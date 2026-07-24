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Six of the best for Friday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples
Our daily tipping feature puts six horses who could be included in accumulators under the microscope
Today’s selections
4.05 Ascot: Al Azd ★★★★✩
Second in the King George V Stakes at Royal Ascot after trouble in running. Should be different class against these rivals.
5.12 Ascot: Killavia ★★★★✩
Yet to fire in two starts this year but retains potential from last season and Oisin Murphy is booked this time.
6.20 Sandown: Personal Best ★★★✩✩
Has improved with each start this season and has a good chance to go one better after finishing second over this course and distance last time.
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6.40 York: Coral Cove ★★★★✩
Runner-up on her debut behind an experienced rival. The form of the race is working out well and she is fancied to come out on top here.
7.50 York: Diamond Rain ★★★★★
Second and third in Group races this season. This Listed race is her easiest assignment in more than a year and she is 2-2 at this level.
8.05 Sandown: Lyra Lea ★★★✩✩
Runner-up on her last two starts. Didn’t quite see out the mile on her latest run and is dropped back to 7f.
Read more:
Free horse racing tips for Friday, July 24 at Ascot, Chepstow, Thirsk and Sandown
Paul Kealy's play of the day at Ascot
York Placepot picks: Paul Kealy's perm for the £75,000 guaranteed pool
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