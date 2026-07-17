Six of the best for Friday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples

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Today’s selections

Made a pleasing hurdles debut at Listowel last month when third behind the 118-rated Salsinha. She was beaten around five lengths by more experienced rivals and was clear of the fourth. Given natural improvement, she looks capable of going well.



Tumbling In 14:02 Killarney View Racecard Jky: G B Noonan Tnr: E McNamara





Good second on his debut at Lingfield in November before taking a step forward when third on his first start as a three-year-old at Kempton this month. Should be capable of reversing form with Kempton runner-up Korbut and getting off the mark.

One Of The Boys 15:18 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Finley Marsh Tnr: Michael Bell

Barry Connell’s seven-year-old already looks a better chaser than a hurdler after an impressive success on his second start over fences. He appeared to relish an aggressive ride and, if allowed to dictate matters in front, could prove difficult to peg back.

Net Boy 15:42 Killarney View Racecard Jky: Mark Walsh Tnr: Barry Connell

This 850,000gns yearling made the perfect start when winning comfortably at Yarmouth, looking professional and showing a smart turn of foot. Charlie Appleby's colt looks a Group horse in the making and should take plenty of beating.

Nabati 16:10 Newbury View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: Charlie Appleby

Took five attempts to get off the mark but had run some solid races. His win at Sandown can be marked up as he looked far from straightforward and his rating looks well within his scope on his handicap debut.

Turty Tree 17:55 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Andrew Balding

Karl Burke’s two-year-old was beaten at odds-on on his debut at Ayr, racing a little freely and just failing to hold on. With that experience under his belt, he should settle better this time and looks capable of going one better.

Instant Force 18:05 Hamilton View Racecard Jky: Clifford Lee Tnr: K R Burke

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