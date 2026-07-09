Harry Wilson nailed two winners including an 11-2 shot last time - find out his tips for the opening day of Newmarket's July meeting

Harry Wilson returns with his advice for all seven races at Newmarket on Thursday, plus the two live on ITV from Doncaster.

1.50 Newmarket

Bahrain Trophy Stakes (Group 3), 1m5f

Harry's tip: Galiyan

Galiyan has a bit of ground to make up on the two who finished in front of him in the Queen's Vase at Royal Ascot, but he was not beaten far despite racing wider than ideal the whole way. He looked promising when winning in a good time at Chester the start before and is worth another chance.

Galiyan 13:50 Newmarket (July) View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Andrew Balding

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2.10 Doncaster

Betfred Champagne Trial EBF Novice Stakes, 7f

Harry's tip: Night Star

Ottoman Chief was bought for 2.2 million guineas and is seemingly well regarded as he holds a Group 1 entry, but I would rather side with Night Star, who has the benefit of a run. Slowly away and suffering a troubled passage, he caught the eye staying on in the closing stages at Newbury and is likely to take a big step forward.

Night Star 14:10 Doncaster View Racecard Jky: Sean Levey Tnr: Richard Hannon

2.25 Newmarket

Kingdom of Bahrain July Stakes (Group 2), 6f

Harry's tip: Hickory Lad

Inner City Blues won comfortably on his debut and warrants respect given his connections, but at the prices I would much rather be with Hickory Lad, who looked to appreciate the step up to this trip when easily making all in the Woodcote last time. He remains unexposed at the distance and could get an easy time of it in front.

Hickory Lad 14:25 Newmarket (July) View Racecard Jky: Sam James Tnr: Phillip Makin

2.45 Doncaster

Betfred St Leger Trial Novice Stakes, 1m4f

Harry's tip: Count Bezukhov

Count Bezukhov caught the eye staying on for third in a decent 1m4f maiden on his debut at Leopardstown, and duly went two places better when winning at the Curragh next time. He is well bred, being by Wootton Bassett out of a German Oaks winner, and looks a promising stayer in the making.

Count Bezukhov 14:45 Doncaster View Racecard Jky: Billy Loughnane Tnr: Joseph Patrick O'Brien

3.00 Newmarket

Betway Handicap, 6f

Harry's tip: Jazl

I thought Jazl had a big chance in the Palace of Holyroodhouse last time, but he was poorly drawn, got no cover and ran no sort of race. He is much better than that and is worth another chance based on his success at Leicester, where he lowered the course record. That form is working out and he is expected to bounce back.

Jazl 15:00 Newmarket (July) View Racecard Jky: Jack Mitchell Tnr: Simon & Ed Crisford

3.35 Newmarket

Princess of Wales's Stakes (Group 2), 1m4f

Harry's tip: Convergent

Rebel's Romance sets the standard, but he may struggle to concede 3lb to Convergent, who can be forgiven his latest effort at Epsom on ground softer than ideal. He did well to overcome a troubled passage and concede 5lb to runner-up Al Aasy when winning the John Porter on his reappearance, and has more improvement in him.

Convergent 15:35 Newmarket (July) View Racecard Jky: Clifford Lee Tnr: K R Burke

4.10 Newmarket

British Stallion Studs EBF Maiden Fillies' Stakes, 7f

Harry's tip: Tall Trees

Charlie Appleby does well in this race and expensive newcomer Peaceful Charm is likely to go well, but I will take a chance on Tall Trees. She did well to finish eighth in the Albany last time, having been switched across to the stands' side from her low draw and not seeing any daylight until too late, and should relish this longer trip.

Tall Trees 16:10 Newmarket (July) View Racecard Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: Brian Meehan

4.45 Newmarket

Edmondson Hall Solicitors Sir Henry Cecil Stakes (Listed), 1m

Harry's tip: Morris Dancer

Morris Dancer showed smart form as a juvenile, notably going down by just a short head to Zavateri in the Vintage Stakes before comfortably landing a Listed race at Salisbury on his first try at a mile on his final start last year. He kept on nicely to finish third in the Jersey Stakes on his belated return and looks the one to beat back up in trip.

Morris Dancer 16:45 Newmarket (July) View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

5.20 Newmarket

Debenhams Handicap, 1m

Harry's tip: Asmen Warrior

Asmen Warrior can have his last run at Epsom forgiven, as he was slowly into stride and was running on ground softer than ideal. The return of the visor, which he wore when going down by a head in a mile handicap at Windsor the start before (career best Racing Post Rating), and getting back on better ground can see him bounce back.

Asmen Warrior 17:20 Newmarket (July) View Racecard Jky: Marco Ghiani Tnr: James Owen

Read more tipping:

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Charlie Appleby aims for another jubilant day on the July course - we rank his chances in each race on Thursday

Free horseracing tips for Thursday, July 9 at Epsom and Newmarket

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