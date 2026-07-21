Six of the best for Tuesday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples

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Today’s selections

Failed to win in four bumper starts last season but showed promise with a good third in a Class 2 at Cheltenham in October. Made an encouraging hurdles debut when third at Listowel, and this step up in trip should bring about further improvement.

Bells Grove 16:36 Ballinrobe View Racecard Jky: Kieren Buckley Tnr: Edward Buckley

Took a step forward when upped up in trip at Sandown last time, finishing a good second after doing her best work late on. An extra half-furlong looks likely to suit, and it could provide the improvement needed for her to get off the mark.

Distant Shore 16:45 Nottingham View Racecard Jky: Ray Dawson Tnr: Roger Varian

Attracted strong market support on his hurdles debut but finished only fifth after jumping poorly and racing green. A first-time tongue-tie could help, and with that experience behind him, improved jumping should see him take a significant step forward.

World As One 17:06 Ballinrobe View Racecard Jky: Sean O'Keeffe Tnr: W P Mullins

French recruit justified strong market support when making a winning stable debut, building on plenty of valuable experience. This sounder surface should hold no fears, and he looks capable of adding a second win for his new yard.

Lureka Du Noyer 18:09 Ballinrobe View Racecard Jky: Darragh O'Keeffe Tnr: Henry De Bromhead

Has been knocking on the door, finishing second on her debut before contesting the Albany Stakes at Royal Ascot. She bounced back to form when runner-up at Newbury last time, and the 7lb she receives from her main rival could prove decisive in getting off the mark.

Topaz 19:21 Salisbury View Racecard Jky: Billy Loughnane Tnr: Jack Channon

Shaped encouragingly in two of his three starts this season, finishing fifth on both his reappearance at Newbury and at Ayr last time. This looks a weaker contest, and first-time blinkers could unlock the improvement needed for him to get back to winning ways.

Celeborn 19:51 Salisbury View Racecard Jky: Billy Loughnane Tnr: George Boughey

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Free horseracing tips for Tuesday, July 21 at Nottingham, Salisbury and Wolverhampton

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