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Cracking The Puzzle

Harry Wilson bagged 12-1 and 9-2 winners on Thursday - find out his tips for day two of Newmarket's July festival

Harry Wilson returns with his advice for all seven races at Newmarket on Friday, plus the two live on ITV from York.

1.50 Newmarket
Oddschecker Handicap, 1m2f

Harry's tip: Archers Bay

Archers Bay has done well in cheekpieces, winning a 1m2f handicap - the third (also placed in the Queen's Vase) and fourth won next time – before finishing third behind the King Edward VII runner-up in a Listed event. That headgear goes back on after a disappointing run in a Group 2 in Italy, and he looks to be on a good mark back in a handicap.

Silk
Archers Bay13:50 Newmarket (July)
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Jky: Marco Ghiani Tnr: Marco Botti

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2.10 York
William Hill Extra Place Races Daily Handicap, 7f

Harry's tip: Northern Express

Northern Express found last year hard from tough marks but still ran some big races in defeat, with three of his best four Racing Post Ratings coming on his visits to York. He has form figures in 7f handicaps here on good ground or better of 1121, is well treated on his best form and is expected to take a big step forward from last month's return. 

Silk
Northern Express14:10 York
View Racecard
Jky: Paul Mulrennan Tnr: Michael Dods

2.25 Newmarket
Duchess Of Cambridge Stakes (Group 2), 6f

Harry's tip: Senorita Bonita

Libertango looked good when winning the Albany and could be hard to beat, but not a lot separates her on figures from Senorita Bonita, who chased home Victorious in the Queen Mary. She posted a very good Topspeed figure and, with more improvement to come over this longer distance, is the pick at the prices.

Silk
Senorita Bonita14:25 Newmarket (July)
View Racecard
Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Simon & Ed Crisford

2.45 York
William Hill Summer Stakes (Group 3), 6f

Harry's tip: America Queen

America Queen showed lots of ability as a juvenile, notably finishing a close fourth in the Group 1 Cheveley Park, and proved she'd trained on when beaten just a neck in the Nell Gwyn on her return. She faded into eighth in the Jersey Stakes last time, so this drop in distance could suit, and she should find life easier back against her own sex. 

Silk
America Queen14:45 York
View Racecard
Jky: Paul Mulrennan Tnr: Richard Hughes

3.00 Newmarket
Betway Trophy, 1m6f

Harry's tip: Goblet Of Fire

Wine Dark Sea is officially 11lb well in under his 6lb penalty and is a big player if seeing out this longer distance, but I'd rather side with Goblet Of Fire, who was a smooth winner of a 1m6f handicap at Newmarket in May. That form has been franked by the second and fifth, and a 7lb higher mark doesn't look beyond him.

Silk
Goblet Of Fire15:00 Newmarket (July)
View Racecard
Jky: Saffie Osborne Tnr: Nicky Henderson

3.35 Newmarket
Tattersalls Sceptre Sessions Falmouth Stakes (Group 1), 1m

Harry's tip: Blue Bolt

Precise didn't look as good at Royal Ascot as she did in the Irish 1,000 Guineas and it looks worth taking her on with Blue Bolt, who made it 2-2 this year with a comfortable success in the Duke of Cambridge Stakes. She ran a big race behind Fallen Angel in a Group 1 last year (very good time) and looks capable of winning at this level.

Silk
Blue Bolt15:35 Newmarket (July)
View Racecard
Jky: Colin Keane Tnr: Andrew Balding

4.10 Newmarket
Weatherbys Banking Group British EBF Maiden Fillies' Stakes, 6f

Harry's tip: Acting Lady

Acting Lady travelled smoothly into the lead on her debut over course and distance last time before being overhauled late on, looking as though she'd benefit from the experience. She should take a step forward here, and her trainer won this last year with her half-sister Crimson Rose, who also finished third on her debut.

Silk
Acting Lady16:10 Newmarket (July)
View Racecard
Jky: William Buick Tnr: Charlie Appleby

4.45 Newmarket
Debenhams Handicap, 5f

Harry's tip: Twilight Calls

Twilight Calls has been reignited by the fitting of a visor, comfortably winning at Sandown before being narrowly beaten at Yarmouth last month. That form has been franked by the third, who won easily next time, and a 3lb rise puts him on the same mark as when winning over course and distance on his only handicap start here.

Silk
Twilight Calls16:45 Newmarket (July)
View Racecard
Jky: Saffie Osborne Tnr: Richard Spencer

5.20 Newmarket
Jockey Club Estates Handicap, 7f

Harry's tip: Aqua Bear

Aqua Bear has yet to win on turf, but he shaped well in a good Ascot handicap on his return in May and again over a mile at Carlisle last month, when not seeing the distance out as strongly as the first two. This drop back to 7f should suit, and this mark doesn't look beyond him.

Silk
Aqua Bear17:20 Newmarket (July)
View Racecard
Jky: Billy Loughnane Tnr: Ian Williams

Read more tipping:

'He's not the no-hoper the bookies seem to think he is' - Tom Segal has a big-priced tip in one of six races on ITV  

Paul Kealy's play of the day at York 

Free horseracing tips for Friday, July 10 at Ascot, Newmarket and York  

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