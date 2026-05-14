'He put up one of the most impressive performances I've seen' - Harry Wilson returns with tips for day two at York

Harry Wilson returns with his advice for all seven races at York on Thursday, plus the ITV-televised race from Salisbury.

1.45 York

Sky Bet ebfstallions.com Novice Stakes, 6f

Harry's tip: Clash Of Hearts

Adrian Keatley has had a couple of juveniles run well this season and his Clash Of Hearts makes plenty of appeal on paper. He's a Mehmas half-brother to the yard's Symbol Of Strength, who won the Group 3 Sirenia Stakes and placed in the Gimcrack as a juvenile, so could be precocious enough to go well on his debut.

Clash Of Hearts 13:45 York View Racecard Jky: Mikey Sheehy Tnr: Adrian Paul Keatley

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2.20 York

Lindum York Handicap, 5f

Harry's tip: Hammer The Hammer

Hammer The Hammer progressed nicely last year, notably winning three on the bounce before going down by just a length in the Palace of Holyroodhouse Stakes at Royal Ascot on his last start over the minimum trip. He showed good speed before fading in a 6f handicap here in October and could have more to offer down in trip this year.

Hammer The Hammer 14:20 York View Racecard Jky: Jack Callan (3lb) Tnr: Kevin Ryan

2.40 Salisbury

Al Basti Equiworld, Dubai "City Bowl" Handicap, 1m6f

Harry's tip: Gallivanted

Gallivanted won over hurdles on his second start for Harry Derham and has done well since reverting to the Flat, going close in a 1m4f handicap at Thirsk before appreciating the step up to this trip when winning at Goodwood last time. He's unexposed and a 3lb rise may not stop him following up.

Gallivanted 14:40 Salisbury View Racecard Jky: Pierre-Louis Jamin Tnr: Harry Derham

2.55 York

Oakmere Homes Hambleton Handicap, 1m

Harry's tip: Cerulean Bay

Cerulean Bay made an eye-catching reappearance in a 7f handicap at Haydock last month, faring by far the best of those towards the back when a staying-on fourth. His last two wins have come over a mile, so this step back up in trip should suit, and he looks potentially well treated off an unchanged mark.

Cerulean Bay 14:55 York View Racecard Jky: Daniel Tudhope Tnr: David O'Meara

3.30 York

Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Middleton Fillies' Stakes (Group 2), 1m2½f

Harry's tip: Fallen Angel

Last year's impressive winner See The Fire could be hard to beat, but there is a chance that Fallen Angel could get the run of the race. She's the class act in the field, having taken her Group 1 tally to five with three top-level wins last year, and ran well on her only start at this trip. She could be hard to pass if getting an easy time in front.

Fallen Angel 15:30 York View Racecard Jky: James Doyle Tnr: K R Burke

4.05 York

Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Dante Stakes (Group 2), 1m2½f

Harry's tip: Guildmaster

I thought King's Trail would appreciate stepping up in trip when watching the 2,000 Guineas, but Charlie Appleby's form is a huge worry, so I'll chance Guildmaster, who looked like a smart prospect when winning easily on his debut. He's bred to be good and is worth another chance to prove that after not handling Newmarket last time.

Guildmaster 16:05 York View Racecard Jky: James Doyle Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

4.40 York

British Stallion Studs EBF Westow Stakes (Listed), 5f

Harry's tip: Manatee Mehmas

Manatee Mehmas put up one of the most impressive performances I've seen this year when making a winning debut at Doncaster last month, breezing past a rival who had shown a good level of form without his rider needing to get serious. He could be anything and can make his mark up in class.

Manatee Mehmas 16:40 York View Racecard Jky: Daniel Tudhope Tnr: David O'Meara

5.15 York

Frank Whittle Partnership Handicap, 1m4f

Harry's tip: Arc Ole Ole

Arc Ole Ole wasn't without support when making a winning reappearance/handicap debut at Doncaster in March, proving suited by the step up in trip. The second and sixth have both won since, so the form looks solid, and he looks to have the physical scope to keep improving, with this longer distance likely to suit.

Arc Ole Ole 17:15 York View Racecard Jky: James Doyle Tnr: Dylan Cunha

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