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Six of the best for Friday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples
Our new daily tipping feature puts six horses who could be included in accumulators under the microscope
Today’s selections
2.02 Killarney: Tumbling In ★★☆☆☆
Made a pleasing hurdles debut at Listowel last month when third behind the 118-rated Salsinha. She was beaten around five lengths by more experienced rivals and was clear of the fourth. Given natural improvement, she looks capable of going well.
3.18 Wolverhampton: One Of The Boys ★★★☆☆
Good second on his debut at Lingfield in November before taking a step forward when third on his first start as a three-year-old at Kempton this month. Should be capable of reversing form with Kempton runner-up Korbut and getting off the mark.
3.42 Killarney: Net Boy ★★☆☆☆
Barry Connell’s seven-year-old already looks a better chaser than a hurdler after an impressive success on his second start over fences. He appeared to relish an aggressive ride and, if allowed to dictate matters in front, could prove difficult to peg back.
4.10 Newbury: Nabati ★★★☆☆
This 850,000gns yearling made the perfect start when winning comfortably at Yarmouth, looking professional and showing a smart turn of foot. Charlie Appleby's colt looks a Group horse in the making and should take plenty of beating.
5.55 Newbury: Turty Tree ★☆☆☆☆
Took five attempts to get off the mark but had run some solid races. His win at Sandown can be marked up as he looked far from straightforward and his rating looks well within his scope on his handicap debut.
6.05 Hamilton: Instant Force ★★★★☆
Karl Burke’s two-year-old was beaten at odds-on on his debut at Ayr, racing a little freely and just failing to hold on. With that experience under his belt, he should settle better this time and looks capable of going one better.
Read more tipping here...
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Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
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- Six of the best for Thursday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples
- Six of the best for Wednesday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples
- Six of the best for Tuesday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples
- Six of the best for Monday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples
- Six of the best for Sunday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples
- Ladbrokes World Cup offer: Back England to lift trophy at boosted 66-1
- World Cup free bets: Get £30 in free bets with Betfair for England vs Argentina
- England vs Argentina offer: BOYLE Sports £40 free bets plus Kane and Messi Epic Boost
- Paddy Power England vs Argentina World Cup betting offer: bet £5 and get £30 in free bets