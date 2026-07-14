Six of the best for Tuesday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples

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Today’s selections

Has been consistent across all three starts and has earned a fair mark of 77. He’s the most experienced runner in the field and should prove hard to beat if reproducing that level of form.

Siwa Oasis 14:24 Leicester View Racecard Jky: Saffie Osborne Tnr: Charles Hills

This three-year-old has been gradually improving this season and has been consistent in recent starts, aside from a no show at Beverley. Another good run is expected after finishing second at Ayr last time.

Lope Y Linda 15:57 Leicester View Racecard Jky: Sean Kirrane Tnr: Tim Easterby

Racing Demon is a five-time winner for Ed de Giles but hasn't scored since 2024, despite recording three second-place finishes last season. He is now 10lb below his last winning mark and is well treated if he can build on his latest efforts.

Racing Demon 16:40 Ffos Las View Racecard Jky: William Cox Tnr: Ed de Giles

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Won on her handicap debut at Ffos Las before narrowly being denied at Nottingham last time. She looks well handicapped on that evidence and can win here.

Liveinthelight 17:14 Ffos Las View Racecard Jky: George Wood Tnr: Ollie Sangster

Boasts an excellent all-weather record, winning five of his 16 starts on the surface. He's just 2lb higher than when scoring at Newcastle in February and looks well capable of returning to winning ways.

Twilight Fun 17:55 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Joey Haynes Tnr: Chelsea Banham

This son of Kingman has shown some promise in two starts, finishing fourth on debut before finishing third over this trip. Further progress looks likely, and he can take another step forward, this time with a win.

Vauntingly 19:30 Killarney View Racecard Jky: Dylan Browne McMonagle Tnr: Joseph Patrick O'Brien

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