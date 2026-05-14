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'He put up one of the most impressive performances I've seen' - Harry Wilson returns with tips for day two at York
Our tipster provides his fancies for the big races on ITV
Harry Wilson returns with his advice for all seven races at York on Thursday, plus the ITV-televised race from Salisbury.
1.45 York
Sky Bet ebfstallions.com Novice Stakes, 6f
Harry's tip: Clash Of Hearts
Adrian Keatley has had a couple of juveniles run well this season and his Clash Of Hearts makes plenty of appeal on paper. He's a Mehmas half-brother to the yard's Symbol Of Strength, who won the Group 3 Sirenia Stakes and placed in the Gimcrack as a juvenile, so could be precocious enough to go well on his debut.
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2.20 York
Lindum York Handicap, 5f
Harry's tip: Hammer The Hammer
Hammer The Hammer progressed nicely last year, notably winning three on the bounce before going down by just a length in the Palace of Holyroodhouse Stakes at Royal Ascot on his last start over the minimum trip. He showed good speed before fading in a 6f handicap here in October and could have more to offer down in trip this year.
2.40 Salisbury
Al Basti Equiworld, Dubai "City Bowl" Handicap, 1m6f
Harry's tip: Gallivanted
Gallivanted won over hurdles on his second start for Harry Derham and has done well since reverting to the Flat, going close in a 1m4f handicap at Thirsk before appreciating the step up to this trip when winning at Goodwood last time. He's unexposed and a 3lb rise may not stop him following up.
2.55 York
Oakmere Homes Hambleton Handicap, 1m
Harry's tip: Cerulean Bay
Cerulean Bay made an eye-catching reappearance in a 7f handicap at Haydock last month, faring by far the best of those towards the back when a staying-on fourth. His last two wins have come over a mile, so this step back up in trip should suit, and he looks potentially well treated off an unchanged mark.
3.30 York
Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Middleton Fillies' Stakes (Group 2), 1m2½f
Harry's tip: Fallen Angel
Last year's impressive winner See The Fire could be hard to beat, but there is a chance that Fallen Angel could get the run of the race. She's the class act in the field, having taken her Group 1 tally to five with three top-level wins last year, and ran well on her only start at this trip. She could be hard to pass if getting an easy time in front.
4.05 York
Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Dante Stakes (Group 2), 1m2½f
Harry's tip: Guildmaster
I thought King's Trail would appreciate stepping up in trip when watching the 2,000 Guineas, but Charlie Appleby's form is a huge worry, so I'll chance Guildmaster, who looked like a smart prospect when winning easily on his debut. He's bred to be good and is worth another chance to prove that after not handling Newmarket last time.
4.40 York
British Stallion Studs EBF Westow Stakes (Listed), 5f
Harry's tip: Manatee Mehmas
Manatee Mehmas put up one of the most impressive performances I've seen this year when making a winning debut at Doncaster last month, breezing past a rival who had shown a good level of form without his rider needing to get serious. He could be anything and can make his mark up in class.
5.15 York
Frank Whittle Partnership Handicap, 1m4f
Harry's tip: Arc Ole Ole
Arc Ole Ole wasn't without support when making a winning reappearance/handicap debut at Doncaster in March, proving suited by the step up in trip. The second and sixth have both won since, so the form looks solid, and he looks to have the physical scope to keep improving, with this longer distance likely to suit.
Read these next:
'There should be loads of improvement to come' - Tom Segal with four fancies on day two of York's Dante festival
Paul Kealy's play of the day at York
Free horseracing tips for Thursday, May 14 for day two of York's Dante meeting
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Published on inCracking The Puzzle
Last updated
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- 33-1 and 20-1 winners! Harry Wilson is on fire with two massive winners - don't miss his bets for every race on ITV
- 'He's bred to relish this longer trip' - Harry Wilson was in the winners again on Thursday, find out his tips for day three at Chester
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