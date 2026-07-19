Racing Post logo
Search iconStar iconFree Bets
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
12:22 HoppegartenHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
My Bookmakers
Profile icon
Log in
Profile icon
Racing Post logo
Star iconFree Bets
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
12:22 HoppegartenHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
TippingMultiple Choice

Six of the best for Sunday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples

Our new daily tipping feature puts six horses who could be included in accumulators under the microscope

Google

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Today’s selections

12.58 Chantilly: King Of Cloughan ★★★✩✩

Needed to wait for room before producing an irresistible late charge to land the Windsor Castle Stakes, and the Royal Ascot winner has strong claims of following up in the Prix Robert Papin. This three-runner affair will be tactical, but he should be tough to beat if Pierre-Charles Boudot can keep him close enough to pounce. 

Silk
King Of Cloughan12:58 Chantilly
View Racecard
Jky: Pierre-Charles Boudot Tnr: Joseph Patrick O'Brien

1.33 Chantilly: Cankoura ★★✩✩✩

She has been competing in top-level races and running well, most recently in a US Grade 1. She has comfortably the best form here, and dropping down to a Listed contest should see her in the winner's enclosure again. 

Silk
Cankoura13:33 Chantilly
View Racecard
Jky: Mickael Barzalona Tnr: F-H Graffard

3.15 Curragh: Power Blue ★★✩✩✩

He ran with credit in the Irish 2,000 Guineas and St James’s Palace Stakes, but looks to be crying out for a drop in trip. He boasts some of the best form in the race, and with the weight he receives he can return to winning ways.

Silk
Power Blue15:15 Curragh
View Racecard
Jky: Rossa Ryan Tnr: Robson De Aguiar

3.33 Redcar: Titainium ★★★✩✩

Below par on his return at Carlisle, but the ground was too soft and he was entitled to need it. Dangerous to rule out for the bang-in-form Grant Tuer returned to Redcar as he has form figures of 2122 in handicaps at this venue, while he's 2lb below his last winning mark. 

Silk
Titainium15:33 Redcar
View Racecard
Jky: Oliver Stammers Tnr: Grant Tuer

4.08 Redcar: Be Patient ★★★★★

Ed Bethell excels with late-maturing middle-distance types and the well-named Be Patient can bring up the hat-trick in the 1m2f handicap at Redcar. The unexposed son of St Mark's Basilica landed a better race at Doncaster in fine style on his handicap debut and has a bit in hand off his new mark based on that effort. 

Silk
Be Patient16:08 Redcar
View Racecard
Jky: Daniel Tudhope Tnr: Edward Bethell

4.25 Curragh: Al Riffa ★★★★✩

Was too far back in the Gold Cup, for all he still wouldn’t have won. A drop back to 1m6f should suit him better here and he is the best horse in the race. Provided he gets a bit more luck in running, he's the one to beat.

Silk
Al Riffa16:25 Curragh
View Racecard
Jky: Dylan Browne McMonagle Tnr: Joseph Patrick O'Brien

Read more tipping here

'The look of a horse who is thrown in' - Paul Kealy has five fancies for Saturday's action    

Newbury Placepot tips: Paul Kealy with his selections for the £100,000 guaranteed pool    

Paul Kealy's play of the day at the Curragh    

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

author image
Handicapper

Published on inMultiple Choice

Last updated

iconCopy
Google

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

more inMultiple Choice
more inBetting offers
more inMultiple Choice
more inBetting offers