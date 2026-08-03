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TippingMultiple Choice

Six of the best for Monday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples

Our daily tipping feature puts six horses who could be included in accumulators under the microscope

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Today's selections

2.54 Ripon: Royale Union ★★★✩✩

Showed promise after a slow start on her debut at Southwell and again on her first turf start at Redcar last week, both times looking a bit stretched by the 7f trip. Her useful pedigree suggests this shorter distance could be ideal and she's likely capable of better.

Silk
Royale Union14:54 Ripon
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Jky: Clifford Lee Tnr: K R Burke

3.54 Ripon: Dark Cloud Rising ★★★★★

Won comfortably over course and distance in June, beating a subsequent winner by two lengths eased down. He shaped better than the result suggests in a good race at Pontefract last time and could be hard to beat back at the scene of his career-best Racing Post Rating.

Silk
Dark Cloud Rising15:54 Ripon
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Jky: Daniel Tudhope Tnr: David O'Meara

4.40 Nottingham: Sedeirah ★★★✩✩

Has shown promise on all three starts while shaping as though she'd appreciate stepping up in trip, which is backed up by her pedigree. She looks to have started out on a fair mark and has more improvement in her now tackling a more suitable distance.

Silk
Sedeirah16:40 Nottingham
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Jky: Callum Rodriguez Tnr: Edward Bethell

4.47 Naas: Livenka ★★★✩✩

Wasn't far behind the subsequent Queen Mary winner Victorious on her debut in a 6f maiden in April and appreciated the return to that trip when winning at Fairyhouse last time, having pulled too hard over 7f in between. That form was franked by the second, and she holds solid claims for last year's winning yard.

Silk
Livenka16:47 Naas
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Jky: Colin Keane Tnr: G M Lyons

5.10 Nottingham: Venetian Lion ★★★★✩

Was gelded after three pretty ordinary runs in maidens and produced a much better effort in a first-time tongue-tie following a break when second on his handicap debut last month. He pulled clear of the third that day and holds obvious claims off an unchanged mark.

Silk
Venetian Lion17:10 Nottingham
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Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: William Haggas

7.30 Windsor: Lahina Bay ★★★★✩

It is easy enough to forgive her latest effort, as she was taken on for the lead and couldn't sustain a strong enough gallop, and she was in good form before that, notably going down by a neck in a 6f handicap at Salisbury last month. She is capable of exploiting a mark 3lb below her last winning one with an easy lead looking likely.

Silk
Lahina Bay19:30 Windsor
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Jky: Alexandra Egan (7lb)Tnr: Rachel Cook & John Bridger

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