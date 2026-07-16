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TippingMultiple Choice

Six of the best for Thursday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples

Our new daily tipping feature puts six horses who could be included in accumulators under the microscope

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Today’s selections

1.40 Hamilton: Caturra Lights ★☆☆☆☆ 

The juvenile showed good promise when third on his first two starts at Musselburgh and Chester before failing to get involved from a poor draw at Chester last time. That effort is easy to forgive and he could prove to be on a fair opening mark.

Silk
Caturra Lights13:40 Hamilton
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Jky: Jack Nicholls (5lb)Tnr: Adrian Paul Keatley

3.15 Chepstow: Amber Ocean ★★☆☆☆

Amber Ocean made a promising debut when second at Wolverhampton in April behind Lover Girl and that form has been boosted at Listed level. There should be more to come from this speedy sort and the booking of the in-form Rossa Ryan is a positive. 

Silk
Amber Ocean15:15 Chepstow
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Jky: Rossa Ryan Tnr: Dr Richard Newland & Jamie Insole

4.30 Killarney: Tyson Fury ★★☆☆☆

The nine-year-old is a maiden over hurdles after four starts but has been runner-up on his last two runs in this sphere. He should appreciate the drying ground and, although he has to prove he stays this trip, looks capable of winning a race of this class.

Silk
Tyson Fury16:30 Killarney
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Jky: Daniel King Tnr: Denis Gerard Hogan
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5.45 Epsom: Zarakova ★☆☆☆☆

Andrew Balding's filly was last of six on her debut at Wolverhampton but looked in need of the run and the experience should have brought her on. It would be no surprise to see this 190,000gns yearling purchase take a big step forward.

Silk
Zarakova17:45 Epsom
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Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Andrew Balding

7.10 Leopardstown: Snellen ★★☆☆☆

Snellen ran a big race last time when fifth in the Duke of Cambridge at Royal Ascot behind Blue Bolt, beaten just over five lengths. Gavin Cromwell's mare won this race last year and can make it back-to-back successes.

Silk
Snellen19:10 Leopardstown
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Jky: Gary Carroll Tnr: Gavin Cromwell

7.37 Worcester: Square D'Alboni ★★★★☆ 

Dan Skelton's four-year-old was once rated 108 on the Flat and got off the mark at the third attempt over hurdles when winning comfortably at Stratford following a wind operation. He should have plenty more to offer for this powerful stable.

Silk
Square d'Alboni19:37 Worcester
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Jky: Harry Skelton Tnr: Dan Skelton

Read more tipping here...

Graeme Rodway is hoping to follow up a 7-2 winner with one on Thursday who can 'outclass them off top weight'  

'She can win if she leaves the drama behind her' - Denis Harney with three tips at Leopardstown on Thursday  

Epsom Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway with his selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool  

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

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