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TippingMultiple Choice

Six of the best for Friday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples

Our new daily tipping feature puts six horses who could be included in accumulators under the microscope

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Today’s selections

2.02 Killarney: Tumbling In ★★☆☆☆

Made a pleasing hurdles debut at Listowel last month when third behind the 118-rated Salsinha. She was beaten around five lengths by more experienced rivals and was clear of the fourth. Given natural improvement, she looks capable of going well. 


Silk
Tumbling In14:02 Killarney
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Jky: G B Noonan Tnr: E McNamara


3.18 Wolverhampton: One Of The Boys ★★★☆☆

Good second on his debut at Lingfield in November before taking a step forward when third on his first start as a three-year-old at Kempton this month. Should be capable of reversing form with Kempton runner-up Korbut and getting off the mark.

Silk
One Of The Boys15:18 Wolverhampton (A.W)
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Jky: Finley Marsh Tnr: Michael Bell

3.42 Killarney: Net Boy ★★☆☆☆

Barry Connell’s seven-year-old already looks a better chaser than a hurdler after an impressive success on his second start over fences. He appeared to relish an aggressive ride and, if allowed to dictate matters in front, could prove difficult to peg back.

Silk
Net Boy15:42 Killarney
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Jky: Mark Walsh Tnr: Barry Connell

4.10 Newbury: Nabati ★★★☆☆

This 850,000gns yearling made the perfect start when winning comfortably at Yarmouth, looking professional and showing a smart turn of foot. Charlie Appleby's colt looks a Group horse in the making and should take plenty of beating.

Silk
Nabati16:10 Newbury
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Jky: William Buick Tnr: Charlie Appleby

5.55 Newbury: Turty Tree ★☆☆☆☆

Took five attempts to get off the mark but had run some solid races. His win at Sandown can be marked up as he looked far from straightforward and his rating looks well within his scope on his handicap debut.

Silk
Turty Tree17:55 Newbury
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Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Andrew Balding

6.05 Hamilton: Instant Force ★★★★☆

Karl Burke’s two-year-old was beaten at odds-on on his debut at Ayr, racing a little freely and just failing to hold on. With that experience under his belt, he should settle better this time and looks capable of going one better.

Silk
Instant Force18:05 Hamilton
View Racecard
Jky: Clifford Lee Tnr: K R Burke

Read more tipping here...

'She certainly has the form to win this' - Paul Kealy fancies one at a big price among four Friday selections   

Paul Kealy's play of the day at Newbury   

Newbury Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool   

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

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