Six of the best for Thursday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples

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Today’s selections

The three-year-old has shown good form this season in maiden and novice company, highlighted by an impressive victory when stepped up to 1m2f at Doncaster. He disappointed slightly at Royal Ascot, but it was a strong race and he can bounce back.

Harmonics 13:50 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Shane Foley Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

Simon and Ed Crisford’s juvenile has shown a touch of class by demolishing both fields he has faced. While this is a tougher test of his abilities, he looks the type to handle the step up.

Zanthos 15:00 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Simon & Ed Crisford

This improving filly has shown some good form, especially when stepped up in trip last time. She looks to be on a fair mark for her handicap debut.

Supplicate 15:10 Nottingham View Racecard Jky: Jack Mitchell Tnr: Roger Varian

The Group 1 winner has had bad luck this season, stepping in a drainage hole at Haydock and then being denied a clear run at Ascot. She has shown she retains all her ability after a year off and should go well here.

Friendly Soul 15:35 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

This consistent type has not finished outside the first three in her last five starts. She was slightly below par last time but the return to Wolverhampton, where she has a strong record, should spark a revival.

Forever Perfect 19:32 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Kaiya Fraser Tnr: Rebecca Menzies

His recent good form continued with a course-and-distance victory last time, taking his Wolverhampton record to two wins and a second from four runs. He has to defy a 6lb penalty but looks capable of doing so.

Musical Soldier 20:42 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Jack Callan (3lb) Tnr: Ollie Sangster

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