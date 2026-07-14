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Six of the best for Tuesday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples
Our new daily tipping feature puts six horses who could be included in accumulators under the microscope
Today’s selections
2.24 Leicester: Siwa Oasis ★★★☆☆
Has been consistent across all three starts and has earned a fair mark of 77. He’s the most experienced runner in the field and should prove hard to beat if reproducing that level of form.
3.57 Leicester: Lope Y Linda ★★★☆☆
This three-year-old has been gradually improving this season and has been consistent in recent starts, aside from a no show at Beverley. Another good run is expected after finishing second at Ayr last time.
4.40 Ffos Las: Racing Demon ★★★☆☆
Racing Demon is a five-time winner for Ed de Giles but hasn't scored since 2024, despite recording three second-place finishes last season. He is now 10lb below his last winning mark and is well treated if he can build on his latest efforts.
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5.14 Ffos Las: Liveinthelight ★★★★☆
Won on her handicap debut at Ffos Las before narrowly being denied at Nottingham last time. She looks well handicapped on that evidence and can win here.
5.55 Wolverhampton: Twilight Fun ★★★★☆
Boasts an excellent all-weather record, winning five of his 16 starts on the surface. He's just 2lb higher than when scoring at Newcastle in February and looks well capable of returning to winning ways.
6.25 Wolverhampton: Wilbur ★★★★☆
This son of Kingman has shown some promise in two starts, finishing fourth on debut before finishing third over this trip. Further progress looks likely, and he can take another step forward, this time with a win.
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