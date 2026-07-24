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TippingMultiple Choice

Six of the best for Friday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples

Our daily tipping feature puts six horses who could be included in accumulators under the microscope

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Today’s selections

4.05 Ascot: Al Azd ★★★★✩

Second in the King George V Stakes at Royal Ascot after trouble in running. Should be different class against these rivals.

Silk
Al Azd16:05 Ascot
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Jky: Ray Dawson Tnr: Roger Varian

5.12 Ascot: Killavia ★★★★✩

Yet to fire in two starts this year but retains potential from last season and Oisin Murphy is booked this time.

Silk
Killavia17:12 Ascot
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Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Rod Millman

6.20 Sandown: Personal Best ★★★✩✩

Has improved with each start this season and has a good chance to go one better after finishing second over this course and distance last time.

Silk
Personal Best18:20 Sandown
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Jky: Jason Watson Tnr: Jonathan Portman
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Recommended
4/5
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6.40 York: Coral Cove ★★★★✩

Runner-up on her debut behind an experienced rival. The form of the race is working out well and she is fancied to come out on top here. 

Silk
Coral Cove18:40 York
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Jky: Kieran Shoemark Tnr: James Owen

7.50 York: Diamond Rain ★★★★★

Second and third in Group races this season. This Listed race is her easiest assignment in more than a year and she is 2-2 at this level.

Silk
Diamond Rain19:50 York
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Jky: William Buick Tnr: Charlie Appleby

8.05 Sandown: Lyra Lea ★★★✩✩

Runner-up on her last two starts. Didn’t quite see out the mile on her latest run and is dropped back to 7f.

Silk
Lyra Lea20:05 Sandown
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Jky: Lewis Edmunds Tnr: Rod Millman

Read more:

Free horse racing tips for Friday, July 24 at Ascot, Chepstow, Thirsk and Sandown 

Paul Kealy's play of the day at Ascot 

York Placepot picks: Paul Kealy's perm for the £75,000 guaranteed pool 

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more

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