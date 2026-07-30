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Six of the best for Thursday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples
Our daily tipping feature puts six horses who could be included in accumulators under the microscope
Today’s selections
1.50 Goodwood: Harmonics ★★★✩✩
The three-year-old has shown good form this season in maiden and novice company, highlighted by an impressive victory when stepped up to 1m2f at Doncaster. He disappointed slightly at Royal Ascot, but it was a strong race and he can bounce back.
2.25 Goodwood: Flann Sunna ★★★★✩
Simon and Ed Crisford’s juvenile has shown a touch of class by demolishing both fields he has faced. While this is a tougher test of his abilities, he looks the type to handle the step up.
3.10 Nottingham: Supplicate ★★★★✩
This improving filly has shown some good form, especially when stepped up in trip last time. She looks to be on a fair mark for her handicap debut.
3.35 Goodwood: Friendly Soul ★★★★★
The Group 1 winner has had bad luck this season, stepping in a drainage hole at Haydock and then being denied a clear run at Ascot. She has shown she retains all her ability after a year off and should go well here.
7.32 Wolverhampton: Forever Perfect ★★★✩✩
This consistent type has not finished outside the first three in her last five starts. She was slightly below par last time but the return to Wolverhampton, where she has a strong record, should spark a revival.
8.42 Wolverhampton: Musical Soldier ★★★✩✩
His recent good form continued with a course-and-distance victory last time, taking his Wolverhampton record to two wins and a second from four runs. He has to defy a 6lb penalty but looks capable of doing so.
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- Six of the best for Wednesday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples
- Six of the best for Tuesday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples
- Six of the best for Monday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples
- Six of the best for Sunday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples
- Six of the best for Saturday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples
- Back the Nassau Stakes with William Hill's £30 free bet offer
- Get £500+ in free bets for the 2026 Galway Festival from the best UK betting sites
- Glorious Goodwood betting offer: get £50 in free bets with Betfred for day two
- Paddy Power Glorious Goodwood day two betting offer: get £5 when you bet £10
- Glorious Goodwood free bets: get £500+ in bookmaker betting offers for day two