Six of the best for Sunday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples

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Today’s selections

Needed to wait for room before producing an irresistible late charge to land the Windsor Castle Stakes, and the Royal Ascot winner has strong claims of following up in the Prix Robert Papin. This three-runner affair will be tactical, but he should be tough to beat if Pierre-Charles Boudot can keep him close enough to pounce.

King Of Cloughan 12:58 Chantilly View Racecard Jky: Pierre-Charles Boudot Tnr: Joseph Patrick O'Brien

She has been competing in top-level races and running well, most recently in a US Grade 1. She has comfortably the best form here, and dropping down to a Listed contest should see her in the winner's enclosure again.

Cankoura 13:33 Chantilly View Racecard Jky: Mickael Barzalona Tnr: F-H Graffard

He ran with credit in the Irish 2,000 Guineas and St James’s Palace Stakes, but looks to be crying out for a drop in trip. He boasts some of the best form in the race, and with the weight he receives he can return to winning ways.

Power Blue 15:15 Curragh View Racecard Jky: Rossa Ryan Tnr: Robson De Aguiar

Below par on his return at Carlisle, but the ground was too soft and he was entitled to need it. Dangerous to rule out for the bang-in-form Grant Tuer returned to Redcar as he has form figures of 2122 in handicaps at this venue, while he's 2lb below his last winning mark.

Titainium 15:33 Redcar View Racecard Jky: Oliver Stammers Tnr: Grant Tuer

Ed Bethell excels with late-maturing middle-distance types and the well-named Be Patient can bring up the hat-trick in the 1m2f handicap at Redcar. The unexposed son of St Mark's Basilica landed a better race at Doncaster in fine style on his handicap debut and has a bit in hand off his new mark based on that effort.

Be Patient 16:08 Redcar View Racecard Jky: Daniel Tudhope Tnr: Edward Bethell

Was too far back in the Gold Cup, for all he still wouldn’t have won. A drop back to 1m6f should suit him better here and he is the best horse in the race. Provided he gets a bit more luck in running, he's the one to beat.

Al Riffa 16:25 Curragh View Racecard Jky: Dylan Browne McMonagle Tnr: Joseph Patrick O'Brien

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