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TippingMultiple Choice

Six of the best for Monday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples

Our new daily tipping feature puts six horses who could be included in accumulators under the microscope

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Today’s selections

3.12 Cartmel: Raffles Nobu ★★✩✩✩

Kept busy this summer by Nick Scholfield and ended a long wait for another win when scoring decisively at Newton Abbot last week. In good heart and turned out quickly, so can go well again under a 7lb penalty.

Silk
Raffles Nobu15:12 Cartmel
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Jky: Jack Quinlan Tnr: Nick Scholfield

3.30 Ayr: Veblen Good ★★✩✩✩

Has shaped promisingly in three starts since being switched to David O'Meara, including winning at Pontefract in April. Back to form when a staying-on third at Thirsk this month and goes off the same mark of 89.

Silk
Veblen Good15:30 Ayr
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Jky: Daniel Tudhope Tnr: David O'Meara

3.42 Cartmel: Sean Og ★★★★✩

Track specialist with five course wins for Dianne Sayer, including comfortably on Saturday. Back out two days later under a 7lb penalty and should be hard to beat at this venue again.

Silk
Sean Og15:42 Cartmel
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Jky: Sean Quinlan Tnr: Dianne Sayer

6.50 Windsor: Lord D'Or ★★★★✩

Has the most experience with three starts for Andrew Balding and has progressed without getting off the mark. Beaten only a head over a mile at Thirsk this month and the step up in distance should suit.

Silk
Lord d'Or18:50 Windsor
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Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Andrew Balding

7.20 Windsor: Amazonian Dream ★★★✩✩

Stalwart seven-year-old does well at the course for Rod Millman, with three wins. Has hit the crossbar recently and goes off unchanged mark of 72 after luckless runner-up effort at the track last time.

Silk
Amazonian Dream19:20 Windsor
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Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Rod Millman

7.30 Beverley: Glenfinnan ★★✩✩✩

Has done well in two course-and-distance starts for Michael Dods, prevailing by a neck in May before finishing a length runner-up this month. Mark of 79 is unchanged and has the measure of reopposing rivals.

Silk
Glenfinnan19:30 Beverley
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Jky: Callum Rodriguez Tnr: Michael Dods

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