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Six of the best for Monday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples
Our new daily tipping feature puts six horses who could be included in accumulators under the microscope
Today’s selections
3.12 Cartmel: Raffles Nobu ★★✩✩✩
Kept busy this summer by Nick Scholfield and ended a long wait for another win when scoring decisively at Newton Abbot last week. In good heart and turned out quickly, so can go well again under a 7lb penalty.
3.30 Ayr: Veblen Good ★★✩✩✩
Has shaped promisingly in three starts since being switched to David O'Meara, including winning at Pontefract in April. Back to form when a staying-on third at Thirsk this month and goes off the same mark of 89.
3.42 Cartmel: Sean Og ★★★★✩
Track specialist with five course wins for Dianne Sayer, including comfortably on Saturday. Back out two days later under a 7lb penalty and should be hard to beat at this venue again.
6.50 Windsor: Lord D'Or ★★★★✩
Has the most experience with three starts for Andrew Balding and has progressed without getting off the mark. Beaten only a head over a mile at Thirsk this month and the step up in distance should suit.
7.20 Windsor: Amazonian Dream ★★★✩✩
Stalwart seven-year-old does well at the course for Rod Millman, with three wins. Has hit the crossbar recently and goes off unchanged mark of 72 after luckless runner-up effort at the track last time.
7.30 Beverley: Glenfinnan ★★✩✩✩
Has done well in two course-and-distance starts for Michael Dods, prevailing by a neck in May before finishing a length runner-up this month. Mark of 79 is unchanged and has the measure of reopposing rivals.
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- Six of the best for Sunday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples
- Six of the best for Saturday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples
- Six of the best for Friday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples
- Six of the best for Thursday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples
- Six of the best for Wednesday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples
- Spain vs Argentina odds boost: get 50-1 on over 1.5 goals in the final with Ladbrokes
- Get 50-1 on the World Cup final to go to penalties with Coral
- Spain vs Argentina betting offers: get £500+ in free bets for the 2026 World Cup final
- Spain vs Argentina offer: get £40 BOYLE Sports free bets plus a Messi Super boost
- PredictStreet World Cup final offer: get £66 in free bets when you bet £30