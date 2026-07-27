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TippingMultiple Choice

Six of the best for Monday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples

Our daily tipping feature puts six horses who could be included in accumulators under the microscope

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Today’s selections

2.15 Ayr: Little Lady Karen ★★✩✩✩

Has improved on each of her starts to date and ran well when second at Beverley last month. She was a little keen there and should improve again provided she settles better. The Beverley form looks good and she is the one to beat in this maiden.

Silk
Little Lady Karen14:15 Ayr
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Jky: Pierre-Louis Jamin Tnr: K R Burke

4.15 Ayr: Pearl Eye ★★★★✩

Has won two of his last four starts, including over this course and distance last time. He has been raised only 2lb to 76 for that victory and, having won off 84 in 2025, is still on a winning mark.

Silk
Pearl Eye16:15 Ayr
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Jky: Paul Mulrennan Tnr: Jim Goldie

4.30 Southwell: Rising Tiger ★★★✩✩

Progressed nicely from his debut at Salisbury, only to bump into a significant improver in Dr Rascal at Ascot on his second start. He was well backed that day and showed enough signs that he can progress again and put his experience to good use.

Silk
Rising Tiger16:30 Southwell (A.W)
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Jky: P J McDonald Tnr: Andrew Balding

6.40 Galway: Galileo Dame ★★★✩✩

Ran very well in the Chester Cup when not beaten far in fourth. She didn’t quite get home at Royal Ascot and was maybe out of her depth in a Group 3 last time. The drop back to 2m1f here will suit.

Silk
Galileo Dame18:40 Galway
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Jky: Mr B O'Neill Tnr: Joseph Patrick O'Brien

7.15 Galway: Dancing Saxon ★★★★★

Has won two of her last three starts and ran a cracker to finish second last week. She is officially 16lb well in here and can capitalise on her mark before being raised in the weights for her efforts last week.

Silk
Dancing Saxon19:15 Galway
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Jky: Dylan Browne McMonagle Tnr: Joseph Patrick O'Brien

8.10 Ripon: Noelan Star ★★✩✩✩

Won his first two races and ran well when third at Doncaster on his next start. He was never a threat when pitched into deep waters at Royal Ascot, but the drop in class here should see a much improved effort. He can return to winning ways.

Silk
Noelan Star20:10 Ripon
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Jky: Daniel Tudhope Tnr: Edward Bethell

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