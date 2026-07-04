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Harry Wilson bagged a 100-30 winner in his last column - don't miss his tips for all the ITV action on Saturday
Harry Wilson returns with his advice for all seven races at Sandown on Saturday, plus the three live on ITV4 from Newmarket.
1.50 Sandown
Coral Charge (Group 3), 5f
Harry's tip: Getreadytorumble (Already advised at 14-1)
I've had Getreadytorumble earmarked for a good sprint this year and he's been so unlucky, not getting a clear shot at things when a close third behind subsequent King Charles III Stakes winner Mission Central at Naas before being poorly drawn the last twice. He's a lot better than he's been able to show and is worth another chance.
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2.05 Newmarket
Betway Bet £10 Get £40 Handicap, 1m6f
Harry's tip: Arc Ole Ole
Arc Ole Ole has been hugely progressive since stepping up in distance, following victories at Doncaster and York with an eye-catching fifth in the King George V Stakes at Royal Ascot last time. He shaped like one with loads more to offer, finishing faster than anything having been given too much to do, and should relish this longer distance.
2.25 Sandown
Coral Challenge, 1m
Harry's tip: Ozat
Ozat showed smart form when trained in France, notably recording a career-best Racing Post Rating of 110 when a close fourth in a Group 2 in May last year. He ran his best race for Ian Williams in the Royal Hunt Cup last time, finishing well after a slow start, and a mark of 99 looks all right if building on that.
2.40 Newmarket
Betway Lancashire Oaks (Group 2), 1m4f
Harry's tip: Tattycoram
Tiffany will be hard to beat if producing anything near her best, but she doesn't win very often and at the prices I'd rather take a chance on Tattycoram. She returned with a comfortable Listed success at Goodwood on just her second try at 1m4f on quick ground and is open to more improvement with conditions to suit.
3.00 Sandown
Coral Distaff (Listed), 1m
Harry's tip: Silenciosa (Already advised at 12-1)
Silenciosa was a huge eyecatcher on her reappearance in the Fred Darling Stakes at Newbury, doing well to finish sixth having been denied a clear run and forced to switch around most of the field inside the last furlong. This is a lot easier than her last start in the 1,000 Guineas, and she has plenty of scope for improvement over a mile.
3.15 Newmarket
Betway Old Newton Cup Handicap, 1m4f
Harry's tip: Elsass (Already advised at 8-1)
A gelding operation has done wonders for Elsass, who followed his comfortable 1m3f handicap success at Southwell with an impressive victory over the same distance at Hamilton in May. The manner of victory suggests he should have no problem dealing with an 8lb rise.
3.35 Sandown
Coral-Eclipse (Group 1), 1m2f
Harry's tip: Constitution River
Constitution River looked like a potential superstar when bolting up in the Dee Stakes, putting seven lengths between himself and subsequent Hampton Court Stakes winner Generic in a good time. He did well to overcome a wide draw when following up in the Prix du Jockey Club, and is the one to beat with more improvement to come.
4.10 Sandown
Join Coral Bet £5 Get £30 Handicap, 7f
Harry's tip: Spirit Of Saxony
Spirit Of Saxony shaped like he'd benefit from dropping back to 7f when a fading fifth in a mile handicap at Ascot in May that has worked out well, before chasing home an unexposed sort over this course and distance last time. He looked a touch unlucky, finishing well after a troubled passage, and a 2lb rise shouldn't be beyond him.
4.47 Sandown
Coral Free Rewards Shaker Handicap, 1m2f
Harry's tip: Barbury Boy
Barbury Boy is unbeaten in 1m2f handicaps, most recently doing well to come from the back in a steadily run affair at Nottingham last month. The third has won since, so the form looks solid, and he gives the impression that he has more to offer at this distance.
5.22 Sandown
Coral Celebrating 100 Years Handicap, 1m2f
Harry's tip: Theory Of Tides
Theory Of Tides bounced back last year following a gelding operation, finishing fourth in a 1m2½f handicap at York before going down by half a length at Newbury in September. He hasn't been seen since and has since switched stables, but he looks to be on a workable mark and is a big player if ready after his absence.
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Published on inCracking The Puzzle
Last updated
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