Six of the best for Friday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples

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Today’s selections

Second in the King George V Stakes at Royal Ascot after trouble in running. Should be different class against these rivals.

Al Azd 16:05 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Ray Dawson Tnr: Roger Varian

Yet to fire in two starts this year but retains potential from last season and Oisin Murphy is booked this time.

Killavia 17:12 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Rod Millman

Has improved with each start this season and has a good chance to go one better after finishing second over this course and distance last time.

Personal Best 18:20 Sandown View Racecard Jky: Jason Watson Tnr: Jonathan Portman

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Runner-up on her debut behind an experienced rival. The form of the race is working out well and she is fancied to come out on top here.

Coral Cove 18:40 York View Racecard Jky: Kieran Shoemark Tnr: James Owen

Second and third in Group races this season. This Listed race is her easiest assignment in more than a year and she is 2-2 at this level.

Diamond Rain 19:50 York View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: Charlie Appleby

Runner-up on her last two starts. Didn’t quite see out the mile on her latest run and is dropped back to 7f.

Lyra Lea 20:05 Sandown View Racecard Jky: Lewis Edmunds Tnr: Rod Millman

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