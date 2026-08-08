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Cracking The Puzzle
Home
Horse racing tips
Harry Wilson has tipped 13-2 and 5-2 winners after successful 16-1 and 8-1 fancies in his last column
Cracking The Puzzle
Harry Wilson fires in 16-1 and 8-1 winners - find out the rest of his tips for every race on day five at Glorious Goodwood
Cracking The Puzzle
'A big player at the weights' - Harry Wilson returns with his tips for every race on day four at Glorious Goodwood
Cracking The Puzzle
'He should be a lot better than this mark' - Harry Wilson was in the winners on Wednesday and has tips for every race on day three at Goodwood
Cracking The Puzzle
Harry Wilson starts day two of Glorious Goodwood with a bang - find out his tips for every race on Wednesday
Cracking The Puzzle
Harry Wilson fired in winners at 4-1, 7-2, 100-30 and 11-8 on Saturday - don't miss his tips for every race on day one at Glorious Goodwood
Cracking The Puzzle
Harry Wilson has fired in four winners at 4-1, 7-2, 10-3 and 11-8 - find out his remaining Saturday tips
Cracking The Puzzle
Harry Wilson tipped a terrific TEN winners across three days last week - he's back with fancies in every race on ITV4
Cracking The Puzzle
Harry Wilson has nailed two winners including one at 11-2 - find out the rest of his tips for the ITV action
Cracking The Puzzle
The red-hot Harry Wilson bangs in winners at 3-1, 5-2 and 5-4 - find out his fancies for every ITV4 and Newmarket race
Cracking The Puzzle
The red-hot Harry Wilson fires in a FIFTH Friday winner - don't miss his final tip at Newmarket
Cracking The Puzzle
Harry Wilson has nailed a 12-1 winner at Newmarket - find out the rest of his tips for day one of the July festival
Cracking The Puzzle
Harry Wilson tipped the 100-30 winner of the Northumberland Vase and has fancies in every ITV race
Cracking The Puzzle
'His massive odds seriously underestimate him' - Harry Wilson with his best bets for every race on day one of Royal Ascot
Cracking The Puzzle
Harry Wilson bagged an 11-2 winner in his last column - don't miss his tips for the ITV action on Saturday
Cracking The Puzzle
'I'm convinced we're yet to see the best of him' - Harry Wilson had two winners on Friday and returns with his Derby day tips
Cracking The Puzzle
Harry Wilson has struck twice with 10-3 and 5-2 winners - find out the rest of his tips on Oaks day at Epsom
Cracking The Puzzle
Harry Wilson bagged a hat-trick of winners (including an 11-2 shot) on Saturday - here are his Sunday Series fancies at Thirsk
Cracking The Puzzle
Harry Wilson has tipped three winners including 11-2 shot Washington Heights - find out his remaining ITV fancies
Cracking The Puzzle
Harry Wilson tipped the 9-2 winner of the Cocked Hat Stakes at Goodwood - find out his remaining tips for the ITV action
Cracking The Puzzle
'He has shown signs he's ready to strike' - Harry Wilson with his fancies for the Sunday Series card at Hamilton
Cracking The Puzzle
'He's severely underestimated by his mark' - Harry Wilson returns with tips for an action-packed Saturday on ITV
Cracking The Puzzle
Harry Wilson had a 100-30 winner with his final tip on Thursday - he returns with fancies for every race on day three at York
Cracking The Puzzle
'He put up one of the most impressive performances I've seen' - Harry Wilson returns with tips for day two at York
Cracking The Puzzle
Home
Horse racing tips
Harry Wilson has tipped 13-2 and 5-2 winners after successful 16-1 and 8-1 fancies in his last column
Cracking The Puzzle
Harry Wilson fires in 16-1 and 8-1 winners - find out the rest of his tips for every race on day five at Glorious Goodwood
Cracking The Puzzle
'A big player at the weights' - Harry Wilson returns with his tips for every race on day four at Glorious Goodwood
Cracking The Puzzle
'He should be a lot better than this mark' - Harry Wilson was in the winners on Wednesday and has tips for every race on day three at Goodwood
Cracking The Puzzle
'A big player at the weights' - Harry Wilson returns with his tips for every race on day four at Glorious Goodwood
Cracking The Puzzle
'He should be a lot better than this mark' - Harry Wilson was in the winners on Wednesday and has tips for every race on day three at Goodwood
Cracking The Puzzle
Harry Wilson starts day two of Glorious Goodwood with a bang - find out his tips for every race on Wednesday
Cracking The Puzzle
Harry Wilson fired in winners at 4-1, 7-2, 100-30 and 11-8 on Saturday - don't miss his tips for every race on day one at Glorious Goodwood
Cracking The Puzzle
Harry Wilson has fired in four winners at 4-1, 7-2, 10-3 and 11-8 - find out his remaining Saturday tips
Cracking The Puzzle
Harry Wilson tipped a terrific TEN winners across three days last week - he's back with fancies in every race on ITV4
Cracking The Puzzle
Harry Wilson has nailed two winners including one at 11-2 - find out the rest of his tips for the ITV action
Cracking The Puzzle
The red-hot Harry Wilson bangs in winners at 3-1, 5-2 and 5-4 - find out his fancies for every ITV4 and Newmarket race
Cracking The Puzzle
The red-hot Harry Wilson fires in a FIFTH Friday winner - don't miss his final tip at Newmarket
Cracking The Puzzle
Harry Wilson has nailed a 12-1 winner at Newmarket - find out the rest of his tips for day one of the July festival
Cracking The Puzzle
Harry Wilson tipped the 100-30 winner of the Northumberland Vase and has fancies in every ITV race
Cracking The Puzzle
'His massive odds seriously underestimate him' - Harry Wilson with his best bets for every race on day one of Royal Ascot
Cracking The Puzzle
Harry Wilson bagged an 11-2 winner in his last column - don't miss his tips for the ITV action on Saturday
Cracking The Puzzle
'I'm convinced we're yet to see the best of him' - Harry Wilson had two winners on Friday and returns with his Derby day tips
Cracking The Puzzle
Harry Wilson has struck twice with 10-3 and 5-2 winners - find out the rest of his tips on Oaks day at Epsom
Cracking The Puzzle
Harry Wilson bagged a hat-trick of winners (including an 11-2 shot) on Saturday - here are his Sunday Series fancies at Thirsk
Cracking The Puzzle
Harry Wilson has tipped three winners including 11-2 shot Washington Heights - find out his remaining ITV fancies
Cracking The Puzzle
Harry Wilson tipped the 9-2 winner of the Cocked Hat Stakes at Goodwood - find out his remaining tips for the ITV action
Cracking The Puzzle
'He has shown signs he's ready to strike' - Harry Wilson with his fancies for the Sunday Series card at Hamilton
Cracking The Puzzle
'He's severely underestimated by his mark' - Harry Wilson returns with tips for an action-packed Saturday on ITV
Cracking The Puzzle
Harry Wilson had a 100-30 winner with his final tip on Thursday - he returns with fancies for every race on day three at York
Cracking The Puzzle
'He put up one of the most impressive performances I've seen' - Harry Wilson returns with tips for day two at York
Cracking The Puzzle
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