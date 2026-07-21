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Six of the best for Tuesday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples
Our new daily tipping feature puts six horses who could be included in accumulators under the microscope
Today’s selections
4.36 Ballinrobe: Bells Grove ★★★✩✩
Failed to win in four bumper starts last season but showed promise with a good third in a Class 2 at Cheltenham in October. Made an encouraging hurdles debut when third at Listowel, and this step up in trip should bring about further improvement.
4.45 Nottingham: Distant Shore ★✩✩✩✩
Took a step forward when upped up in trip at Sandown last time, finishing a good second after doing her best work late on. An extra half-furlong looks likely to suit, and it could provide the improvement needed for her to get off the mark.
5.06 Ballinrobe: World As One ★★✩✩✩
Attracted strong market support on his hurdles debut but finished only fifth after jumping poorly and racing green. A first-time tongue-tie could help, and with that experience behind him, improved jumping should see him take a significant step forward.
6.09 Ballinrobe: Lureka Du Noyer ★★★★✩
French recruit justified strong market support when making a winning stable debut, building on plenty of valuable experience. This sounder surface should hold no fears, and he looks capable of adding a second win for his new yard.
7.21 Salisbury: Topaz ★★★✩✩
Has been knocking on the door, finishing second on her debut before contesting the Albany Stakes at Royal Ascot. She bounced back to form when runner-up at Newbury last time, and the 7lb she receives from her main rival could prove decisive in getting off the mark.
7.51 Salisbury: Celeborn ★★✩✩✩
Shaped encouragingly in two of his three starts this season, finishing fifth on both his reappearance at Newbury and at Ayr last time. This looks a weaker contest, and first-time blinkers could unlock the improvement needed for him to get back to winning ways.
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Free horseracing tips for Tuesday, July 21 at Nottingham, Salisbury and Wolverhampton
Salisbury Placepot Tips: Robbie Wilders takes aim at the £50,000 guaranteed pool
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- Six of the best for Monday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples
- Six of the best for Sunday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples
- Six of the best for Saturday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples
- Six of the best for Friday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples
- Six of the best for Thursday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples
- Spain vs Argentina odds boost: get 50-1 on over 1.5 goals in the final with Ladbrokes
- Get 50-1 on the World Cup final to go to penalties with Coral
- Spain vs Argentina betting offers: get £500+ in free bets for the 2026 World Cup final
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