- More
Harry Wilson nailed two winners including an 11-2 shot last time - find out his tips for the opening day of Newmarket's July meeting
Harry Wilson returns with his advice for all seven races at Newmarket on Thursday, plus the two live on ITV from Doncaster.
- A Royal Ascot formline under scrutiny and a red-hot jockey bidding for a fourth win in five rides – The Edge with Harry Wilson
1.50 Newmarket
Bahrain Trophy Stakes (Group 3), 1m5f
Harry's tip: Galiyan
Galiyan has a bit of ground to make up on the two who finished in front of him in the Queen's Vase at Royal Ascot, but he was not beaten far despite racing wider than ideal the whole way. He looked promising when winning in a good time at Chester the start before and is worth another chance.
New customer offer: get £40 in free bets when you bet £5
£40 in Free Bets When You Place A £5 Bet
- Request custom bets on Twitter with #WhatOddsPaddy
2.10 Doncaster
Betfred Champagne Trial EBF Novice Stakes, 7f
Harry's tip: Night Star
Ottoman Chief was bought for 2.2 million guineas and is seemingly well regarded as he holds a Group 1 entry, but I would rather side with Night Star, who has the benefit of a run. Slowly away and suffering a troubled passage, he caught the eye staying on in the closing stages at Newbury and is likely to take a big step forward.
2.25 Newmarket
Kingdom of Bahrain July Stakes (Group 2), 6f
Harry's tip: Hickory Lad
Inner City Blues won comfortably on his debut and warrants respect given his connections, but at the prices I would much rather be with Hickory Lad, who looked to appreciate the step up to this trip when easily making all in the Woodcote last time. He remains unexposed at the distance and could get an easy time of it in front.
2.45 Doncaster
Betfred St Leger Trial Novice Stakes, 1m4f
Harry's tip: Count Bezukhov
Count Bezukhov caught the eye staying on for third in a decent 1m4f maiden on his debut at Leopardstown, and duly went two places better when winning at the Curragh next time. He is well bred, being by Wootton Bassett out of a German Oaks winner, and looks a promising stayer in the making.
3.00 Newmarket
Betway Handicap, 6f
Harry's tip: Jazl
I thought Jazl had a big chance in the Palace of Holyroodhouse last time, but he was poorly drawn, got no cover and ran no sort of race. He is much better than that and is worth another chance based on his success at Leicester, where he lowered the course record. That form is working out and he is expected to bounce back.
3.35 Newmarket
Princess of Wales's Stakes (Group 2), 1m4f
Harry's tip: Convergent
Rebel's Romance sets the standard, but he may struggle to concede 3lb to Convergent, who can be forgiven his latest effort at Epsom on ground softer than ideal. He did well to overcome a troubled passage and concede 5lb to runner-up Al Aasy when winning the John Porter on his reappearance, and has more improvement in him.
4.10 Newmarket
British Stallion Studs EBF Maiden Fillies' Stakes, 7f
Harry's tip: Tall Trees
Charlie Appleby does well in this race and expensive newcomer Peaceful Charm is likely to go well, but I will take a chance on Tall Trees. She did well to finish eighth in the Albany last time, having been switched across to the stands' side from her low draw and not seeing any daylight until too late, and should relish this longer trip.
4.45 Newmarket
Edmondson Hall Solicitors Sir Henry Cecil Stakes (Listed), 1m
Harry's tip: Morris Dancer
Morris Dancer showed smart form as a juvenile, notably going down by just a short head to Zavateri in the Vintage Stakes before comfortably landing a Listed race at Salisbury on his first try at a mile on his final start last year. He kept on nicely to finish third in the Jersey Stakes on his belated return and looks the one to beat back up in trip.
5.20 Newmarket
Debenhams Handicap, 1m
Harry's tip: Asmen Warrior
Asmen Warrior can have his last run at Epsom forgiven, as he was slowly into stride and was running on ground softer than ideal. The return of the visor, which he wore when going down by a head in a mile handicap at Windsor the start before (career best Racing Post Rating), and getting back on better ground can see him bounce back.
Read more tipping:
Robbie Wilders' play of the day at Newmarket
Charlie Appleby aims for another jubilant day on the July course - we rank his chances in each race on Thursday
Free horseracing tips for Thursday, July 9 at Epsom and Newmarket
Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.
Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.
Published on inCracking The Puzzle
Last updated
- Harry Wilson has nailed two winners including one at 11-2 - find out the rest of his tips for the ITV action
- Harry Wilson tipped the 100-30 winner of the Northumberland Vase and has fancies in every ITV race
- 'His massive odds seriously underestimate him' - Harry Wilson with his best bets for every race on day one of Royal Ascot
- Harry Wilson bagged an 11-2 winner in his last column - don't miss his tips for the ITV action on Saturday
- 'I'm convinced we're yet to see the best of him' - Harry Wilson had two winners on Friday and returns with his Derby day tips
- Harry Wilson has nailed two winners including one at 11-2 - find out the rest of his tips for the ITV action
- Harry Wilson tipped the 100-30 winner of the Northumberland Vase and has fancies in every ITV race
- 'His massive odds seriously underestimate him' - Harry Wilson with his best bets for every race on day one of Royal Ascot
- Harry Wilson bagged an 11-2 winner in his last column - don't miss his tips for the ITV action on Saturday
- 'I'm convinced we're yet to see the best of him' - Harry Wilson had two winners on Friday and returns with his Derby day tips