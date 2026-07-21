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TippingMultiple Choice

Six of the best for Tuesday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples

Our new daily tipping feature puts six horses who could be included in accumulators under the microscope

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Today’s selections

4.36 Ballinrobe: Bells Grove ★★★✩✩

Failed to win in four bumper starts last season but showed promise with a good third in a Class 2 at Cheltenham in October. Made an encouraging hurdles debut when third at Listowel, and this step up in trip should bring about further improvement.

Silk
Bells Grove16:36 Ballinrobe
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Jky: Kieren Buckley Tnr: Edward Buckley

4.45 Nottingham: Distant Shore ★✩✩✩✩

Took a step forward when upped up in trip at Sandown last time, finishing a good second after doing her best work late on. An extra half-furlong looks likely to suit, and it could provide the improvement needed for her to get off the mark.

Silk
Distant Shore16:45 Nottingham
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Jky: Ray Dawson Tnr: Roger Varian

5.06 Ballinrobe: World As One ★★✩✩✩

Attracted strong market support on his hurdles debut but finished only fifth after jumping poorly and racing green. A first-time tongue-tie could help, and with that experience behind him, improved jumping should see him take a significant step forward.

Silk
World As One17:06 Ballinrobe
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Jky: Sean O'Keeffe Tnr: W P Mullins

6.09 Ballinrobe: Lureka Du Noyer ★★★★✩

French recruit justified strong market support when making a winning stable debut, building on plenty of valuable experience. This sounder surface should hold no fears, and he looks capable of adding a second win for his new yard.

Silk
Lureka Du Noyer18:09 Ballinrobe
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Jky: Darragh O'Keeffe Tnr: Henry De Bromhead

7.21 Salisbury: Topaz ★★★✩✩

Has been knocking on the door, finishing second on her debut before contesting the Albany Stakes at Royal Ascot. She bounced back to form when runner-up at Newbury last time, and the 7lb she receives from her main rival could prove decisive in getting off the mark.

Silk
Topaz19:21 Salisbury
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Jky: Billy Loughnane Tnr: Jack Channon

7.51 Salisbury: Celeborn ★★✩✩✩

Shaped encouragingly in two of his three starts this season, finishing fifth on both his reappearance at Newbury and at Ayr last time. This looks a weaker contest, and first-time blinkers could unlock the improvement needed for him to get back to winning ways.

Silk
Celeborn19:51 Salisbury
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Jky: Billy Loughnane Tnr: George Boughey

Read more...

Free horseracing tips for Tuesday, July 21 at Nottingham, Salisbury and Wolverhampton  

Salisbury Placepot Tips: Robbie Wilders takes aim at the £50,000 guaranteed pool  

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

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