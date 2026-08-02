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Six of the best for Sunday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples
Our daily tipping feature puts six horses who could be included in accumulators under the microscope
Today’s selections
3.08 Yarmouth: Telegraphic ★★★★✩
Stylish 7½l winner of a Brighton novice this month and the well-beaten third gave the form substance by going close in a ten-runner handicap off a mark of 65 next time. Classy enough to defy a 6lb penalty in this 7f novice.
3.20 Chester: Fitzella ★★★✩✩
This speedy mare's front-running fifth in the Commonwealth Cup is just about the best form in the Queensferry Stakes. She was below that form against older sprinters at York last time, but this track will suit and she can bounce back down in class.
3.40 Deauville: Blue Bolt ★★★★★
Beat Precise fair and square in the Falmouth and there is little reason to expect the form to be reversed in the Prix Rothschild. She is the best of a strong group of older mile fillies and a reproduction of her last run would be good enough.
3.52 Chester: Dance In The Storm ★★★✩✩
Negotiated a poor draw to win a similar course-and-distance race three starts ago and can defy another wide berth in Chester's 7f handicap. Despite her two defeats subsequently, she remains in top form and looks well handicapped.
4.00 Galway: Jagged Edge ★★★★✩
An eye-catching third in the BMW Mile a few days ago, finishing fast following a wider-than-ideal trip. Will be 7lb better off with the winner, who benefited from his rider slipping up the inside, and can earn his revenge in the Ahonoora Handicap.
4.30 Galway: Someday Somewhere ★★★✩✩
Bumped into a potential star when third on his debut at Leopardstown and the type to take a big step forward on his second run. Can progress beyond the more experienced runners bringing stronger form in the 7f maiden with Billy Lee riding.
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