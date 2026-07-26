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Six of the best for Sunday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples
Our daily tipping feature puts six horses who could be included in accumulators under the microscope
Today’s selections
1.10 Munich: Hotazhell ★★★★✩
Group 1 winner at two who has a solid chance to land another in Germany. His latest third to Breeders' Cup-bound Purview at the Curragh was a solid performance and the second enhanced the form by landing a Group 2 at the Curragh last weekend.
2.12 Uttoxeter: Vietnorm ★★✩✩✩
Disappointing when a beaten odds-on favourite at Ripon last time, but the trip may have stretched him and he was hampered at the start. Progressive before that as he was seeking a four-timer across both codes, and Adrian Keatley has found this three-year-old a good opportunity to bounce back over hurdles.
2.30 Pontefract: Albemagic ★★★✩✩
Steph Hollinshead's overall nine per cent strike-rate rises to 20 per cent when she combines with Clifford Lee (+£22.75 level-stakes profit), and the pair can strike with Albemagic. A brother to Hollinshead's stable star Myal, Albemagic is almost certain to keep progressing and showed ability on his previous run.
3.30 Pontefract: Mount King ★★✩✩✩
Four-time course-and-distance winner for Tim Easterby who was revitalised by first-time blinkers when victorious from the widest draw at his happiest hunting ground last week. Now 3lb higher but well treated on past form, and the one to beat if the headgear works again.
3.42 Uttoxeter: Sunray Shadow ★★★✩✩
This rapid improver recorded a strong time when winning a novice handicap chase over course and distance this month and can preserve his unbeaten record over fences off 4lb higher. The Skeltons remain in top form and he should continue to climb the ladder in this sphere.
4.00 Pontefract: Holloway Boy ★★★★★
Equalled his lifetime-best RPR when second in the Summer Mile at Ascot last time, coming from further back than his gifted winning stablemate in a slowly run affair. Tearaway front-runner Point Lynas can ensure he gets the set-up he needs down in class.
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