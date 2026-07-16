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Six of the best for Thursday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples
Our new daily tipping feature puts six horses who could be included in accumulators under the microscope
Today’s selections
1.40 Hamilton: Caturra Lights ★☆☆☆☆
The juvenile showed good promise when third on his first two starts at Musselburgh and Chester before failing to get involved from a poor draw at Chester last time. That effort is easy to forgive and he could prove to be on a fair opening mark.
3.15 Chepstow: Amber Ocean ★★☆☆☆
Amber Ocean made a promising debut when second at Wolverhampton in April behind Lover Girl and that form has been boosted at Listed level. There should be more to come from this speedy sort and the booking of the in-form Rossa Ryan is a positive.
4.30 Killarney: Tyson Fury ★★☆☆☆
The nine-year-old is a maiden over hurdles after four starts but has been runner-up on his last two runs in this sphere. He should appreciate the drying ground and, although he has to prove he stays this trip, looks capable of winning a race of this class.
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5.45 Epsom: Zarakova ★☆☆☆☆
Andrew Balding's filly was last of six on her debut at Wolverhampton but looked in need of the run and the experience should have brought her on. It would be no surprise to see this 190,000gns yearling purchase take a big step forward.
7.10 Leopardstown: Snellen ★★☆☆☆
Snellen ran a big race last time when fifth in the Duke of Cambridge at Royal Ascot behind Blue Bolt, beaten just over five lengths. Gavin Cromwell's mare won this race last year and can make it back-to-back successes.
7.37 Worcester: Square D'Alboni ★★★★☆
Dan Skelton's four-year-old was once rated 108 on the Flat and got off the mark at the third attempt over hurdles when winning comfortably at Stratford following a wind operation. He should have plenty more to offer for this powerful stable.
Read more tipping here...
Graeme Rodway is hoping to follow up a 7-2 winner with one on Thursday who can 'outclass them off top weight'
'She can win if she leaves the drama behind her' - Denis Harney with three tips at Leopardstown on Thursday
Epsom Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway with his selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool
Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
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- Six of the best for Wednesday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples
- Six of the best for Tuesday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples
- Six of the best for Monday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples
- Six of the best for Sunday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples
- Six of the best for Saturday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples
- Ladbrokes World Cup offer: Back England to lift trophy at boosted 66-1
- World Cup free bets: Get £30 in free bets with Betfair for England vs Argentina
- England vs Argentina offer: BOYLE Sports £40 free bets plus Kane and Messi Epic Boost
- Paddy Power England vs Argentina World Cup betting offer: bet £5 and get £30 in free bets
- Sky Bet World Cup offer for England vs Argentina: claim £30 in free bets