
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Jky: Rossa Ryan Tnr: Clive Cox

3.25 Curragh: Jakajaro ★★★✩✩

Course winner when previously trained in Ireland, but has taken his form to a new level with Robert Cowell this year. Posted fine efforts in defeat in both the Temple and King Charles III Stakes, and repeating that will see him go close.

Silk
Jakajaro15:25 Curragh
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Jky: Jamie Spencer Tnr: Robert Cowell

4.35 Curragh: Thundering On ★★★★✩

Hugely impressive when winning the Oaks at Epsom, before a shock defeat in the Pretty Polly Stakes last time. However, she had excuses after that and a return to 1m4f can see her complete the Oaks double.

Silk
Thundering On16:35 Curragh
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Jky: Dylan Browne McMonagle Tnr: Joseph Patrick O'Brien

Read more tipping here...

'The look of a horse who is thrown in' - Paul Kealy has five fancies for Saturday's action  

Newbury Placepot tips: Paul Kealy with his selections for the £100,000 guaranteed pool   

Paul Kealy's play of the day at the Curragh   

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

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