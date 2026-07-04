Harry Wilson bagged a 100-30 winner in his last column - don't miss his tips for all the ITV action on Saturday

Harry Wilson returns with his advice for all seven races at Sandown on Saturday, plus the three live on ITV4 from Newmarket.

1.50 Sandown

Coral Charge (Group 3), 5f

Harry's tip: Getreadytorumble (Already advised at 14-1)

I've had Getreadytorumble earmarked for a good sprint this year and he's been so unlucky, not getting a clear shot at things when a close third behind subsequent King Charles III Stakes winner Mission Central at Naas before being poorly drawn the last twice. He's a lot better than he's been able to show and is worth another chance.

Getreadytorumble 13:50 Sandown View Racecard Jky: Callum Rodriguez Tnr: Jack Channon

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2.05 Newmarket

Betway Bet £10 Get £40 Handicap, 1m6f

Harry's tip: Arc Ole Ole

Arc Ole Ole has been hugely progressive since stepping up in distance, following victories at Doncaster and York with an eye-catching fifth in the King George V Stakes at Royal Ascot last time. He shaped like one with loads more to offer, finishing faster than anything having been given too much to do, and should relish this longer distance.

Arc Ole Ole 14:05 Newmarket (July) View Racecard Jky: Luke Morris Tnr: Dylan Cunha

2.25 Sandown

Coral Challenge, 1m

Harry's tip: Ozat

Ozat showed smart form when trained in France, notably recording a career-best Racing Post Rating of 110 when a close fourth in a Group 2 in May last year. He ran his best race for Ian Williams in the Royal Hunt Cup last time, finishing well after a slow start, and a mark of 99 looks all right if building on that.

Ozat 14:25 Sandown View Racecard Jky: Jamie Spencer Tnr: Ian Williams

2.40 Newmarket

Betway Lancashire Oaks (Group 2), 1m4f

Harry's tip: Tattycoram

Tiffany will be hard to beat if producing anything near her best, but she doesn't win very often and at the prices I'd rather take a chance on Tattycoram. She returned with a comfortable Listed success at Goodwood on just her second try at 1m4f on quick ground and is open to more improvement with conditions to suit.

Tattycoram 14:40 Newmarket (July) View Racecard Jky: Edward Greatrex Tnr: Ralph Beckett

3.00 Sandown

Coral Distaff (Listed), 1m

Harry's tip: Silenciosa (Already advised at 12-1)

Silenciosa was a huge eyecatcher on her reappearance in the Fred Darling Stakes at Newbury, doing well to finish sixth having been denied a clear run and forced to switch around most of the field inside the last furlong. This is a lot easier than her last start in the 1,000 Guineas, and she has plenty of scope for improvement over a mile.

Silenciosa 15:00 Sandown View Racecard Jky: Kieran Shoemark Tnr: Tom Clover

3.15 Newmarket

Betway Old Newton Cup Handicap, 1m4f

Harry's tip: Elsass (Already advised at 8-1)

A gelding operation has done wonders for Elsass, who followed his comfortable 1m3f handicap success at Southwell with an impressive victory over the same distance at Hamilton in May. The manner of victory suggests he should have no problem dealing with an 8lb rise.

Elsass 15:15 Newmarket (July) View Racecard Jky: Hector Crouch Tnr: Charlie Johnston

3.35 Sandown

Coral-Eclipse (Group 1), 1m2f

Harry's tip: Constitution River

Constitution River looked like a potential superstar when bolting up in the Dee Stakes, putting seven lengths between himself and subsequent Hampton Court Stakes winner Generic in a good time. He did well to overcome a wide draw when following up in the Prix du Jockey Club, and is the one to beat with more improvement to come.

Constitution River 15:35 Sandown View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: A P O'Brien

4.10 Sandown

Join Coral Bet £5 Get £30 Handicap, 7f

Harry's tip: Spirit Of Saxony

Spirit Of Saxony shaped like he'd benefit from dropping back to 7f when a fading fifth in a mile handicap at Ascot in May that has worked out well, before chasing home an unexposed sort over this course and distance last time. He looked a touch unlucky, finishing well after a troubled passage, and a 2lb rise shouldn't be beyond him.

Spirit Of Saxony 16:10 Sandown View Racecard Jky: Charles Bishop Tnr: Eve Johnson Houghton

4.47 Sandown

Coral Free Rewards Shaker Handicap, 1m2f

Harry's tip: Barbury Boy

Barbury Boy is unbeaten in 1m2f handicaps, most recently doing well to come from the back in a steadily run affair at Nottingham last month. The third has won since, so the form looks solid, and he gives the impression that he has more to offer at this distance.

Barbury Boy 16:47 Sandown View Racecard Jky: Rossa Ryan Tnr: Alan King

5.22 Sandown

Coral Celebrating 100 Years Handicap, 1m2f

Harry's tip: Theory Of Tides

Theory Of Tides bounced back last year following a gelding operation, finishing fourth in a 1m2½f handicap at York before going down by half a length at Newbury in September. He hasn't been seen since and has since switched stables, but he looks to be on a workable mark and is a big player if ready after his absence.

Theory Of Tides 17:22 Sandown View Racecard Jky: Saffie Osborne Tnr: Jamie Osborne

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