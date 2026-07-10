Harry Wilson bagged 12-1 and 9-2 winners on Thursday - find out his tips for day two of Newmarket's July festival

Harry Wilson returns with his advice for all seven races at Newmarket on Friday, plus the two live on ITV from York.

1.50 Newmarket

Oddschecker Handicap, 1m2f

Harry's tip: Archers Bay

Archers Bay has done well in cheekpieces, winning a 1m2f handicap - the third (also placed in the Queen's Vase) and fourth won next time – before finishing third behind the King Edward VII runner-up in a Listed event. That headgear goes back on after a disappointing run in a Group 2 in Italy, and he looks to be on a good mark back in a handicap.

Archers Bay 13:50 Newmarket (July) View Racecard Jky: Marco Ghiani Tnr: Marco Botti

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2.10 York

William Hill Extra Place Races Daily Handicap, 7f

Harry's tip: Northern Express

Northern Express found last year hard from tough marks but still ran some big races in defeat, with three of his best four Racing Post Ratings coming on his visits to York. He has form figures in 7f handicaps here on good ground or better of 1121, is well treated on his best form and is expected to take a big step forward from last month's return.

Northern Express 14:10 York View Racecard Jky: Paul Mulrennan Tnr: Michael Dods

2.25 Newmarket

Duchess Of Cambridge Stakes (Group 2), 6f

Harry's tip: Senorita Bonita

Libertango looked good when winning the Albany and could be hard to beat, but not a lot separates her on figures from Senorita Bonita, who chased home Victorious in the Queen Mary. She posted a very good Topspeed figure and, with more improvement to come over this longer distance, is the pick at the prices.

Senorita Bonita 14:25 Newmarket (July) View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Simon & Ed Crisford

2.45 York

William Hill Summer Stakes (Group 3), 6f

Harry's tip: America Queen

America Queen showed lots of ability as a juvenile, notably finishing a close fourth in the Group 1 Cheveley Park, and proved she'd trained on when beaten just a neck in the Nell Gwyn on her return. She faded into eighth in the Jersey Stakes last time, so this drop in distance could suit, and she should find life easier back against her own sex.

America Queen 14:45 York View Racecard Jky: Paul Mulrennan Tnr: Richard Hughes

3.00 Newmarket

Betway Trophy, 1m6f

Harry's tip: Goblet Of Fire

Wine Dark Sea is officially 11lb well in under his 6lb penalty and is a big player if seeing out this longer distance, but I'd rather side with Goblet Of Fire, who was a smooth winner of a 1m6f handicap at Newmarket in May. That form has been franked by the second and fifth, and a 7lb higher mark doesn't look beyond him.

Goblet Of Fire 15:00 Newmarket (July) View Racecard Jky: Saffie Osborne Tnr: Nicky Henderson

3.35 Newmarket

Tattersalls Sceptre Sessions Falmouth Stakes (Group 1), 1m

Harry's tip: Blue Bolt

Precise didn't look as good at Royal Ascot as she did in the Irish 1,000 Guineas and it looks worth taking her on with Blue Bolt, who made it 2-2 this year with a comfortable success in the Duke of Cambridge Stakes. She ran a big race behind Fallen Angel in a Group 1 last year (very good time) and looks capable of winning at this level.

Blue Bolt 15:35 Newmarket (July) View Racecard Jky: Colin Keane Tnr: Andrew Balding

4.10 Newmarket

Weatherbys Banking Group British EBF Maiden Fillies' Stakes, 6f

Harry's tip: Acting Lady

Acting Lady travelled smoothly into the lead on her debut over course and distance last time before being overhauled late on, looking as though she'd benefit from the experience. She should take a step forward here, and her trainer won this last year with her half-sister Crimson Rose, who also finished third on her debut.

Acting Lady 16:10 Newmarket (July) View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: Charlie Appleby

4.45 Newmarket

Debenhams Handicap, 5f

Harry's tip: Twilight Calls

Twilight Calls has been reignited by the fitting of a visor, comfortably winning at Sandown before being narrowly beaten at Yarmouth last month. That form has been franked by the third, who won easily next time, and a 3lb rise puts him on the same mark as when winning over course and distance on his only handicap start here.

Twilight Calls 16:45 Newmarket (July) View Racecard Jky: Saffie Osborne Tnr: Richard Spencer

5.20 Newmarket

Jockey Club Estates Handicap, 7f

Harry's tip: Aqua Bear

Aqua Bear has yet to win on turf, but he shaped well in a good Ascot handicap on his return in May and again over a mile at Carlisle last month, when not seeing the distance out as strongly as the first two. This drop back to 7f should suit, and this mark doesn't look beyond him.

Aqua Bear 17:20 Newmarket (July) View Racecard Jky: Billy Loughnane Tnr: Ian Williams

Read more tipping:

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Free horseracing tips for Friday, July 10 at Ascot, Newmarket and York

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