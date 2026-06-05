'She looks a huge price' - Harry Wilson returns with tips for every race on Oaks day at Epsom

Harry Wilson returns with his advice for all eight races on Oaks day at Epsom on Friday.

1.30 Epsom

Win With Zyn 3YO 'Dash' Handicap, 5f

Harry's tip: Call Margot

Call Margot impressed with the way she travelled before asserting late on at Southwell in April, winning in the style of one with plenty more to offer. She can pull too hard, as she did when beaten at York last time, but there looks to be plenty of pace on, which should set the race up nicely for her, and she looks a huge price.

Call Margot 13:30 Epsom View Racecard Jky: Sam James Tnr: Gemma Tutty

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2.05 Epsom

Oddschecker British EBF Woodcote Stakes, 6f

Harry's tip: Hickory Lad

Hickory Lad is a touch more exposed than a few of his rivals, but that experience should serve him well at this course and his form is rock solid, with a comfortable win sandwiched by defeats to a subsequent Listed winner and an unbeaten rival completing a hat-trick. The times of those runs were good and this step up to 6f should suit.

Hickory Lad 14:05 Epsom View Racecard Jky: Sam James Tnr: Phillip Makin

2.40 Epsom

Betfred Diomed Stakes (Group 3), 1m½f

Harry's tip: Seagulls Eleven

Seagulls Eleven has produced back-to-back career-best Racing Post Ratings since returning from a break, going down by a neck to a thriving rival in a French Group 2 before comfortably winning a Listed contest at Longchamp last time. This track promises to suit and he should make a bold bid from the front.

Seagulls Eleven 14:40 Epsom View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Hugo Palmer

3.15 Epsom

Betfred 'Nifty 50' Handicap, 1m2f

Harry's tip: Alpha Crucis

This has likely been the plan for Alpha Crucis, who was second in the 1m½f handicap on this card after an identical break following a good effort in the Lincoln (better RPR in that race this year). He ran some big races last year, notably finishing second off this mark behind Saddadd (now 15lb higher), and is likely to be primed.

Alpha Crucis 15:15 Epsom View Racecard Jky: Jason Watson Tnr: Gary & Josh Moore

4.00 Epsom

Betfred Oaks (Group 1), 1m4f

Harry's tip: Legacy Link

I've had Legacy Link in my tracker since her eye-catching fourth behind Precise in the Fillies' Mile last year and I liked what I saw when she won the Musidora Stakes at York last month. The way she battled and then pulled away at the line suggested better things await and she looks like she'll have even more to offer over 1m4f.

Legacy Link 16:00 Epsom View Racecard Jky: Colin Keane Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

4.40 Epsom

HKJC World Pool Handicap, 1m½f

Harry's tip: Celeborn

Celeborn wasn't ideally positioned given the way the race panned out when upped to 1m2f on his reappearance last month but also gave the impression he'd be suited by dropping back in trip. He was a comfortable winner over this course and distance in April last year and is expected to take a step forward for his return.

Celeborn 16:40 Epsom View Racecard Jky: Billy Loughnane Tnr: George Boughey

5.15 Epsom

Cygames Surrey Stakes (Listed), 7f

Harry's tip: Stellar Sunrise

Stellar Sunrise was mightily impressive when winning a 7f handicap at Newbury on his return, clocking a good time in beating a subsequent winner who is now 13lb higher. He looked unsuited by the Dip at Newmarket last time and looks worth another go in this company at a track that should suit his running style.

Stellar Sunrise 17:15 Epsom View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Andrew Balding

5.50 Epsom

Debenhams Handicap, 7f

Harry's tip: Pietro

Pietro won a Wolverhampton handicap on his return in the manner of one with more to offer and ran well behind Dance In The Storm at Chester last time despite conceding first run. He's 6lb better off with that rival here, and this course-and-distance winner looks overpriced in the rematch here.

Pietro 17:50 Epsom View Racecard Jky: George Wood Tnr: James Fanshawe

Read more . . .

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