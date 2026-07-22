Six of the best for Wednesday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Today’s selections

Second here on his chasing debut before finding a stronger contest at Newton Abbot beyond him. He should be much more competitive back at this venue in Class 4 company.

Court In A Storm 14:25 Worcester View Racecard Jky: Tom Bellamy Tnr: Kim Bailey & Mat Nicholls

Close second on his handicap debut having been gelded beforehand. He was clearly expected to run well as he was sent off favourite and is worth sticking with here as he’s likely to be well ahead of his mark.

Hamdani Mokhater 14:37 Catterick View Racecard Jky: Ray Dawson Tnr: James Horton

Shaped with promise when finishing third on her handicap debut over 1m2f at Nottingham. The daughter of Nathaniel is bred to appreciate this longer 1m4f trip, and further improvement looks likely as her stamina is drawn out.

Sound Gloria 15:42 Catterick View Racecard Jky: Ray Dawson Tnr: Roger Varian

Impressive winner on her debut when bolting clear by five lengths. Several of those behind have won or run well since. She has untapped potential and you’d hope she can win this before moving on to bigger targets.

Concorde Landed 18:30 Naas View Racecard Jky: W J Lee Tnr: P Twomey

Turf form figures this season of 1322 and has been beaten by less than two lengths in each of those four starts. She should have more than one win to her name, and Tom Marquand is trusted to get her home in front today.

Buckland Belle 18:50 Leicester View Racecard Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: Ollie Sangster

Listed winner on her penultimate start and third in a Group 3 last time, when finishing strongly. She’s still lightly raced with just five starts, yet has the best form and is open to improvement. Another Listed win looks likely.

Soul Love 19:00 Naas View Racecard Jky: Pierre-Louis Jamin Tnr: K R Burke

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more