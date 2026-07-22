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Six of the best for Wednesday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples
Today’s selections
2.25 Worcester: Court In A Storm ★★✩✩✩
Second here on his chasing debut before finding a stronger contest at Newton Abbot beyond him. He should be much more competitive back at this venue in Class 4 company.
2.37 Catterick: Hamdani Mokhater ★★★★★
Close second on his handicap debut having been gelded beforehand. He was clearly expected to run well as he was sent off favourite and is worth sticking with here as he’s likely to be well ahead of his mark.
3.42 Catterick: Sound Glori ★★★✩✩
Shaped with promise when finishing third on her handicap debut over 1m2f at Nottingham. The daughter of Nathaniel is bred to appreciate this longer 1m4f trip, and further improvement looks likely as her stamina is drawn out.
6.30 Naas: Concorde Landed ★★★★★
Impressive winner on her debut when bolting clear by five lengths. Several of those behind have won or run well since. She has untapped potential and you’d hope she can win this before moving on to bigger targets.
6.50 Leicester: Buckland Belle ★★★✩✩
Turf form figures this season of 1322 and has been beaten by less than two lengths in each of those four starts. She should have more than one win to her name, and Tom Marquand is trusted to get her home in front today.
7.00 Naas: Soul Love ★★★★✩
Listed winner on her penultimate start and third in a Group 3 last time, when finishing strongly. She’s still lightly raced with just five starts, yet has the best form and is open to improvement. Another Listed win looks likely.
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