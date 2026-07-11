Harry Wilson tipped a remarkable FIVE winners on Friday - find out his fancies for all 12 ITV4 races on Super Saturday

Harry Wilson returns with his advice for all eight races at Newmarket on Saturday, plus the six live on ITV4 from Ascot and York.

1.40 Newmarket

Rossdales British EBF Maiden Stakes, 7f

Harry's tip: Haffner

Haffner made a promising debut in a 6f maiden at the Curragh last month, staying on well to take second behind a stablemate who is fancied for the Superlative Stakes. That effort, backed up by his pedigree, suggests this longer distance should suit and he can put his experience to good use.

Haffner 13:40 Newmarket (July) View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: A P O'Brien

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1.55 Ascot

Club 26 Heritage Handicap, 5f

Harry's tip: Adrestia

Adrestia shaped better than the result suggests on her return, when she was likely in need of the run, and can have a line put through her last start as she lost many lengths at the start. She won the Palace of Holyroodhouse Stakes over course and distance last year and remains capable of better.

Adrestia 13:55 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Colin Keane Tnr: Simon & Ed Crisford

2.15 Newmarket

HKJC Worldpool Fillies' Handicap, 7f

Harry's tip: Song N Dance

Song N Dance was a good second back on turf in a mile handicap at Ascot last time, splitting subsequent winners of a Listed race and the Kensington Palace Stakes. A 1lb rise doesn't look beyond her, and this slight drop back in distance could be a positive.

Song N Dance 14:15 Newmarket (July) View Racecard Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: S Woods

2.27 Ascot

Juddmonte Summer Mile Stakes (Group 2), 1m

Harry's tip: Seagulls Eleven

Seagulls Eleven has posted three successive career-best Racing Post Ratings this year, following a Group 2 second with victories in Listed and Group 3 company. He'll have to improve again, but he's well suited by going round a bend, which can't be said about a lot of his rivals, and he looks capable of better.

Seagulls Eleven 14:27 Ascot View Racecard Jky: David Probert Tnr: Hugo Palmer

2.39 York

John Smith's Racing Handicap, 1m

Harry's tip: The Lost King

The Lost King thrived on the all-weather earlier this year, notably faring best of those on the pace when a close third in a strong handicap at Newcastle in April. He shaped well on his return to turf at Newmarket in May, just looking stretched by the 1m1f trip, and is worth another chance after being drawn on the wrong side at Royal Ascot.

The Lost King 14:39 York View Racecard Jky: P J McDonald Tnr: Andrew Balding

2.52 Newmarket

Weatherbys Handicap, 1m

Harry's tip: Wechaad

Wechaad progressed nicely last year, proving far too good for his rivals on his handicap debut before an even better effort in defeat when placed in a Group 3. He shaped well from a poor draw at Goodwood on his return and is worth another chance to prove a mile will suit after getting hampered at a crucial stage in the Britannia.

Wechaad 14:52 Newmarket (July) View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: Roger Varian

3.12 York

John Smith's City Walls Stakes (Listed), 5f

Harry's tip: Azure Angel

There are a lot of runners happiest on the speed and a contested pace should suit Azure Angel who finished better than everything bar winner Mission Central when 12th in the King Charles III Stakes last time. She's been improving since being fitted with a tongue-tie/blinkers and looks overpriced.

Azure Angel 15:12 York View Racecard Jky: Daniel Tudhope Tnr: Edward Bethell

3.25 Newmarket

Betway Bunbury Cup, 7f

Harry's tip: Back In Black

Back In Black returned with a fine fourth in the Spring Cup, a race that is working out superbly with the second, fifth, seventh, eighth and ninth all winning since. Has run well in two starts since while suggesting he'd benefit from dropping back to this distance, and this race looks ideal.

Back In Black 15:25 Newmarket (July) View Racecard Jky: Daniel Muscutt Tnr: James Fanshawe

3.45 York

John Smith's Cup, 1m2½f

Harry's tip: Quai De Bethune

Quai De Bethune improved for stepping up in distance last year, finishing third behind the now Group 1-placed Saddadd before landing the Golden Gates at Royal Ascot. He wasn't seen again until shaping well at Epsom last month and, with the expectation that he takes a step forward, could have plenty more to offer in these conditions.

Quai De Bethune 15:45 York View Racecard Jky: Rob Hornby Tnr: Hamad Al Jehani

4.00 Newmarket

Boodles Superlative Stakes (Group 2), 7f

Harry's tip: Al Hudaiba

Abraham Lincoln won well on his debut and is respected now up in distance, but I like what I've seen from Al Hudaiba. He was too good on his debut for Mrair, who then won at Lingfield before running well in the Coventry, and didn't even need to come off the bridle when winning easily over course and distance last time. He looks a smart prospect.

Al Hudaiba 16:00 Newmarket (July) View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: Charlie Appleby

4.35 Newmarket

Al Basti Equiworld, Dubai July Cup Stakes (Group 1), 6f

Harry's tip: Big Mojo and Double Rush

Big Mojo, who was beaten just a neck in this last year, ran a fine race to finish eighth in the King Charles III over a distance short of his best and should go well back up in distance. Double Rush has improved significantly this year and his Wokingham success, which came in a good time, suggests he could cut it at this level.

4.55 York

John Smith's Silver Cup Stakes (Group 3), 1m6f

Harry's tip: Arabian Force

Arabian Force progressed nicely last year, notably finishing a close third in the Group 2 Great Voltigeur at this course in August before running a solid race on ground likely soft enough at Ascot in October. He's better than he was able to show behind a pair of quality rivals at Newbury last time and is unexposed as a stayer.

Arabian Force 16:55 York View Racecard Jky: Jason Hart Tnr: William Haggas

5.10 Newmarket

Debenhams Handicap, 7f

Harry's tip: Leadman

Leadman wasn't without support when winning at Doncaster last month, when he was too good for one who has since gone close in two good handicaps. He won this race last year off a mark just 1lb lower than he is here and has likely been aimed at a repeat.

Leadman 17:10 Newmarket (July) View Racecard Jky: Jamie Spencer Tnr: David O'Meara

5.45 Newmarket

HKJC World Pool Handicap, 1m4f

Harry's tip: First Officer

First Officer has shaped well on his two starts this year, most recently travelling nicely but not being able to pick up well enough in ground that was too soft. He won over course and distance last year and is 1lb lower this time.

First Officer 17:45 Newmarket (July) View Racecard Jky: Sorin Moldoveanu (7lb) Tnr: Jane Chapple-Hyam

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