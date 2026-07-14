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TippingMultiple Choice

Six of the best for Tuesday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples

Our new daily tipping feature puts six horses who could be included in accumulators under the microscope

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Today’s selections

2.24 Leicester: Siwa Oasis ★★★☆☆ 

Has been consistent across all three starts and has earned a fair mark of 77. He’s the most experienced runner in the field and should prove hard to beat if reproducing that level of form.

Silk
Siwa Oasis14:24 Leicester
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Jky: Saffie Osborne Tnr: Charles Hills

3.57 Leicester: Lope Y Linda ★★★☆☆

This three-year-old has been gradually improving this season and has been consistent in recent starts, aside from a no show at Beverley. Another good run is expected after finishing second at Ayr last time.

Silk
Lope Y Linda15:57 Leicester
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Jky: Sean Kirrane Tnr: Tim Easterby

4.40 Ffos Las: Racing Demon ★★★☆☆

Racing Demon is a five-time winner for Ed de Giles but hasn't scored since 2024, despite recording three second-place finishes last season. He is now 10lb below his last winning mark and is well treated if he can build on his latest efforts.

Silk
Racing Demon16:40 Ffos Las
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Jky: William Cox Tnr: Ed de Giles
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5.14 Ffos Las: Liveinthelight ★★★★☆ 

Won on her handicap debut at Ffos Las before narrowly being denied at Nottingham last time. She looks well handicapped on that evidence and can win here. 

Silk
Liveinthelight17:14 Ffos Las
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Jky: George Wood Tnr: Ollie Sangster

5.55 Wolverhampton: Twilight Fun  ★★★★☆ 

Boasts an excellent all-weather record, winning five of his 16 starts on the surface. He's just 2lb higher than when scoring at Newcastle in February and looks well capable of returning to winning ways.

Silk
Twilight Fun17:55 Wolverhampton (A.W)
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Jky: Joey Haynes Tnr: Chelsea Banham

6.25 Wolverhampton: Wilbur ★★★★☆ 

This son of Kingman has shown some promise in two starts, finishing fourth on debut before finishing third over this trip. Further progress looks likely, and he can take another step forward, this time with a win.

Silk
Vauntingly19:30 Killarney
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Jky: Dylan Browne McMonagle Tnr: Joseph Patrick O'Brien

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