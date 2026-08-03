Six of the best for Monday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples

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Today's selections

Showed promise after a slow start on her debut at Southwell and again on her first turf start at Redcar last week, both times looking a bit stretched by the 7f trip. Her useful pedigree suggests this shorter distance could be ideal and she's likely capable of better.

Royale Union 14:54 Ripon View Racecard Jky: Clifford Lee Tnr: K R Burke

Won comfortably over course and distance in June, beating a subsequent winner by two lengths eased down. He shaped better than the result suggests in a good race at Pontefract last time and could be hard to beat back at the scene of his career-best Racing Post Rating.

Dark Cloud Rising 15:54 Ripon View Racecard Jky: Daniel Tudhope Tnr: David O'Meara

Has shown promise on all three starts while shaping as though she'd appreciate stepping up in trip, which is backed up by her pedigree. She looks to have started out on a fair mark and has more improvement in her now tackling a more suitable distance.

Sedeirah 16:40 Nottingham View Racecard Jky: Callum Rodriguez Tnr: Edward Bethell

Wasn't far behind the subsequent Queen Mary winner Victorious on her debut in a 6f maiden in April and appreciated the return to that trip when winning at Fairyhouse last time, having pulled too hard over 7f in between. That form was franked by the second, and she holds solid claims for last year's winning yard.

Livenka 16:47 Naas View Racecard Jky: Colin Keane Tnr: G M Lyons

Was gelded after three pretty ordinary runs in maidens and produced a much better effort in a first-time tongue-tie following a break when second on his handicap debut last month. He pulled clear of the third that day and holds obvious claims off an unchanged mark.

Venetian Lion 17:10 Nottingham View Racecard Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: William Haggas

It is easy enough to forgive her latest effort, as she was taken on for the lead and couldn't sustain a strong enough gallop, and she was in good form before that, notably going down by a neck in a 6f handicap at Salisbury last month. She is capable of exploiting a mark 3lb below her last winning one with an easy lead looking likely.

Lahina Bay 19:30 Windsor View Racecard Jky: Alexandra Egan (7lb) Tnr: Rachel Cook & John Bridger

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