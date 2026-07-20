Six of the best for Monday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples

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Today’s selections

Kept busy this summer by Nick Scholfield and ended a long wait for another win when scoring decisively at Newton Abbot last week. In good heart and turned out quickly, so can go well again under a 7lb penalty.

Raffles Nobu 15:12 Cartmel View Racecard Jky: Jack Quinlan Tnr: Nick Scholfield

Has shaped promisingly in three starts since being switched to David O'Meara, including winning at Pontefract in April. Back to form when a staying-on third at Thirsk this month and goes off the same mark of 89.

Veblen Good 15:30 Ayr View Racecard Jky: Daniel Tudhope Tnr: David O'Meara

Track specialist with five course wins for Dianne Sayer, including comfortably on Saturday. Back out two days later under a 7lb penalty and should be hard to beat at this venue again.

Sean Og 15:42 Cartmel View Racecard Jky: Sean Quinlan Tnr: Dianne Sayer

Has the most experience with three starts for Andrew Balding and has progressed without getting off the mark. Beaten only a head over a mile at Thirsk this month and the step up in distance should suit.

Lord d'Or 18:50 Windsor View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Andrew Balding

Stalwart seven-year-old does well at the course for Rod Millman, with three wins. Has hit the crossbar recently and goes off unchanged mark of 72 after luckless runner-up effort at the track last time.

Amazonian Dream 19:20 Windsor View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Rod Millman

Has done well in two course-and-distance starts for Michael Dods, prevailing by a neck in May before finishing a length runner-up this month. Mark of 79 is unchanged and has the measure of reopposing rivals.

Glenfinnan 19:30 Beverley View Racecard Jky: Callum Rodriguez Tnr: Michael Dods

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