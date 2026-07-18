- More
Six of the best for Saturday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples
Our new daily tipping feature puts six horses who could be included in accumulators under the microscope
Today’s selections
1.55 Newbury: Silawi ★★★★✩
Winner at the highest level on fast ground in Canada last year and will be hard to beat if replicating his Group 1 runner-up effort behind the top-class Opera Ballo at Meydan in January. Escapes a penalty in this, too.
2.25 Newbury: Almuhit ★★✩✩✩
Exposed dual-purpose horse, but remains in good form in both spheres, including course-and-distance second last time. Dropped 1lb to a rating of 82, which is 2lb lower than when winning this race last year.
2.45 Market Rasen: Queensbury Boy ★★✩✩✩
Has long been aimed at this contest by trainer Mickey Bowen and failed to stay the 3m trip at Uttoxeter last time. Remains on a mark of 127, having been beaten only a neck over this trip two starts ago.
3.02 Newbury: Song Of The Clyde ★★✩✩✩
Has a strong track record, including winning a course-and-distance Listed contest on Lockinge day in May. Far from disgraced when seventh in the Commonwealth Cup last time and does well on quick ground.
3.25 Curragh: Jakajaro ★★★✩✩
Course winner when previously trained in Ireland, but has taken his form to a new level with Robert Cowell this year. Posted fine efforts in defeat in both the Temple and King Charles III Stakes, and repeating that will see him go close.
4.35 Curragh: Thundering On ★★★★✩
Hugely impressive when winning the Oaks at Epsom, before a shock defeat in the Pretty Polly Stakes last time. However, she had excuses after that and a return to 1m4f can see her complete the Oaks double.
Read more tipping here...
'The look of a horse who is thrown in' - Paul Kealy has five fancies for Saturday's action
Newbury Placepot tips: Paul Kealy with his selections for the £100,000 guaranteed pool
Paul Kealy's play of the day at the Curragh
Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
Published on inMultiple Choice
Last updated
- Six of the best for Friday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples
- Six of the best for Thursday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples
- Six of the best for Wednesday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples
- Six of the best for Tuesday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples
- Six of the best for Monday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples
- Six of the best for Friday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples
- Six of the best for Thursday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples
- Six of the best for Wednesday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples
- Six of the best for Tuesday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples
- Six of the best for Monday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples