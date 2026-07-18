Six of the best for Saturday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples

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Today’s selections

Winner at the highest level on fast ground in Canada last year and will be hard to beat if replicating his Group 1 runner-up effort behind the top-class Opera Ballo at Meydan in January. Escapes a penalty in this, too.

Silawi 13:55 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Faleh Bughenaim Tnr: Hamad Al Jehani

Exposed dual-purpose horse, but remains in good form in both spheres, including course-and-distance second last time. Dropped 1lb to a rating of 82, which is 2lb lower than when winning this race last year.

Almuhit 14:25 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Sean Levey Tnr: Faye Bramley

Has long been aimed at this contest by trainer Mickey Bowen and failed to stay the 3m trip at Uttoxeter last time. Remains on a mark of 127, having been beaten only a neck over this trip two starts ago.

Queensbury Boy 14:45 Market Rasen View Racecard Jky: James Bowen Tnr: Mickey Bowen

Has a strong track record, including winning a course-and-distance Listed contest on Lockinge day in May. Far from disgraced when seventh in the Commonwealth Cup last time and does well on quick ground.

Song Of The Clyde 15:02 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Rossa Ryan Tnr: Clive Cox

Course winner when previously trained in Ireland, but has taken his form to a new level with Robert Cowell this year. Posted fine efforts in defeat in both the Temple and King Charles III Stakes, and repeating that will see him go close.

Jakajaro 15:25 Curragh View Racecard Jky: Jamie Spencer Tnr: Robert Cowell

Hugely impressive when winning the Oaks at Epsom, before a shock defeat in the Pretty Polly Stakes last time. However, she had excuses after that and a return to 1m4f can see her complete the Oaks double.

Thundering On 16:35 Curragh View Racecard Jky: Dylan Browne McMonagle Tnr: Joseph Patrick O'Brien

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'The look of a horse who is thrown in' - Paul Kealy has five fancies for Saturday's action



Newbury Placepot tips: Paul Kealy with his selections for the £100,000 guaranteed pool

Paul Kealy's play of the day at the Curragh

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