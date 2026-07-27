Six of the best for Monday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples

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Today’s selections

Has improved on each of her starts to date and ran well when second at Beverley last month. She was a little keen there and should improve again provided she settles better. The Beverley form looks good and she is the one to beat in this maiden.

Little Lady Karen 14:15 Ayr View Racecard Jky: Pierre-Louis Jamin Tnr: K R Burke

Has won two of his last four starts, including over this course and distance last time. He has been raised only 2lb to 76 for that victory and, having won off 84 in 2025, is still on a winning mark.

Pearl Eye 16:15 Ayr View Racecard Jky: Paul Mulrennan Tnr: Jim Goldie

Progressed nicely from his debut at Salisbury, only to bump into a significant improver in Dr Rascal at Ascot on his second start. He was well backed that day and showed enough signs that he can progress again and put his experience to good use.

Rising Tiger 16:30 Southwell (A.W) View Racecard Jky: P J McDonald Tnr: Andrew Balding

Ran very well in the Chester Cup when not beaten far in fourth. She didn’t quite get home at Royal Ascot and was maybe out of her depth in a Group 3 last time. The drop back to 2m1f here will suit.

Galileo Dame 18:40 Galway View Racecard Jky: Mr B O'Neill Tnr: Joseph Patrick O'Brien

Has won two of her last three starts and ran a cracker to finish second last week. She is officially 16lb well in here and can capitalise on her mark before being raised in the weights for her efforts last week.

Dancing Saxon 19:15 Galway View Racecard Jky: Dylan Browne McMonagle Tnr: Joseph Patrick O'Brien

Won his first two races and ran well when third at Doncaster on his next start. He was never a threat when pitched into deep waters at Royal Ascot, but the drop in class here should see a much improved effort. He can return to winning ways.

Noelan Star 20:10 Ripon View Racecard Jky: Daniel Tudhope Tnr: Edward Bethell

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